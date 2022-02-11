Why Giyu Tomioka isolates himself from other Hashiras in Demon Slayer

Giyu Tomioka is one of the most popular Hashiras in Demon Slayer and displayed a great deal of skill while taking down some of the most formidable demons. However, fans have noticed that the Water Hashira is a reserved character and didn’t engage in a conversation unless it was essential.

While some Demon Slayer fans believe it was his personality, there lies a possible explanation when one looks into his backstory.

‘Demon Slayer’: Why doesn’t Giyu Tomioka actively participate in conversations during the series?

The Water Hashira went through a rough childhood and watched his older sister die. A demon was about to take Tomioka’s life as well. However, his older sister sacrificed her life to save her younger brother.

This supposedly happened one day before her wedding. Tomioka tried to warn everyone about the demon, but they labeled him mentally ill.

Soon, he was sent away to one of his relatives, who happened to be a doctor. During that journey, Tomioka decided to escape into the mountains, where he almost died. He was saved by Sakonji Urokodaki, who took Tomioka under his wings and trained him to become a Demon Hunter.

In his training days, he met Sabito, another student of Urokodaki. During the Final Selection, Sabito had saved Giyu from a demon attack. The former successfully managed to kill every demon that came his way until he met the Hand Demon.

Sabito died to it, and upon hearing the news, Tomioka’s guilt only grew.

By the time he was 13, Giyu had witnessed his older sister and Sabito sacrifice their lives for him. This took a significant toll on his mental health.

If something like this were to happen, it’s no surprise that he always doubted his skills and wasn’t sure if he deserved the title of Hashira. This doubt was clearly showcased in the Hashira Training arc when Tomioka refused to train with other Hashiras.

Living with guilt and doubting one’s own skills can be very harsh. This could be the main reason why Giyu Tomioka isolated himself since he felt like he didn’t belong there.

He thought that it was Sabito’s, and to a smaller extent, his sister’s, efforts that allowed him to become a Hashira and not his own. This is probably why Tomioka prefers to keep to himself rather than mingle with everyone in Demon Slayer.

