5 most powerful enemies that Naruto ever faced

Naruto and Naruto Shippuden feature a rich roster of characters with insane strengths and abilities, especially among the antagonists. In fact, some of the antagonists in Naruto have their own fan base.

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime recently introduced who seems to the most formidable opponent the Seventh Hokage has ever faced: Isshiki Otsutsuki. This alien/God pushed Naruto to the point where Kurama bet his own life to give him a boost of power.

Over the years, Naruto has faced some extremely skilled and powerful foes: Pain, Madara, Kurama, and even the manifestation of his own dark self. Now that he is on the brink of getting a major nerf in his powers, here is a list of five of the strongest foes he has ever faced.

Ranking 5 of the strongest enemies Naruto ever faced

5) Pain

This world shall know Pain.

The God of the Hidden Rain Village is undoubtedly one of the strongest antagonists in the series. Possessing the eye of the Sage of Six Paths and the power of the Gedo Statue at his disposal, Pain was feared by the entire shinobi world, as was Akatsuki.

4) Delta

Delta's strength, if compared to other Kara members, is average. And yet she pushed Naruto to his limit and the only way he could defeat her was by exploiting her weakness. Not to forget that she has an arsenal of various weapons at her disposal, in addition to being strong.

3) Madara Uchiha

The co-founder of Hidden Leaf was the center of legends being passed around in the Shinobi world. As Tsunade put it, the name Madara Uchiha is power itself, which is something Obito did in order to force the five nations into war.

When the man finally appeared on the battlefield himself, he was seen slaughtering anyone who stood in his way, and if that was not enough, he spawned an asteroid upon the enemy lines.

2) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Every Otsutsuki that Naruto has ever faced has turned out to be a formidable foe. As the first Otsutsuki Naruto ever faced, Kaguya managed to strike terror in the hearts of the viewers with her strength and godly abilities.

1) Isshiki Otsutsuki

Currently, it seems that Isshiki Otsutsuki is the strongest foe Naruto has ever faced. Not only does he have insane strength, but his ocular jutsu, the Sukunahikona, is dangerous on another level. It can change the size of matter in himself and non-living things.

It is how he can manifest chakra rods out of thin air, or minimize any jutsu before it hits him.

