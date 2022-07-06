10 Powerful Sternritter in Bleach ranked by strength

The Sternritter in Bleach are a group comprised of the most powerful Quincy of the Wandenreich empire. These individuals are said to be strong enough to go against captain-level shinigami with ease. All the members of Sternritter have received powers from Yhwach, who is the progenitor of all Quincy in existence.

Each Quincy is designated according to the Schrift (sacred letter from a to z) bestowed upon them by Yhwach. These Schrift doesn’t represent their power level, it just corresponds to their epithet and their particular ability. This article will list down ten of the most powerful members of Sternitter of the Wandenreich army in Bleach, ranked based on their strength.

Sternritter members in Bleach ranked from least to most powerful

10) Quilge Opie

Quilge Opie as seen in Bleach (Image credits: Tite Kubo/ Studio Pierrot/ Viz Media/ Shueisha)

Apart from being a member of the Sternritter, Quilge also serves as the executive hunting captain of the First Jagdarmee in Bleach. Quilge is widely acclaimed as the "Quilgee Opie of the Jail" due to his Schrift designation. He is mostly known for his strong authoritative and demanding personality, which is why his subordinates fear him a lot.

Quilge is one of the skilled swordsmen in Sternritter, but he has shown much proficiency in wielding a spear that the members of the First Jagdarmee carry. His most terrifying ability, however, is the Disheveled Paradise Puppet technique, which turns his entire body into a puppet.

9) Äs Nödt

Äs Nödt is mostly known for his unique and commendable philosophies that are mostly related to his power, which is fear. Sometimes he gets so lost in making his opponents understand the very concept of irrational and rational fear that he forgets he is in the middle of a battlefield.

Designated with the Schrift ‘F,’ Äs’s powers are entirely based on terrifying his opponents. Äs Nödt’s thorns can induce fear in his targets by simply touching them. After activating his Vollständig, all of his abilities get enhanced, where instead of grazing his opponents, he can simply induce fear by appearing in front of them.

8) Bazz-B

Bazz-B is the most short-tempered and arrogant member of the Sternritter in Bleach. Despite being a merciless individual, he cares a lot about his comrades, especially Jugram Haschwalth and Yhwach. Bazz-B is indeed loyal to Yhwach but chooses to act in his own best interest.

Bazz-B is the second most powerful character known for the usage of flames, second to the legendary shinigami, Genryusai Yamamoto Shigekuni. Bazz-B’s flames are powerful enough to offset those generated by Genryusai’s Ryūjin Jakka.

7) Askin Nakk Le Vaar

Askin is an incredibly laid-back individual in Bleach, having a picnic amidst a battle to watch his fellow Sternritter members fight. Despite killing his opponents physically, Askin likes to end their lives elegantly with his Deathdealing ability, which incapacitates his targets and can also heal his own body by increasing his own lethal dosage.

Askin can kill his opponents by simply consuming blood to manipulate the lethal dose of poison in their bodies. Upon activating his Monk of Destruction form, along with his Deathdealing, all of his abilities get enhanced to a greater extent.

6) Pernida Parnkgjas

Pernida is the left hand of the Soul King in Bleach and the counterpart of Mimihagi. After Yhwach formed Sternritter, Pernida became a member of it. Pernida is not an ordinary hand; it carries its own consciousness, and despite being a part of the Soul King, it considers itself an honorable member of the Sternritter.

Pernida can remove its fingers and manipulate each of them individually. Each of these fingers is capable of using Heilig Bogen and Heilig Pfei. Pernida’s Compulsory execution ability can tear its opponent's body to shreds by shooting its nerves from the fingers.

5) Jugram Haschwalth

Jugram Haschwalth as seen in Bleach (Image credits: Tite Kubo/ Studio Pierrot/ Viz Media/ Shueisha)

Jugram is the leader of Sternritter and is also the other half of Yhwach in Bleach. Jugram is Yhwach's most loyal subordinate, which also earned him a place to be the advisor to the latter. Jugram also holds the position of Second in Command of the Wandenreich, which speaks volumes about his prowess as a Quincy.

Due to his inability to use Heilig Bogen and Heilig Pfei, Jugram wields a large broadsword and a bulky shield to compensate for his drawbacks. His most powerful and unique ability is the use of the Almighty, with which he can see into the future, but only when Yhwach is asleep.

4) Gremmy Thourmeaux

Gremmy’s childish outlook often allows his enemies to think less of him. However, he is one of the most powerful Quincy members of the Sternritter designated with the epithet "The Visionary." Gremmy is somewhat similar to Bazz-B, as he does not care about his comrades and acts in his own best interest.

Grammy’s ‘Dreamer’ is considered to be one of the most powerful and deadliest abilities in Bleach as he brings everything to existence just by his imagination. With his "Life Creation," Gremmy can create multiple clones of himself.

3) Lille Barro

Lille Barro is the first Quincy ever to be bestowed with Schrift by Yhwach in Bleach, which is why he became the leader of Schutzstaffel (royal guards). He might come off as a little arrogant as he considers himself to be the best creation of Yhwach. Lille also claims that he can’t be simply killed with a shinigami’s Bankai, which shows how cocky he really is.

Although Lille is proficient in using Heilig Pfei, he mostly relies on his giant rifle ‘Diagramme’. With his rifle, he earned the title of the best marksman ever, as he can shoot anything in his line of sight. His most formidable ability gets unleashed in his ’Divine Judgement’ form, where he can bombard his opponents with multiple shots through the holes of his wings.

2) Ishida Uryu

Ishida Uryu as seen in Bleach (Image credits: Tite Kubo/ Studio Pierrot/ Viz Media)

Ishida Uryu was chosen to be the crowned prince of Wandenreich by Yhwach himself in Bleach. He is a former member of Yhwach’s Schutzstaffel with the Schrift designation ’Antithesis'. Uryu is one of the closest friends of the protagonist, Ichigo Kurosaki. Uryu has tremendous knowledge about his Quincy skills and also possesses a great battle intellect.

Using his Antithesis, Uryu can reverse whatever that has already happened between two targets. For instance, he can switch the injuries caused by his opponent onto them and gradually heal himself in the process.

1) Gerard Valkyrie

Gerard became one of Yhwach’s Schutzstaffel due to being the very heart of the Soul King in Bleach. Gerard's most powerful feat is his physical strength, which gives him the ability to withstand three captain-level shinigami at once. He also possesses overwhelming durability against deadly attacks due to his physical strength.

Gerard's ’Miracle' ability increases his probability of manifesting real miracles in life. If he gets cornered, his Miracle will grant him tremendous strength to go against his opponents. Gerard is a skilled swordsman, and with Hoffnung, he becomes an unstoppable force.

