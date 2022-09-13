Bleach: TYBW anime 2nd trailer breakdown: Ichigo and Uryu's conflicts teased as Captains and Sternritter give context to plot

The latest, story-centric trailer for the Bleach: TYBW anime adaptation has finally arrived, much to the joy of anime-only fans who’ve been starving for plot information on the continuation. While the trailer certainly does seem to stick to two characters who seem to be one of the main focuses for the season, plenty of time is devoted to the Captains and the Sternritter as well.

One of the major highlights of the latest Bleach: TYBW trailer is the series’ apparently stellar animation, which is certainly many leagues above the original Bleach series. Many fans are even claiming it to be better animated than Studio Pierrot’s current flagship series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest, breathtaking Bleach: TYBW trailer.

Latest Bleach: TYBW trailer focuses on Ichigo and Uryu amidst war in the Seireitei between 13 Captains and the Sternritters

Bleach: TYBW trailer breakdown

The latest trailer for Bleach: TYBW begins with a map of Japan showing several dozen red dots on it, which are seen disappearing at a rapid rate. A shot of security camera footage showing what appears to be at least a dozen injured or dead Soul Reapers at the scene of a battle appears.

This is followed by two offscreen voices, one of whom says that 112 more Hollows have disappeared and that "it’s not stopping." A map of what is most likely the Seireitei and the world it exists in is shown, followed by a shot of Mayuri Kurotsuchi. An offscreen character says, "within a few days, the border between the World of the Living will…" before trailing off.

What is presumably a Squad 12 member asks Captain Kurotsuchi of the possibility of something specific causing this, not fully explaining what they mean. Kurotsuchi responds, explaining that the very existence of Hollows is being wiped out, saying "they are the only ones" who could do such a thing, as plenty of Quincy imagery is shown.

This is followed by a vaguely silhouetted figure with a blue aura coming from his hands being very reminiscent of Uryu Ishida’s own Quincy powers and abilities. Yhwach is then seen smiling immediately after this, before the trailer transitions to a Soul Reaper patrolling Karakura Town.

The Soul Reaper discusses how Karakura Town has seen an extremely high number of Hollow reports lately, questioning if they are "the right person to be sent to a place like this." They encounter a giant spider-like Hollow shortly thereafter, fleeing in terror as other Hollows of similar size begin appearing.

They eventually corner the unnamed Soul Reaper when a vibrant yellow attack is launched seemingly from out of nowhere, killing the spider-like Hollow in one blow. The unnamed Soul Reaper asks someone who they are, prompting Bleach’s protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki to introduce himself as a Substitute Soul Reaper. Also with Ichigo are fellow group members Uryu Ishida, Orihime Inoue, and Yasutora Sado.

A credit to the series creator, author, and illustrator Tite Kubo flashes, before showing Orihime entering an apartment or room with what appears to be a basket of food. The next scenes see Ichigo questioning why “he” is attacking him, while fans see him argue with Uryu and seemingly drop out of the sky before sternly looking down on someone with a Hueco-Mundo-like glow all around.

Someone is heard warning Ichigo to be careful as a shot of Uryu is seen, quickly followed by a shot of what appears to be Ichigo being snuck up on by one of his apparent enemies. This is followed by the appearance of Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck, better known as Nelly, who tells Ichigo that something terrible has happened to Hueco Mundo as a shot of a captured Tier Harribel is briefly shown.

The following scene, featuring an unnamed glasses-wearing Sternritter, seems to elaborate that Hueco Mundo has been taken over by this unnamed member of the Sternritter. This would further tie into the discussions of Hollows disappearing earlier on in the trailer, with Hueco Mundo being a home for Hollows and Nelly herself being friends with Hollows, explaining her reaction.

The unnamed Sternritter member is seen commanding soldiers and others, asking one person if they’ll live or die before announcing a "selection competition." He's also seen with a weapon in his hand and seemingly dodging attacks during this time, implying that he gets into a fight in Hueco Mundo.

Ichigo is then seen in a different area facing off against another Sternritter, this one being distinguishable by a plate of bone over his left eye. Ichigo recognizes the Quincy cross on his hand before the bone-plate Sternritter asks him if he recognizes something.

This is quickly followed by several action shots, the first of which seems to showcase the glasses-wearing Sternritter using some of his Quincy abilities. Ichigo and the bone-plate Sternritter then appear to be fighting while Ikkaku Madarame Yumichika Ayasegawa of Squad 11 is seen looking into Soul Society.

