Will Espada and Xcution return in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is the most anticipated anime of 2022. Jump Festa 2022 marked the return of one of Shonen’s Big Three, Bleach. The promo showed that the purpose of the final season was to cover the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. The anime has the most loyal fanbase who never lost hope despite the long hiatus.

The new installment will be the seventeenth season of Bleach and it will focus on the Quincy War Arc. Fans are still wondering about the return of two of the menacing organizations from its previous chapters, the Xcution and the Espada.

Will Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War include characters from Espada and Xcution?

With the end of Kugo Ginjo, the leader of the Xcution and also a member of the 001, the organization refurbished its policies. Atticus Walker has taken charge of leading the Xcution and its members and the organization welcomes all those with Psysis status, unlike before. However, he does not seem to appear in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

After the deaths of Shukuro Tsukashima, Kugo Ginjo, and Giriko Kutsuzawa, they were all sent to the Soul Society to prepare for the upcoming battle with the Wandenreich. All three of them will play a pivotal role in Ichigo’s confrontation with Yhwach.

Strawhat Nedu @ChineduAhanonu @StevenClarke_9 Bro I been trynna tell people! The Thousand Year Blood War Arc goes dummy! It makes Xcution look a lot less bad, and gives a proper ending to Bleach and Ichi- @StevenClarke_9 Bro I been trynna tell people! The Thousand Year Blood War Arc goes dummy! It makes Xcution look a lot less bad, and gives a proper ending to Bleach and Ichi-🐐 https://t.co/q0RnLgDJas

Other notable members of the Xcution, Yukio Hans Vorarlberna and Riruka Dokugamine, will be making an appearance in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. However, Moe Shishigawara, the loyal apprentice of Shukuro, and Jackie Tristan, who lost her Fullbringer powers, have been cast off.

As Sado Yasutora has always tagged alongside Ichigo, Orihime, and Ishida Uryu, he will receive more screentime in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

cedeem @cedeemtwg Nelliel:

THE BEST ESPADA. Honestly her and Nnoittra’s fight is what made me a Bleach stan as a kid so she holds a special place in my heart. I love her resurrecion, and I wish she got a fight in the TYBW—it would’ve been interesting to see her and Grimmjow versus Askin. Nelliel:THE BEST ESPADA. Honestly her and Nnoittra’s fight is what made me a Bleach stan as a kid so she holds a special place in my heart. I love her resurrecion, and I wish she got a fight in the TYBW—it would’ve been interesting to see her and Grimmjow versus Askin. https://t.co/LXyw2jg9EW

The Prevaron Espada, Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck, and the current remaining Espadas, Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez and Tier Hallibel, will also appear in the new arc. Grimmjow will be helping Ichigo and his friends in their quest and Nelliel will tag along with the latter as she did in Hueco Mundo.

Moreover, the 12th Division Captain of the 13 Court Guard Squad, Mayuri Kurotsuchi, will resurrect four Fraccion members of the Arrancars to aid fellow Shinigamis in their fight with the Wandenreich.

C.hazz266 BLEACH IS BACK☠🍓 Thank you Miura @C_hazz266 I quite literally only have 2 problems with the TYBW arc. One is that towards the end it felt a little fast paced but that was because of his sickness. The second was that he chose to bring these Arrancar back instead of certain Espada. The best Bleach arc otherwise I quite literally only have 2 problems with the TYBW arc. One is that towards the end it felt a little fast paced but that was because of his sickness. The second was that he chose to bring these Arrancar back instead of certain Espada. The best Bleach arc otherwise https://t.co/D0pvunq6bn

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is all set to feature its most formidable antagonist so far, Yhwach and his Quincy army known as the Wandenreich Sternritters. 26 Quincy members will be featured in the upcoming arc who are assigned with a letter of each alphabet that showcases their abilities, including Uryu Ishida and two more characters who fell out of the category but still hold the position as a Sternritter at the bottom.

Although the characters from Xcution and Espada shared a great deal of enmity in the past with the protagonist, they will be an essential part of Ichigo's journey in the new arc.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee