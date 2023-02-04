How many seasons does Bleach have? Every season in chronological order

Bleach is an action-packed adventure fantasy anime series based on Tite Kubo's original manga, and it is regarded as one of the best anime series of all time. Along with Naruto and One Piece, it is regarded as one of the Big Three in the world of anime and manga.

The popular Shonen anime series debuted more than a decade ago and recently returned in October 2022 with the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, the series' concluding arc.

It is quite obvious that the anime will have a lot of seasons after the grand success of the manga series which has more than 100 million copies sold globally. Currently, there are 16 seasons along with its latest comeback Bleach: TYBW in the popular shonen anime, Bleach.

Bleach: A complete guide to the anime

Ichigo is back in the TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Along with Naruto and One Piece, Bleach was regarded as one of the Big Three in the world of anime and manga, which gives fans an idea of its popularity and worth. The previous seasons of the anime have covered 480 chapters of the manga.

There are now 16 seasons of the anime, which began airing in October 2004 and ended in 2014. In October 2022, the anime made a reappearance with its last arc, the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc, which will cover about 200 chapters of the manga.

Ichigo's evolution throughout the anime (Image via Sportskeeda)

The anime had a seasonal broadcasting schedule, which was totally distinct from other anime. Other anime covers multiple arcs in each season, while Bleach dedicated each season to each arc of the manga. The episodes have been organized and projected according to the manga series' arcs.

This means that, excluding the most recent adaptation, there are a total of 16 arcs that have been covered, which make up a total of 16 seasons.

All the 16 seasons of Bleach in chronological order with the number of episodes

As mentioned earlier, Bleach's 16 seasons cover 16 arcs of the manga series. There are also some filler arcs that have many filler episodes which can be skipped in order to stick to the main storyline.

Season 1 – Agent of the Shinigami Arc (From episode 1 to 20) (Number of episodes: 20)

Season 2 – Soul Society: The Sneak Entry Arc (From episode 21 to 41) (Number of episodes: 21)

Season 3 – Soul Society: The Rescue Arc (From episode 42 to 63) (Number of episodes: 22)

Season 4 – The Bount Arc (From episode 64 to 91) (Number of episodes: 28)

Season 5 – Bount Assault on Soul Society Arc (From episode 92 to 109) (Number of episodes: 18)

Season 6 – Arrancar: The Arrival Arc (From episode 110 to 131) (Number of episodes: 22)

Season 7 – Arrancar: The Hueco Mundo Sneak Entry Arc (From episode132 to 151) (Number of episodes: 20)

Season 8 – Arrancar: The Fierce Fight Arc (From episode152 to 167) (Number of episodes: 16)

Season 9 – The New Captain Shūsuke Amagai Arc (From episode 168 to 189) (Number of episodes: 22)

Season 10 – Arrancar vs. Shinigami Arc (From episode190 to 205) (Number of episodes: 16)

Season 11 – The Past Arc (From episode 206 to 212) (Number of episodes: 7)

Season 12 – Arrancar: Decisive Battle of Karakura Arc (From episode 213 to 229) (Number of episodes: 17)

Season 13 – Zanpakutō Unknown Tales Arc (From episode 230 to 265) (Number of episodes: 36)

Season 14 – Arrancar: Downfall Arc (From episode 266 to 316) (Number of episodes: 51)

Season 15 – Gotei 13 Invading Army Arc (From episode 317 to 342) (Number of episodes: 26)

Season 16 – The Lost Substitute Shinigami Arc (From episode 343 to 366) (Number of episodes: 24)

The guide to the latest adaptation - Bleach: TYBW

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is the latest anime adaptation of the old anime. It debuted in October 2022 as part of the fall anime season lineup and covers the manga's final arc, which will conclude the story.

It is once again being produced by Studio Pierrot. However, this time, they have returned with a new and improved adaptation of the old anime that has lived up to the expectations of the fans.

The anime's Thousand Year Blood War Arc will be divided into four parts, following the pattern of Attack on Titan. Part/cour one is already available, and part two of the Thousand Year Blood War: The Separation will be released in July 2023.

The first part of Thousand Year Blood Arc consisted of 13 episodes. Thus, the latest adaptation of the anime comprising all four parts is expected to have around 50-52 episodes.