A voiceover is heard saying that "everything that’s happening is all connected," as the latest Bleach: TYBW trailer then shows a quick shot of Rangiku. This is followed by what appears to be a fight in Yamamoto’s office, and a Soul Reaper being stabbed with what seems to be a giant ice sword. Kisuke Urahara is then seen as someone says "this is already a serious matter."

The Bleach: TYBW trailer then shows Ichigo traversing through Hueco Mundo with Nelly on his back. It’s apparent that this is Hueco Mundo due to the pitch-black sky, as well as the greenish glow on Nelly and Ichigo and the greenish sand below. This would suggest that Ichigo ends up being the one to fight the glasses-wearing Sternritter in Hueco Mundo.

Two shots of Uryu are seen as someone says "you know everything, don’t you," with the first shot being him looking at his Quincy cross and the second being Uryu getting visibly mad. A white-haired character is then seen saying, "this has nothing to do with you," quickly followed by a shocked expression from Uryu.

Yamamoto and all the other Captains are then seen, with the old man himself giving the order for all 13 squads to prepare for war. A hooded figure is then seen hovering above what is most likely the Seireitei, telling the Soul Reapers to tremble in fear and that the Sternritters are going to purge them as blue beams of energy appear. These are likely Quincy-based attacks from the hooded figure.

Several shots of various Sternritters are then seen shortly after, all of them surrounded by the blue energy, which is most likely their Quincy-based powers. The Bleach: TYBW trailer then cuts to Ichigo saying they’ll go rescue "them," followed by various action shots of Ichigo in mid-battle. He’s then seen activating his Bankai, which directly parlays into the opening theme song "Scar" by Tatsuya Kitani playing.

Ichigo versus a Sternritter is seen as the Bleach: TYBW trailer begins its opening theme, with his Bankai noticeably being activated. Another Sternritter is then seen, as a voiceover apologizes while explaining that their orders are to "kill you all," with the voice likely being a Sternritter who is speaking to a Soul Reaper.

As the Bleach: TYBW trailer progresses, various characters, both Soul Reaper and Sternritter, flash by, with various characters making comments as the scenes progress. This culminates in a noticeable scene that shows Byakuya Kuchiki engaging a Sternritter, before Ichigo is also seen in mid-battle with an apparently fearsome Quincy technique aimed. As the scene appears, someone is heard saying, "You, Bankai, end here."

This is quickly followed by action shots of Ichigo versus the bone-plate Sternritter from earlier in the Bleach: TYBW trailer, with his body apparently crumbling away for some reason. This is followed by Toshiro Hitsugaya calling out to his sword, Hyorinmaru, as what appears to be claw-weapon-wielding Sternritter breaks through his icy defenses.

Prior to Renji Abarai making his first appearance in this Bleach: TYBW trailer, there is another shot of Hitsugaya. As he appears, someone begins saying not to give up, and that they know Ichigo will come, extending into further shots of Ikkaku and Yumichika, an unknown older Soul Reaper, and Rukia Kuchiki.

Ichigo can then be heard saying, "I won’t let any one of you die," as Yamamoto appears in what seems to be a destroyed part of the Seireitei. Ichigo continues saying he’ll protect "you all," while action shots of him, Orihime, Uryu, and Chad in what appear to be a continuation of the rooftop multiple-Hollow scene from earlier in the Bleach: TYBW trailer play out.

This Bleach: TYBW trailer then ends with several action shots of Ichigo Kurosaki, including one where he appears to be bleeding heavily and somewhat disoriented. As these play out, he’s heard launching a Getsuga Tenshou at an unknown target, as a scene of him swinging Zangetsu down at the camera plays. This brings the latest Bleach: TYBW trailer to a close, as an unknown character is heard saying, "let me hear your report for the cause of peace."

Final thoughts

The Bleach: TYBW trailer is exceptionally made and directed in all major aspects. It clearly establishes that the focus is on Ichigo and Uryu’s personal stakes in the Sternritter versus Soul Reaper war, while also emphasizing that the 13 Captains and Sternritter have their own motives. Additionally, it does this while simultaneously informing fans of the basic plot of the series.

The Bleach: TYBW trailer also shows off the amazing step-up in animation Studio Pierrot has taken for the series. Dynamic action shots look just as beautifully made as the static, more artistic moments seen in the trailer, with both showing clear signs of quality. Based on what’s heard in the trailer, the voice-acting also seems exceptional compared to the original Bleach anime.

Overall, everyone from the most casual to hardcore Bleach fans should be getting excited for the Bleach: TYBW anime. With less than a month until the series premiere, all signs are pointing to a superbly well-made adaptation, with every flag for such a prize being signaled in the trailer as possibly can.

Be sure to keep up with all Bleach: TYBW anime news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

