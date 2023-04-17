Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2, which released on April 16, 2023, has revealed a key aspect of the extensive warrior history of the Demon Slayer Corps. A 300-year-old hidden sword was discovered after Tanjiro beheaded the Yoriichi training doll that was made by the ancestors of the swordsmith village to replicate the moves of their legendary swordsman, Yoriichi.

Unlike the first episode, the second episode had a basic run-time of 24 minutes that showcased Tanjiro training with the doll to get stronger and gain back his speed and strength.

However, the training ultimately led to one of the greatest discoveries that will be explored in depth in the following episodes.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2 revealed the 300-year-old hidden sword

𝕊𝕚𝕟𝕫𝕤❤️‍🔥🔆 @SinzsSzn2



Koji ETO and the rest of the BG Art staff are amazing.



#鬼滅の刃

#DemonSlayer

#ufotable Ufotables' art direction for Demon Slayer just keeps getting better and better as the seasons go.Koji ETO and the rest of the BG Art staff are amazing. Ufotables' art direction for Demon Slayer just keeps getting better and better as the seasons go.Koji ETO and the rest of the BG Art staff are amazing.#鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer #ufotable https://t.co/0vHUmH406h

While the beauty of the latest Demon Slayer episode was immaculate as usual, it was also crucial as it introduced one of the major Hashiras of the season, Mist Hashira aka Muichiro. He came out as very straightforward, cold, and distant in the episode and was seen forcing a kid named Kotetsu to get the key to a training model.

The training model was called Yoriichi Type Zero, it was a mechanical doll that replicated the progenitor of the Demon Slayer Corps. It is said to be capable of overpowering humans and can perform 108 moves with its six arms that were created to process like the real-life inspiration of the doll.

It was mainly used to train for combat and was the main focus of the entire episode.

Casey Stainbrook @caseystainbrook

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc" (Season 3) Watched Episode 2 of"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc" (Season 3) Watched Episode 2 of "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc" (Season 3) 👀 https://t.co/jqzqG2UjnK

After Muichiro was done training with the doll, one arm of the doll was already broken by him. As he took the sword held by one of its six arms, Tanjiro was asked by Kotetsu to train with it as he wanted the former to get stronger than everybody else. For that, he was ready to sacrifice the training doll that was even more important to him than his life.

Kotetsu reassured Tanjiro that somehow he would fix it, and motivated him to use it to activate his strength. In that moment, it felt like the little boy trusted Tanjiro more than anyone and it was his way of supporting and contributing to the process of building the ultimate warrior who would bring an end to the cruelty of Muzan.

While Yoriichi Type Zero Training Morel surprised Tanjiro with its abilities, it also surprised the entire fanbase with its unique looks and efficiency. Since the episode was released, fans have been seen making multiple posts about it on Twitter:

animeX @oluwatomis59256

#demonslayer Demon slayer season 3 episode 2 Demon slayer season 3 episode 2#demonslayer https://t.co/vzSK2qdg9d

Even as a non-living training doll, it overpowered Tanjiro in training, which again hinted at the immense strength and efficiency Yorichii had so many years ago.

Tuelo Tirel @QUARGZO



Kimetsu no Yaiba - Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Episode 2 End



#DemonSlayer #kimetsunoyaiba Here it is... 300 Year-old Katana inside Yoriichi Type 0 's bodyKimetsu no Yaiba - Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Episode 2 End Here it is... 300 Year-old Katana inside Yoriichi Type 0 's bodyKimetsu no Yaiba - Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Episode 2 End#DemonSlayer #kimetsunoyaiba https://t.co/0k7SeI3NDq

After a long and brutal training session, Tanjiro was able to strike the doll and at last, the head cracked open to reveal a sword that shocked both Tanjiro and Kotetsu.

It was rumored that the swordsmith village had an old hidden sword but it was never discovered and since the doll was never beheaded like this before, it proves that the sword was inside the doll for more than 300 years.

The sword holds a lot of secrets about the swordsmith village as well as the whole integration of the demon slayer corps and since the first episode, the connection between Tanjiro and Yoriichi has been hinted at multiple times.

Thus, it is expected that the upcoming episode will shed more light on the topic and that the Taisho-era secret will be explored further.

