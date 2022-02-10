Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc Episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Demon Slayer fans are going through a bit of an emotional rollercoaster as the Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke and Tegen Uzui were finally able to take down the Upper Moon 6, Gyutaro and Daki. However, there’s not much to celebrate about since the members of the Demon Slayer Corps are on the verge of death.

Fans eagerly await the upcoming episode as they are worried about the lives of the aforementioned character, since Gyutaro’s poison is slowly killing them. Here’s everything we know about episode 11 of the Entertainment District arc.

Demon Slayer Entertainment District arc Episode 11 release details

The popular shonen series maintains a strict release schedule for the release of episodes. Based on that, the upcoming episode will be released on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The latest episodes will be available on Netflix. The episodes will be available on Crunchyroll and Funimation in those countries that don’t have access to Netflix.

However, one would have to avail the paid services of the aforementioned platforms in order to view the episodes on the day of release.

The release times for the various regions are mentioned below:

Pacific Time: 7.45 AM

Central Time: 9.45 AM

Eastern Time: 10.45 AM

Indian Time: 9.15 PM

Recap of Entertainment District arc Episode 10

While everyone seemed to have succumbed to their wounds, Tanjiro continued to fight and almost cut off Gyutaro’s head. In order to kill the demons, Zenitsu was able to assist him and use Thunder Breathing: First Form God Speed in an attempt to decapitate Daki. Inosuke too joined the fight and helped Zenitsu.

Meanwhile Gyutaro was about to kill Tanjiro, but just then Uzui saved his life. He used his Musical Score Technique and went toe to toe with Gyutaro. He created the perfect opening for Tanjiro to strike Gyutaro. Even then, Tanjiro struggled to decapitate the demon given how fatigued he was.

However, the next set of events left fans speechless as Tanjiro Kamado developed the Demon Slayer Mark which gave him just enough strength and endurance to partially use Breath of the Sun in order to decapitate Gyutaro. Simultaneously, Inosuke and Zenitsu too succeeded in decapitating Daki, killing the Upper Moon 6 demons.

Episode 10 ended with Gyutaro performing a technique that looked something like a self-destruct attack. While Uzui warned Tanjiro and asked him to run, the fate of the characters seemed uncertain as it looked like they took damage from it.

