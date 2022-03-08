The history behind Giyu's half-half Kimono in Demon Slayer

Giyu Tomioka, the Water Hashira, is a popular character in the Demon Slayer series who has shown his strength and skill on numerous occasions. The Water Hashira made his first appearance when he nearly killed Tanjiro Kamado’s younger sister, Nezuko, after Muzan had turned her into a demon.

However, as Demon Slayer progressed, fans wondered why the Water Hashira’s outfit was designed in that manner. Usually, Haoris have a solid color or one printed pattern that runs across the length and breadth of the cloth.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers regarding the backstory of Giyu Tomioka in Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer: Explanation for the design of Giyu’s Haori

Before we get into his Haori, it is important to look into his past which would give us a fair idea about his reasons for designing his clothes in that manner. When Giyu was a young boy, he grew up with his older sister, Tsutako.

One day he was being chased by a demon who almost succeeded in killing him. However, his sister intervened just in time and sacrificed her life in order to save her younger brother from being consumed. She died the night before her wedding.

Giyu's older sister, Tsutako (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge)

He was then labeled mentally ill by the society when he tried to warn everyone about the demon. He was sent away to a relative who was a doctor. He ran away from him and came across Sakonji Urokodaki.

He decided to take Giyu under his wings and train him to be a member of the Demon Slayer Corps. Naturally, he befriended one of Urokodaki’s students, Sabito.

Sabito was an extremely talented swordsman. During the Final Selection, he succeeded in killing almost every single demon on that mountain. Unfortunately, he came across the Hand Demon who bore a grudge against the students of Urokodaki, and died saving Giyu.

At this point, Giyu doubted himself because two of the closest people he knew sacrificed their lives in order to save him.

Tsutako wore a dark red Kimono while Sabito wore a green Kimono which had hexagonal geometric shapes of yellow and dark green. In order to honor these brave souls, Giyu’s Haori is designed in a manner that contains both patterns occupying either halves of the clothing.

