Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District arc Episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

With the Entertainment District arc underway, the upcoming set of episodes of Demon Slayer should conclude the fight between the members of the Demon Slayer Corps and Upper Moon 6.

Tengen Uzui seemed to be struggling against Gyutaro and his poisoned blood sickles, drastically reducing his fighting abilities. Zenitsu and Inosuke gave their best against Daki, who appeared more potent than ever before.

Based on the series’ release schedule, Episode 9 of the Entertainment District arc is set to be released by the end of this week.

‘Demon Slayer’: Gyutaro overwhelms Uzui and his squad

The Sound Hashira finally took on Upper Moon 6 in the previous episode of Demon Slayer. While it seemed like he had things under control, Gyutaro’s appearance shifted the tides, and the demons could thoroughly overwhelm the Demon Hunters.

The next episode will continue with the fight between the two parties.

Episode 9 of the Entertainment District arc will be released on January 30. The latest episodes will be available on Netflix.

Countries that do not have access to Netflix can view it on Crunchyroll and Funimation. It is worth mentioning that fans have to avail the platform’s paid subscription to view this content.

The release times for the various regions are:

Central Time: 9.45 am

Eastern Time: 10.45 am

Pacific Time: 7.45 am

Indian Time: 9.15 pm

Entertainment District arc Episode 8 recap

This episode began with a conversation between Gyutaro and Tengen Uzui. The Upper Moon 6 and the Sound Hashira fought, and the demon was quick to overwhelm Uzui.

The Hashira gave fans some insight regarding his family and their views on life and missions. Uzui fondly recollected when he met Ubuyashiki and decided to become a member of the Demon Slayer Corps.

He resolved to beat this demon for Ubuyashiki and attempted to finish it off. But things didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted since they were powerful demons and Gyutaro’s poison proved to be quite troublesome.

In a few moments, Zenitsu Agatsuma, Inosuke Hashibira, and Tanjiro Kamado entered the battlefield to assist the Hashira.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Makio and Suma evacuated the citizens, while Hinatsuru decided to assist her husband in the battle. She launched a bunch of Kunais towards Gyutaro to create an opening for Uzui to strike. The episode ended with Tanjiro lunging towards Gyutaro in an effort to decapitate the demon.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Click here to stay updated with latest news and updates.

Edited by Ravi Iyer