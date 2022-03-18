5 times Demon Slayer won with Breathing Styles (& 5 when Bleach overshadowed it with Bankai)

The enthralling fight between humans and demons in an anime can't get better than exceptional swordsmen going against vicious creatures who are hard to subdue. When it comes to such fights, both Bleach and Demon Slayer stand at the forefront.

The characters in both anime are well-versed in eradicating evil from the face of the earth with their eccentric swordsmanship.

Bleach characters wield swords that are called Zanpakuto with two releases: Shikai and Bankai, and the characters in Demon Slayer wield Nichirin blades to perform their Breathing Styles.

One thing that is common in both anime is their breathtaking last resort moves, which are considered to be deadly yet captivating.

This article will list five Breathing Styles that stole the hearts of their fans and 5 Bankai that overshadowed it.

Breathing Styles in the anime Demon Slayer that stole the hearts of their fans

5) Insect Breathing – First Form: Butterfly Dance Caprice

Jedi 🏴 @jediazizan The only caprice that I approve is Shinobu Koucho's Insect Breathing, Butterfly Dance, Caprice 🦋



Beautiful and deadly. The only caprice that I approve is Shinobu Koucho's Insect Breathing, Butterfly Dance, Caprice 🦋 Beautiful and deadly. https://t.co/pct30nc6pG

Shinobu’s Insect Breathing is considered to be beautiful as well as deadly in the anime Demon Slayer. Her Nichirin sword is unlike any other blade as she combines it with her special Wisteria poisons, which is deadly to demons.

Whilst her confrontation with the Spider Demon (Daughter), she eliminated the demon with quite some ease.

With her First Form: Butterfly Dance Caprice, she stung the demon multiple times with her sword. Due to her imperceptible speed, it became hard to comprehend her movements. It seemed like she attained intangibility in that mere moment.

4) Water Breathing: Eleventh Form – Dead Calm

Edo @edomonogatari There it is, my favorite technique—

Water Breathing, Eleventh Form: Dead Calm. There it is, my favorite technique—Water Breathing, Eleventh Form: Dead Calm. https://t.co/LALq3Zw2rv

When Tanjiro was on the verge of death and was about to be killed by the Spider Demon Rui, Giyu Tomioka made a grand entrance and saved his life. Rui’s Blood Demon Art’s forte was it doesn’t leave a gap when cornering its enemies to slice them well.

However, Giyu, with his personal creation of the Water Breathing’s Eleventh Form: Dead Calm, destroyed all of Rui’s strings without even lifting a finger.

In this form, the user enters a state of complete tranquility where their movements become so imperceptibly fast that they can’t be seen through a naked eye.

3) Sound Breathing - Fourth Form: Constant Resounding Slashes

Kyle Anime Scouter @kylescouter

Sound Breathing

Fourth Form: Constant Resounding Slashes

＼



It's like fireworks

It's a battle scene, but so beautiful too!!



#DemonSlayer



Sound BreathingFourth Form: Constant Resounding SlashesIt's like fireworksIt's a battle scene, but so beautiful too!! ／Sound BreathingFourth Form: Constant Resounding Slashes＼It's like fireworks🎆It's a battle scene, but so beautiful too!!#DemonSlayer https://t.co/JYuJOaNlJ5

Sound Breathing is one of the most captivating Breathing Styles that fans of Demon Slayer have seen in the anime. While fighting the terrifying Upper Rank Six: Gyutaro, the Sound Hashira: Tengen Uzui exhibited his proficiency in swordsmanship.

With his Breathing Technique in conjunction with his Shinobi skills, he unleashed his Sound Breathing’s Fourth Form: Constant Resounding Slashes to avoid Gyutaro’s Blood Demon Art.

In this form, Tengen used both Nichirin blades like Nunchakus along with making the technique more deadly by releasing numerous bombs.

2) Flame Breathing - Ninth Form: Rengoku

The battle between Kyojuro Rengoku and the Upper Rank 3 Demon Akaza will forever be one of the most enthralling fights in the history of Demon Slayer. Initially, Flame Breathing had five known techniques, but Kyojuro jumped into the Ninth Form, an esoteric art exclusive to the Rengoku family.

In this form, he dashed towards Akaza at a devastating pace. The power of the technique was so immense that it burned to the ground beneath Kyojuro. It also took the shape of a yellow fiery dragon while Kyojuro charged towards Akaza.

1) Sun Breathing: Fifth Form – Burning Bones, Summer Sun

𝓚𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐨 𝓣𝐚𝐧𝐣𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐮 .ᐟ @TheHinokami The sharp end of his blade slowly intercepted an approaching tendril just before his technique — sliding into the flesh like butter before..



