Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 announces release date with a new trailer

On Sunday, May 28, 2023, Studio Pierrot finally revealed the new trailer and key visual for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Part 2 - The Separation. The anime is set to premiere on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11 pm JST. In addition, the anime also revealed new cast members and the opening theme song for the upcoming part.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 1 saw The Father of the Quincy, Yhwach, wake up from his millennium-long slumber. He attacked the Soul Society to steal Bankai from the captains. However, upon doing so, he hinted to Ichigo about his Quincy descent. Following that, Ishida Uryu betrayed his friends and joined Yhwach's Sternritter.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Part 2 - The Separation reveals release date and other details

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Part 2 - The Separation is set to premiere on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The anime revealed the same with a new trailer and key visual that depicted the battles that are set to happen in the upcoming part.

Firstly, Yhwach was seen introducing Ishida Uryu to his Sternritters as he was announced as his heir. Upon hearing that, the Sternritter did not seem content.

Later, the trailer focused on the Soul Reapers as they prepared to fight the Sternritters. After the death of the former Captain-Commander Yamamoto Genryusai, the Soul Reapers needed to get stronger than ever.

Meanwhile, some of the Squad captains had already lost their Bankai to the Sternritters. This meant that they needed to find new ways to fight their opponents. Thus, the upcoming part could focus on the captains' training, following which they might encounter some of the Sternritters.

As for Ichigo Kurosaki, he might be trying to deal with Ishida Uryu's betrayal. Hence, he may try to master his two new blades and hope to get Ishida back to his side.

New opening theme and cast members revealed

Along with the new trailer, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Part 2 - The Separation also revealed its opening theme song and its artist. The opening theme song will be STARS by the three-member rock band w.o.d. The same song was also used in the latest trailer.

As for the new cast members, Aoi Yūki is set to voice Sternritter 'G' Liltotto Lamperd. She has previously voiced Tanya Degurechaff in Youjo Senki and Mami Nanami in Rent a Girlfriend. Tsuyoshi Koyama will be voicing Sternritter 'M' Gerard Valkyrie. He has previously voiced Youhei in Grimoire of Zero and Sports Maxx in JoJo's Bizarre Adventures.

Sōichiro Hoshi will be voicing Sternritter 'W' Nianzol Weizol. He has previously voiced Momose Sunohara in IDOLISH7 and Yukio Kasamatsu in Kuroko no Basket. Lastly, Nao Tōyama will be voicing Sterritter 'Z' Giselle Gewelle. She has previously voiced Natsu Iwashimizu in 7SEEDS and Sibylla in Spy Classroom.

