Why was Azaka near the train in Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer is arguably one of the most popular shonen anime and manga series of our generation. This series was well-received across the world and certainly for all the right reasons. Boasting great character development and top-tier animation, it was one of the rare few shonen anime that actually focused on teamwork and not just on the main character’s powers, making it loved within the community.

Mugen Train was definitely an enjoyable arc in Demon Slayer as it introduced the Fire Hashira Rengoku, one of the main characters of the arc. However, many fans are still confused as to why Akaza was near the Mugen Train, which ultimately led to Rengoku's fatal battle with the demon. This article aims to provide some clarity to the aforementioned topic.

The reason for Akaza being close to the Mugen Train in Demon Slayer

Things seemed to be in control as Rengoku and his squad managed to save everyone on the train. However, Tanjiro was injured quite badly with his breathing strained and heavy. Fortunately, Rengoku offered Tanjiro advice, asking him to control his breathing in order to heal himself.

Meanwhile, an intimidating set of glowing eyes could be seen from a distance, striking Tanjiro with fear as the infamous Upper Moon 3 was standing right in front of him.

The reason why Akaza was there in the first place was quite possibly because Kibutsuji Muzan had sent him to kill Tanjiro as well as the Hashira. Within the Demon Slayer anime, it has already been established that Muzan feared Tanjiro since he possessed the same Hanafuda earrings as legendary Demon Slayer Yoriichi Tsukiguni. And because of Muzan's potent telepathic powers, it is quite possible that he realized that Enmu had failed in his mission of killing Tanjiro. Following this, he would have sent Akaza to finish the job.

And this is when the battle between Rengoku and Akaza occurs. Obviously, it will be difficult for fans to forget this fight as it ended in the worst possible way. The powerful demon managed to defeat and kill the Fire Hashira, who fought valiantly to protect those around him. Truly one of the saddest deaths in Demon Slayer, an enraged Tanjiro jumped in to avenge his friend and attempted to attack Akaza, but the demon managed to escape just before sunrise.

