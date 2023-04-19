Bleach TYBW Part 2 to reveal additional details in the next WSJ issue

With Bleach TYBW part 2 set to premiere in July 2023, the Summer 2023 anime season, new details surrounding the upcoming anime are set to be released in the next Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue #23 on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Bleach TYBW Part 1 saw Wandenreich declare war on the Soul Society as they looked forward to annihilating the Soul Reapers and stealing their Bankai. They later attacked the Soul Society, during which Ichigo fought Yhwach and found out about his ancestry.

Weekly Shonen Jump set to release new information on Bleach TYBW Part 2

As per the information available in the Weekly Shonen Jump issue #22, Bleach TYBW Part 2 is set to release new information about the anime in issue #23 on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Previously, a teaser trailer for the upcoming part was released, as per which the anime is set to be released in July 2023 in the Summer 2023 anime season.

Additionally, it was previously stated that the entire Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will have 52 episodes, split into four parts. With the first part of the anime having 13 episodes, the second part is bound to have either 12 or 13 episodes depending on the plot of the upcoming events.

While the news will be officially revealed in about two weeks, fans can expect new information to be leaked on Wednesday, April 26, with the magazine's physical copy releasing in Japan.

How fans reacted to the Bleach TYBW news

Bleach fans were delighted upon learning about the upcoming news as they had been waiting for new updates about the anime for the past four months. With the magazine having announced that it is set to release new information about the anime, fans will only have to wait about a week to find out about the premiere of the upcoming anime.

Thus, fans expressed their joy on Twitter as they celebrated the recent news, hoping to learn something new about Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2.

BHAUMIK TALWAR @_BHAUMIKTALWAR_ @WSJ_manga It is probably going to be abt BD/DVD release but still I will be glad if it is a KV. @WSJ_manga It is probably going to be abt BD/DVD release but still I will be glad if it is a KV.

However, some fans are worried that the news could be somewhat underwhelming, i.e., it could be related to the Blu-ray and DVD releases. This is because the news did not say much about the second part but only about the anime. Nevertheless, fans hope the news will reveal a new key visual, possibly unveiling a new release date.

