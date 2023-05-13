How does the Demon Slayer Mark work? Explained

Demon Slayer delves into the intricate history of warrior culture and the methods they employ to safeguard humanity from the demons. The Demon Slayer Mark holds a significant weight in the narrative, which dates back to the ancient history of the Demon-Slayer Corps. Fans have already noticed that the mark is present in Tanjiro and Yoriichi, but it is also present in several other Hashiras and even a demon in the series.

The Demon Slayer Mark, which almost resembles a tattoo or imprint on the body, plays a crucial role in the life of a warrior as well as the series' storyline and history. Its purpose will be further explored in the anime. While the mark signifies strength in a warrior, it also carries lethal consequences. Moreover, some of the most formidable warriors have obtained the mark, which will also be further seen in the anime.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer series.

Who has the Demon Slayer Mark on them as of Demon Slayer season 3?

The Demon Slayer Marks works by amplifying the individual's strength and agilities. Additionally, the mark can turn the Nichirin swords bright red, which temporarily disables a demon's regenerative abilities. Many warriors who have awakened the mark have also developed an extrasensory ability called the Transparent World. This ability allows users to see their opponent's blood flow, muscle, and joint movements, enabling them to predict their attacks.

Aside from that, the Demon Slayer Mark resembles the unique Breathing Technique of the sowrdsman who has activated it. It can only become visible when the swordsman survives a near-fatal physical condition, where their heart rate exceeds 200 beats per minute and their body temperature rises above 39 degrees.

In the Demon Slayer manga, Upper Moon One Kokushibo and several members, including Hashiras, of the Ubuyashiki's organization were able to activate the mark. While the anime's season 3 is currently progressing, the most of the below-mentioned names will soon be seen revealing their Demon Slayer Mark either during the Swordsmith Village arc or Infinity Castle arc:

NAME TYPE OF MARK ACTIVATION Kamado Tanjiro(Has been seen with the mark till now) Flame-like marking on the left side of his forehead. Tanjiro always had a scar on his forehead, but he originally activated his Demon Slayer Mark while attempting to behead Gyutaro (Season 2, Episode 10), and he did so once more during the battle with Upper-Rank Four Hantengu (Season 3, Episode 5). Tsugikuni Yoriichi(Has been seen with the mark till now) Flame-like marking on the left side of his forehead. Yoriichi was born with the and he was the first user of the Sun Breathing technique who activated and used the abilities of the mark. Kokushibo aka Tsugikuni Michikatsu(Has been seen with the mark till now) Flame-like marking across the bottom of his right cheek, extending down to his neck, and on the left side of his forehead. Kokushibo acquired his mark while training with Yoriich. Tokito Muichiro Cloud-like patterns on both sides of his cheeks and one on the left side of his forehead. Muichiro will first awaken his Demon Slayer Mark in the Swordsmith Village arc (Season 3) while fighting against Gyokko. Kanroji Mitsuri Her Mark pattern resembles a butterfly with heart-shaped wings above her left collarbone. Just like Muichiro, Mitsuri will also be seen activating her Demon Slayer Mark in the Swordsmith Village arc (Season 3). Tomioka Giyu Water streams like blue patterns on the left side of his cheek. Giyu will be seen activating his mark during his battle against the Upper-Rank Three demon Akaza. Himejima Gyomei Ground fissure-like marking on both of his forearms. Later in the series, when Gyomei and Kokushibo square off, the Rock Hashira's Demon Slayer Mark will be triggered. It will also again get activated when Gyomei attempts to kill Muzan. Shinazugawa Sanemi Wind-mill-like marking with two dots that was tattooed on his face. Sanemi will be able to awaken his mark while fighting Kokushibo later in the series. Iguro Obanai Snake-like marking from his left arm up to his chest. During the final battle with Muzan, Obanai's snake-like mark will appear on his body and it will awaken all the deadly skills that comes with the mark.

What is the lifespan of the Demon Slayer Mark?

Kokushibo has cheated the curse that comes with the mark. (Image via Ufotable)

The Demon-Slayer Mark is known to provide a substantial increase in power and agility to those who get to awaken it, but there is a deadly consequence that comes with it. It is widely believed that all swordsman who awaken the mark die before the age of 25.

According to Kokushibo, a former member of the corps, the curse only reduces the bearer's lifespan in exchange for greater power. Although he had the mark, he also managed to cheat the curse by becoming a demon himself and gaining the power of eternal life and living for centuries.

However, there have been instances of swordsmen awakening the mark after turning 25 and still acquiring its benefits, but the curse may still come into effect. Gyomei, for example, died shortly after activating the mark, possibly due to the curse. Yoriichi is an exception, as he was born with the mark and lived past the age of 80.

The curse of the Demon Slayer Mark remains a mystery in the series. As such, it is unclear whether or not it should be considered a true curse or a blessing for the warriors since it plays a significant role in selecting the finest and during critical times. While there is no conclusive evidence to disprove its existence or its self-destructive nature, the curse's power remains a prominent aspect of the plot.

Poll : 0 votes