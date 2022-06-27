Will Aizen seek redemption in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

The primary antagonist of the first half of Bleach, Sosuke Aizen, has successfully established himself as one of the best villains in the anime universe. Apart from his commendable prowess in swordsmanship and immense proficiency in Kido spells, Aizen is loved for his genius intellect.

The most groundbreaking revelation was that nobody saw it coming when Aizen turned against the Soul Society, not even Genryusai Yamamoto, who is regarded as the legendary shinigami in Bleach. After Aizen was defeated by Ichigo Kurosaki, he was imprisoned for years.

As Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is just a few months away, fans eagerly await to see Aizen once again, but the question is, will he redeem himself and play as the good guy.

Will Aizen Have a Change of Heart in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

jorde @jorde2turnt aizen when he saw tosen redeem himself and realize the errors of his ways aizen when he saw tosen redeem himself and realize the errors of his ways https://t.co/ZEK7KslknS

Aizen was on the path of defeating the Soul King all on his own to take the latter’s place and become the one true god. Infusing himself with the powers of Hogyoku indeed turned him into a force to be reckoned with, but he was eventually defeated by Ichigo Kurosaki’s final Getsuga Tensho form.

He was later sentenced to serve 20000 years at the deepest level of Eighth Underground Prison, Avici by Central 46. However, he was released to fight alongside Gotei 13 against a common enemy, Yhwach. Even after his release, Aizen stayed firm on his ideals and never changed his mind about the crimes he committed.

Zenonf3 on TikTok @ZenonF3 He faked his death, killed central 46, manipulated Momo, turned the soul society into chaos, ruled over the Espadas, easily defeated 4 Captains, planned out Ichigo’s entire life and was named a war power by Yhwach because of his spiritual pressure. Aizen is the greatest villain He faked his death, killed central 46, manipulated Momo, turned the soul society into chaos, ruled over the Espadas, easily defeated 4 Captains, planned out Ichigo’s entire life and was named a war power by Yhwach because of his spiritual pressure. Aizen is the greatest villain📌 https://t.co/UEaq6gd0T3

Aizen is the most calculative individual in Bleach, as he analyzes and observes everything in his presence, allowing him to understand a person's pattern of thinking so he can manipulate them with ease.

Aizen was contemptuous towards humanity from the beginning and he also hated Ichigo who ruined his plans of becoming the Soul King by destroying the human world as well as the Soul Society. However, he got over his hatred and played the good guy by joining hands with Ichigo.

Bleach Art @BleachTheme Both Urahara and Aizen knew about the original sin of the Soul Society and the corrupt nature of the nobels and central 46. Urahara accepted the world as it is, meanwhile Aizen wanted to change it and take the throne for himself. Both Urahara and Aizen knew about the original sin of the Soul Society and the corrupt nature of the nobels and central 46. Urahara accepted the world as it is, meanwhile Aizen wanted to change it and take the throne for himself. https://t.co/XahxJ4pjdP

Initially, he was sentenced to 18800 years of imprisonment, but after he mocked the entire Chamber 46 by looking down at them as low lives, his sentence was increased by another 1200 years. This moment eventually made it clear that even after his defeat at Ichigo's hands, Aizen still carries the same ideal he began with, and there is no one who can change him.

The Gotei 13 released Aizen just because they were underpowered. Moreover, being the master of manipulation, he convinced everyone in the Soul Society, including the likes of Yamamoto Genryusai, that he is the most kind-hearted person in the Soul Society. He even faked his own death to initiate his plans in hiding regarding acquiring Hogyoku from Rukia and deserting Soul Society.

Moreover, most Bleach fans still side with Aizen’s perspectives on the world and even assert him to be neither good nor evil. Aizen wanted to make Ichigo his potential rival and let the latter take on some of the most serious fights of his life. This will not only help Ichigo transcend his Shinigami and Hollow prowess but will also help him in his fight against Aizen.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

