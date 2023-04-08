Bleach TYBW Part 2: Release window, where to watch, what to expect, and more

After the first part of Bleach TYBW concluded in December 27, 2022, it was announced that the second cour or part 2 will be released after six months. As such, Bleach TYBW Part 2 is scheduled to be a part of the summer anime season lineup of 2023, which is in the third quarter of the year. Studio Pierrot confirmed the release of the second instalment to be in July through a trailer released in December last year.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is currently adapting the final arc of the manga that will be released in four parts or cours. The first part was released back in October 2022, and now the second part will be out soon.

Everything fans need to know about the release and streaming detail of Bleach TYBW Part 2

Dani | Bleach 🩸 @ichigod22 NEW BLEACH PV JUST DROPPED, Part 2 of Bleach Tybw comes out July 2023 NEW BLEACH PV JUST DROPPED, Part 2 of Bleach Tybw comes out July 2023 🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/I2hcHxNwWd

Bleach is an action-packed adventure fantasy anime series based on Tite Kubo's original manga of the same name. It is considered one of the "Big Three" series in the anime and manga industry, along with Naruto and One Piece.

Last year saw the grand comeback of Tite Kubo's series after over a decade after it ended, but this the anime returned with improved animation to adapt the final arc, i.e., Thousand-Year Blood War. The first part of Bleach: TYBW consisted of 13 episodes. Hence, it is anticipated that the upcoming series, which includes all four parts, will have 50 to 52 episodes in total.

Although the specific release date has not been announced by the makers yet, it is speculated that Part 2 will be arriving within the first two weeks of July. Similar to the first part, this installment is also expected to be streamed on Netflix, but in select regions only. Aside from them, other popular streaming platforms are also expected to add the second installment to their sites for international audiences.

The second installment is likely to follow a similar release schedule as the first. Implying that Japanese viewers will see the episode first on local TV before it is available on Hulu for viewers in the United States and Disney+ for international viewers.

What can fans expect from Bleach TYBW Part 2?

Zangetsu @YNeverde

I'm expecting the same vibe as when Ichigo fought Aizen with Final Gentsuga Tensho Bleach TYBW Part 2 is going to be madI'm expecting the same vibe as when Ichigo fought Aizen with Final Gentsuga Tensho Bleach TYBW Part 2 is going to be mad🔥🔥I'm expecting the same vibe as when Ichigo fought Aizen with Final Gentsuga Tensho https://t.co/UBiVQlBzmd

Bleach TYBW Part 2 will pick up with episode 14, which will center on Ichigo getting acquainted and practicing with his new Zanpakuto and Bankai. Along with Ichigo, fans will probably learn about the other three Soul Reapers captured by Squad Zero. A focus on Renji is also expected in the upcoming installment.

According to a preview trailer released shortly after the first installment's conclusion, the second installment will primarily focus on Ichigo and Uryu Ishida, who have chosen opposing sides in the conflict. While Ichigo supports the Soul Reapers, Uryu remains true to his heritage and supports Yhwach and the Quincies.

The cast list of Bleach TYBW Part 2

Ackerman♨️ @AckermanGD Finished bleach tybw first part ig, it was entertaining I ain't gonna cap, last few episodes were educational can't wait for the training montage and next battle

was spoiled a little by the conclusion of the Ichigo fight but I'm Hyped nevertheless. Finished bleach tybw first part ig, it was entertaining I ain't gonna cap, last few episodes were educational can't wait for the training montage and next battlewas spoiled a little by the conclusion of the Ichigo fight but I'm Hyped nevertheless. https://t.co/nFmuMcTEYL

The cast of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War comprises of some of the finest voice actors from the anime industry. They voice actors of from the first part will be seen reprising their role for the second installment as well, with the addition of new Quincy characters.

As of now, the primary cast list includes:

Ichigo Kurosaki played by Masakazu Morita

Rukia Kuchiki played by Noriaki Sugiyama

Renji Abarai played by Kentarou Itou

Uryuu Ishida played by Noriaki Sugiyama

Yhwach played by Takuyaki Sugou

Kenpachi Zaraki played by Fumihiko Tachiki

Bleach: TYBW Part 1 is now available to stream on Netflix in select regions.

