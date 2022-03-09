Demon Slayer: Do other Hashiras hate Giyu?

The Water Pillar of the Demon Slayer Corps, Giyu Tomioka is one of the most powerful characters on the show. He is a proficient combatant with prowess in swordsmanship and he also possesses inhuman speed and reflexes that often outclass those who try to go against him. Giyu always has this expressionless disposition and never really reacts to anything.

It is being said that Giyu is hated by other Hashiras of the Demon Slayer Corps. Let’s dive right into the topic to know the whole truth behind this statement right away.

Is it true that other Hashiras in Demon Slayer hate Giyu?

✰ LIA!･ᴗ･ is resting @vliachoi Shinobu Kochō / 胡蝶 しのぶ



The current Insect Hashira. She is rather coolheaded and always has a smile on her face, no matter what situation she is put in. She enjoys teasing others, mostly she likes to annoy Giyū Tomioka, about how no one likes him. Shinobu Kochō / 胡蝶 しのぶThe current Insect Hashira. She is rather coolheaded and always has a smile on her face, no matter what situation she is put in. She enjoys teasing others, mostly she likes to annoy Giyū Tomioka, about how no one likes him. https://t.co/fMM4cgeRCT

The person who tossed out the viewpoint stating that the other Hashiras hated Giyu was Shinobu Kocho because he prevented the latter from killing Nezuko. Giyu defending the demon startled Shinobu, but she kept a jovial demeanor and said that everyone hated him. This statement is usually stated to be untrue as she was simply mocking him.

Although Giyu at the beginning of the series tried to kill Nezuko with his own hand, later he became compassionate towards her, and also comprehending what happened with the Kamado siblings made him feel sorrowful.

Garco @garcoxgang Giyu - Schizoid Personality Disorder



Involves symptoms that include being detached from social relationships. They are directed toward their inner lives & often indifferent to relationships. They generally display a lack of emotional expression and can appear cold & aloof. Giyu - Schizoid Personality DisorderInvolves symptoms that include being detached from social relationships. They are directed toward their inner lives & often indifferent to relationships. They generally display a lack of emotional expression and can appear cold & aloof. https://t.co/tHiWIzAmgx

Giyu was deeply shocked by her words and even denied the fact that anyone could ever hate him by keeping his classic stoic expression. However, Shinobu was persistent with her mockery as she loved teasing Giyu.

Although not everybody in the Demon Slayer Corps hates Giyu, it seems that only Sanemi and Iguro are the ones who have shown a little hostility towards him. Assumingly, Sanemi hates Giyu for his unbothered personality and his silence, which he took as a gesture of arrogance.

j. @grlswntfunds Can we just talk about how Giyu agreed to commit seppuku (suicide by your cutting your stomach open) if Nezuko eats a human even tho he hasn’t seen her in YEARS??? He’s had faith in them both all this time. that’s my fucking goat bruh Can we just talk about how Giyu agreed to commit seppuku (suicide by your cutting your stomach open) if Nezuko eats a human even tho he hasn’t seen her in YEARS??? He’s had faith in them both all this time. that’s my fucking goat bruh https://t.co/L2l4K1wUIi

Iguro, on the other hand, is an individual who despises those who break the code of the Demon Slayer Corps. He resented Giyu’s action and asked him to die as a punishment.

Giyu might be aloof or apathetic, but despite being one of the strongest fighters in the Corps, he suffers from an inferiority complex. His character is mostly portrayed as someone who just keeps up to himself. However, Giyu disregards this fact by voluntarily putting his life at stake for Nezuko, announcing that he will disembowel himself if the latter hurts humans.

