Naruto vs Bleach: Which Anime is better?

Bleach and Naruto are two stalwart names in the world of anime, apart from One Piece, one of the longest-running anime/manga series out there.

Given the massive and passionately dedicated fanbase of both Bleach and Naruto, fans often argue about which one is the better anime. While fans consider Bleach to be more "stylish," thanks to Tite Kubo's trademark art style, many believe the storyline of Naruto to be the superior one.

One of the reasons fans might side with Naruto in terms of the storyline is that it has a message: If life knocks one down, it is up to them to decide whether they get back up again.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead.

On the other hand, Bleach's story might be a little complicated for some, not to mention that the best arc (according to most fans) has not been animated yet. Studio Pierrot abandoned the Bleach anime by hastily wrapping up the Fullbringer arc, while the even more interesting is yet to be adapted on TV.

However, Naruto and Naruto Shippuden have seen the entire Shinobi saga through to the end and have picked things up with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Naruto vs Bleach: Who did it better?

It is a tough comparison, as both manga/anime have their merits. As has been said before, the Bleach anime might suffer compared to Naruto, as it never got its proper conclusion and ended before adapting the most interesting arc of the story: Thousand Year Blood War.

However, both Bleach and Naruto have a roster of insanely exciting characters, while some might argue that the characters in Bleach carry themselves with more finesse. Well, Naruto has the slick God Itachi on its side, so probably they are even.

If the protagonists of the two are compared, Naruto Uzumaki's journey is entirely different from that of Kurosaki Ichigo. While Naruto had to embark on a quest for power, and upon better understanding, a quest to ensure world peace, Ichigo's quest was more personal.

Although Ichigo's journey as a Shinigami begins because of Rukia, it slowly becomes a journey of discovering himself as he unearths more and more of who he is. As a result, Bleach is replete with shocking revelations about the characters and how they pertain to Ichigo's destiny.

For example, when Ichigo finds out his Shinigami powers come from a Hollow or that he is a Quincy.

This is the same reason why Naruto had to start from scratch as a powerless knucklehead ninja. On the other hand, Ichigo unleashes his power a little at a time throughout the story until his battle against Yhwach.

Ichigo's final form in Bleach, combining the powers of the Vasto Lorde within him, and the Quincy powers he inherited (Image via Shonen JUMP)

Speaking of Yhwach, the villains in Bleach manage to strike absolute despair in the protagonists' hearts. Fans who have read the Thousand Year Blood War arc are already aware of this.

Tite Kubo created powerful characters with substantial backstories, and the strength of the overall saga of Bleach is undeniable. However, he seldom created characters as layered and as deep as the ones featured in Naruto.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Yes, maybe Stark (the #1 Espada), Shunsui Kyoraku, Unohana Retsu, and certain others are extremely well-written characters, but the list is not particularly long. The villains in Bleach are mostly evil for the sake of being bad (for example, Aizen).

On the other hand, although the villains in Naruto are death personified, fans can relate to them and maybe even agree with their reasons. And perhaps that is where Naruto takes the cake: in its art of characterization.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar