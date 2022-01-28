Is Giyu the strongest pillar in Demon Slayer?

The Demon Slayer Corps is filled with numerous members who are skilled combatants and can take on some of the toughest demons. This organization was created to eradicate the demon race and save humans.

Within the Demon Slayer Corps, there were several ranks based on strength and overall ability to fight demons. At the top are the Pillars or Hashiras, the strongest members of the organization. Giyu Tomioka was the Water Hashira and a former student of Sakonji Urokodaki.

Who is the strongest Hashira in Demon Slayer?

While Giyu Tomioka is an exceptionally skilled swordsman and Hashira, he certainly isn’t the strongest. Both the manga and anime affirm this theory. The strongest Hashira in Demon Slayer is none other than Gyomei Himejima.

The Stone Hashira’s raw power is leagues above his peers. Gyomei played a huge role in taking down Upper Moon 1, Kokushibo, and Muzan, the Demon King.

Giyu’s strength was displayed when he faced Rui. Things seemed bleak as Rui was about to kill Tanjiro and Nezuko, but Giyu saved the Kamado siblings just in time.

Rui launched his strongest attack and Giyu countered effortlessly, killing him in an instant. His potential was showcased when he and Tanjiro were up against Upper Moon 3 Akaza.

Giyu, who manifested a Demon Slayer Mark, could easily keep up against Akaza. This was an impressive feat since Akaza was responsible for killing many Hashiras, including Kyojuro Rengoku.

However, the duo would have lost the fight if Akaza didn’t regain his memories. When he did, he performed a self-destructing technique that took his own life.

Gyomei’s most impressive fight was when he took on Kokushibo. Upper Moon 1 was shocked, since he believed Gyomei trained his body to its limit. He was unable to process the fact that a mere human could move like an advanced demon.

Gyomei not only kept up with Kokushibo, he also saved Sanemi’s life and dodged Kokushibo’s attack simultaneously. Both Sanemi and Muichiro were fatally wounded in this fight.

Meanwhile, Gyomei was on his feet and ready to fight Muzan. He kept up with the Demon King and continued to land blows until he finally succumbed to his wounds.

Gyomei truly is leagues above the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps members, and these fights were proof of that.

