9 Hashiras in Demon Slayer, ranked from strongest to weakest

Hashiras are an integral part of the Demon Slayer Corps as they are the strongest members of the organization. These characters boast a level of strength and endurance that cannot be compared to normal human beings.

They are skilled enough to take on some of the strongest demons in the series. However, not all Hashiras are equally powerful as some of them specialize in certain areas other than combat. That being said, let us compare the nine Hashiras based on their strength and overall combat abilities.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

Demon Slayer: Ranking the Hashiras based on their ability to fight

1) Gyomei

Gyomei Himejima is the strongest Hashira in Demon Slayer. This fact has been established in the manga as Tanjiro, Inosuke and Zenitsu all agree that he is the strongest member of the Demon Slayer Corps.

His strength was showcased during the fight against Kokushibo. Even the Upper Moon 1 himself appreciated the refinement of Gyomei’s body and strength. He even mentioned that Gyomei was the strongest fighter he came across in 300 years.

2) Sanemi Shinazugawa

Sanemi Shinazugawa is one of the strongest Hashiras in the series. He was so strong that he went around hunting demons with mountain blades as a child. He dedicated all his time and effort towards perfecting his skills as a swordsman which was shown during the fight against both Muzan and Kokushibo.

Apart from Muichiro, he and Gyomei were the only ones who were able to deal significant damage to Kokushibo. His speed, strength and endurance are among the best in the Demon Slayer Corps.

3) Muichiro

It is safe to say that Muichiro is the most talented swordsman in the Demon Slayer Corps. He was able to become the Mist Hashira in a span of two months after picking up a sword. He was the youngest Hashira as he was just 14 years old when he was selected for this position.

Upon activating his Demon Slayer Mark, he was able to easily overwhelm Gyokko and easily defeat him during the Swordsmith Village arc. His contribution towards killing Kokushibo was vital as his Nichirin sword turned red and weakened the Upper Moon 1.

4) Giyu Tomioka

Giyu and Obanai Iguro are similar in terms of overall strength and abilities. While he wasn’t necessarily impressive during the fight against Akaza, he proved to be quite strong during the fight against Muzan.

Despite fighting the Upper Moon 3, Giyu was able to keep up and land attacks on the Demon King. The fatigue and exhaustion that Giyu experienced must have been at its peak after defeating the Demon King.

However, he was able to dodge and simultaneously save one of the members of the Demon Slayer Corps from Demon Tanjiro’s attack which showcased his ridiculous endurance levels.

5) Obanai Iguro

In terms of overall combat abilities, Iguro is quite close to Giyu Tomioka. However, fans believe that he is stronger than Giyu since he was able to last longer than the other Hashiras during the fight against Muzan.

One needs to understand that Gyomei and Sanemi took on Kokushibo and Giyu fought against Akaza just before engaging in a fight with Muzan. Obanai took on Nakime who was far weaker compared to Akaza and Kokushibo.

This could serve as a potential explanation as to why Obanai was able to last longer than the other three Hashiras. That being said, he is ridiculously strong and went toe to toe with Muzan.

6) Kyojuro Rengoku

Rengoku is yet another strong Hashira who almost stalled Akaza until the sun burnt him. He was so strong that Akaza initially refrained from hurting Rengoku since he recognized his potential and combat abilities.

He offered Rengoku to turn into a demon who obviously refused the proposal. While he was close to beating Akaza, the Upper Moon 3 didn’t really reveal his true potential and managed to escape into the forest.

He is definitely stronger than Mitsuri since he was her mentor when she entered the organization.

7) Kanroji Mitsuri

Kanroji doesn’t seem like a character who possesses a lot of strength but that is not the case at all. She possesses a level of strength superior to average human beings due to her muscle constitution.

It is said that she could lift a rock that weighed 15 kilograms when she was just 13 months old. She was able to hold off Hantengu and deal a lot of damage as well. However, she definitely isn't one of the strongest Hashiras in the series.

8) Tengen Uzui

Tengen Uzui was introduced in the Entertainment District arc and was struggling against Upper Moon 6 despite having taken Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke’s help. In the end, he needed Nezuko’s help to live since Gyutaro’s poison would have definitely killed him.

This makes him one of the weakest Hashiras, but his overall abilities as a swordsman is quite impressive.

9) Shinobu

When it comes to pure strength, Shinobu Kocho is the weakest Hashira in Demon Slayer. She doesn’t even have enough strength to decapitate a demon’s head and she makes up for it by injecting poison into the demons.

She is more of a support-type character since she concocts poison and medicines which have cured the members of the organization on numerous occasions. However, in terms of combat ability, she is definitely the weakest on this list.