𝙁𝙒𝙊𝙊𝙈



“ Burning bones, Summer sun. “

Instantaneous spin of his blade swung through an assortment of Muzan’s attacks at once —> The sharp end of his blade slowly intercepted an approaching tendril just before his technique — sliding into the flesh like butter before.. 𝙁𝙒𝙊𝙊𝙈“ Burning bones, Summer sun. “ Instantaneous spin of his blade swung through an assortment of Muzan’s attacks at once —> https://t.co/UlCAi0po14

The most powerful Breathing Style in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is Sun Breathing, which is regarded as the paramount of all Breathing Styles that exist.

This Breathing Style was created by Yoriichi Tsugikuni, a legendary swordsman whose capabilities are still unmatched. The only person who acquired this Breathing Technique after him is Tanjiro Kamado.

The most captivating form of Sun Breathing performed by Tanjiro was the Fifth Form: Burning Bones, Summer Sun, which he used to cut Upper Rank Six demon, Daki’s sturdy Obi Sashes in a 360 circular slash.

Bankai in the anime Bleach that overpowers Breathing Techniques

5) Shinso - Kamishini no Yari

Shadow🔩 @6ixeyez ? He has shown his Bankai 🤩...am I the only One who's favorite Bleach character is Ichimaru Gin He has shown his Bankai 🤩...am I the only One who's favorite Bleach character is Ichimaru Gin😁? https://t.co/sVHpyhax6T

Gin’s Zanpakuto, in its unreleased state, looks like an ordinary small sword, but when it gets released, even in Shikai it extends at a high speed to a long distance.

After unleashing his Bankai Shinso Kamishini no Yari, his sword can extend up to 13 KM in just 0.08 seconds. In this state, he can also bend his sword by cutting each and everything in its path.

4) Daiguren Hyorinmaru

Zulkey Faust @ZulkeyFaust http://t.co/r6zfVD8hxg When the weather can be this hot.. " Bankai: Daiguren Hyōrinmaru" - stay coolhttp://t.co/r6zfVD8hxg When the weather can be this hot.. " Bankai: Daiguren Hyōrinmaru" - stay cool 😎 http://t.co/r6zfVD8hxg

Toshiro’s katana in the anime Bleach is said to be the strongest ice element Zanpakuto in all of Soul Society. With his Zanpakuto, Toshiro can manipulate and generate ice with ease and can also control the weather at his disposal.

After unleashing his Bankai, Toshiro's Daiguren Hyorinmaru looks akin to an ice dragon with large ice wings and a tail on his back. In this state, he can fly at immense speed and can freeze anything around his radius to a molecular level.

3) Senbonzakura - Kageyoshi: Shukei Hakuteiken

The current head of the Kuchiki clan as well as the captain of the 6th Division of 13 Court Guard Squads in the anime Bleach, Byakuya Kuchiki is one of the master swordsmen in the Soul Society.

He wields the unique Zanpakuto named Senbonzakura, which might look like an ordinary katana, but in its Bankai release, it gives nightmares to its user’s opponents.

Senbonzakura Kageyoshi’s Shukei Hakuteiken is said to be alluring, as it appears bright with its tiny white petals taking the form of huge wings behind its users. The tiny blades condense together and become powerful blades with increased cutting power.

2) Ryumon Hozukimaru

Ikkaku Madarame likes to play with his opponents and doesn’t like to unleash his Zanpakuto even in its Shikai state. If the opponent seems to be worthy enough, he releases his Zanpakuto to any state wishes. During his battle with one of Grimmjow’s Fraccion: Edrad Liones in the anime Bleach, he was cornered to awaken his Bankai, and so he did.

After unleashing Rumon Hozukimaru, he wields three gigantic blades with one on each hand and a large one on the back.

His Bankai doesn’t really offer any unique abilities, but in this state, his strength is increased to an incomprehensible level, with each swing causing a devastating effect on the enemy.

1) Ryujin Jakka - Zanka no Tachi

David(45-22) @Black_Thunder35 3: Zanka no Tachi:



Zanka no Tachi killed Yhwach 1,000 years ago, that'd be enough said as it stands, Zanka's heat near instantly evaporated all the water in Seiretei and continued exposure would've collapsed the Universe that is the entirety of the soul soceity 3: Zanka no Tachi:Zanka no Tachi killed Yhwach 1,000 years ago, that'd be enough said as it stands, Zanka's heat near instantly evaporated all the water in Seiretei and continued exposure would've collapsed the Universe that is the entirety of the soul soceity https://t.co/wL4lu8rdhs

Genryusai Yamamoto is the legendary Shinigami of the Soul Society and is the founder and captain-commander of the 13 Court Guard Squad. He wields the most powerful Zanpakuto in the entirety of the anime Bleach.

His Zanpakuto Ryujin Jakka’s Bankai release, Zanka no Tachi incorporates the intense flames of it that can deplete the moisture around a large radius. In this state, anything that comes into contact with the blade will get erased out of its existence.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Saman