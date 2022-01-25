3 Hashiras who can beat Gyutaro with ease in Demon Slayer (and 3 who never will)

In Demon Slayer, hashiras are considered to be the strongest members of the organization who possess ridiculous amounts of strength, speed and durability. These members are a core part of the Demon Slayer Corps and are responsible for defeating some of the toughest demons the country has to offer.

Ever since the Hashiras were introduced, fans have wanted to compare the Hashiras in terms of overall combat ability. The Entertainment District arc has provided a formidable opponent that seems to be causing problems to one of the Hashiras. How would the other Hashiras fare against the Upper Moon 6?

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

A brief comparison of some Hashiras to Gyutaro in Demon Slayer

3 Hashiras that are capable of beating Gyutaro

1) Gyomei Himejima

shi @gojoism KNY RANKING RESULTS



#20 Gyomei Himejima - 11 votes KNY RANKING RESULTS #20 Gyomei Himejima - 11 votes https://t.co/Mlhisc8mfr

Gyomei Himejima is the strongest Hashira in Demon Slayer. Even the Hashiras who are filled with pride, acknowledged his skill and strength. As a child he was able to save a child from a demon by physically beating it for hours. He, along with Sanemi Shinazugawa were able to beat the Upper Moon 1, Kokushibo.

The demon was in awe of Gyomei’s physique and declared him to be the strongest Demon Slayer he had faced in 300 years. Gyomei also managed to use Transparent World which is something only a select few can do. Gyomei can easily beat Gyutaro without getting injured.

2) Sanemi Shinazugawa

Despite his inability to kill Kokushibo by himself, the fact that he was able to keep up is proof of his strength. The likes of Doma and Akaza seemed so much more powerful compared to Gyutaro, and Kokushibo is leagues above the two demons. Sanemi’s ridiculous strength and speed will enable him to defeat Gyutaro with ease.

3) Muichiro

Muichiro is considered to be one of the most naturally-talented swordsmen in Demon Slayer. He was the youngest Hashira at a tender age of 14.

The Mist Hashira, after activating his Demon Slayer Mark, was toying with Gyokko the Upper Moon 5. He was able to beat him with ease, which means that Gyutaro would be easily defeated by this young man. An interesting fact about Muichiro is that he happens to be a descendant of Michikatsu Tsukiguni.

Note: The list was curated based on the Hashiras’ ability and the outcome of the fight if they fought the Upper Moon 6 all by themselves.

3 Hashiras that cannot defeat Gyutaro

1) Shinobu

Shinobu is one of the fastest Hashiras in Demon Slayer. An interesting fact about her is that she does not possess enough strength to cut a demon’s head off. Therefore, she modified her blade in a manner that allows her to make quick jabs which cut through the demon’s skin and poison them. She had to sacrifice herself in order to beat the Upper Moon 2.

In terms of physical strength, she is one of the weakest. Her true strength lies in her support abilities as she’s able to create poisons lethal enough to kill demons, and medicines that can cure humans. Gyutaro would be able to beat her given his superior combat ability.

2) Tengen Uzui

In the Entertainment District arc, Demon Slayer fans witnessed how the former ninja was struggling to keep up against the Upper Moon. One aspect that played a crucial role in being able to defeat Gyutaro was his resistance to poison. The body was getting affected at a rate that was far lower than it usually takes. He needed Inosuke, Zenitsu and Tanjiro’s assistance to beat this demon.

In addition to that, Nezuko helped Uzui recover from Gyutaro’s poison. Therefore, Gyutaro would have beaten the Sound Hashira if he didn’t have reinforcements helping him during the battle.

3) Mitsuri

Mitsuri @mitsurichaan Um...I’m pretty sure Shinobu-chan was joking with you when she said that! twitter.com/orcasleeper/st… Um...I’m pretty sure Shinobu-chan was joking with you when she said that! twitter.com/orcasleeper/st… https://t.co/W1Fsv4GMgu

Mitsuri is undoubtedly a strong and skilled Hashira but the battle between her and Gyutaro might be closer than one expects. While she has phenomenal strength and endurance, she lacks the resistance to Gyutaro’s poison.

Therefore, even a nick can considerably reduce her strength and the ability to fight. If that were to happen, she’d become an easy target as she would no longer be able to keep up with the Upper Moon 6 demons.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan