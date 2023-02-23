Which Hashira will be in Demon Slayer season 3? Explained

In the Demon Slayer storyline, Hashiras are the most elite warriors in the series. Nine Hashiras were alive during the first season and were briefly introduced to viewers.

In every season of the fantasy anime, at least one Hashira plays a significant role. The influence of the high-ranked warriors is reasonably evident throughout the two seasons and one film of Demon Slayer.

Like every other season, the upcoming season 3 will also feature Hashiras. This time, fans will surely have a once-in-a-lifetime experience as they will witness two extremely distinct and powerful Hashiras in action.

Demon Slayer season 3: Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji will be seen in action

After two successful seasons and a film in between, Demon Slayer is back again this year and ready to slay the world with its new season and early screening with a theatrical event.

Demon Slayer season 3 is set to be released in April 2023 as part of the Spring Anime Season lineup. Like any other season, this season is already making some headlines with its early screening and world tour.

In the anime, the Hashiras have a fan base of their own, which is understandable given they are the most elite warriors in the series, projected as the savior of humanity and protector of peace.

In the anime's first season, the Nine Hashiras were briefly presented, each with a distinctive personality, appearance, and set of skills. From that point forward, fans had their own favorites. Eventually, as the plot developed, each season/arc's primary emphasis was one Hashira at a time.

Muichiro and Mitsuri will be seen in action in the Demon Slayer season 3. (image via Ufotable)

But the upcoming season is a bit different, as it features two completely distinct Hashiras. Mist Hashira, aka Muichiro Tokito, and Love Hashira, aka Mitsuri Kanroji, will be seen in action for the first time in the upcoming season.

Both the Hashiras will play crucial roles in the forthcoming season, which picks up after the Entertainment District Arc and features the Swordsmith Village Arc. Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji were formally alerted to play a significant role in the future storyline through the series' season 3 teaser.

Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira

Muichiro, also known as Mist Hashira, is considered one of the most mysterious and skilled top-ranked warriors. Despite being the youngest of the Hashira—only 14 years old—he is well known for his incredible talent.

He is the so-called warrior prodigy who joined the demon-slayer corps and was elevated to the Hashira level in just two months.

When he was first presented, along with the other Hashiras, he had a very calm and composed demeanor and seemed absent-minded. He has a highly detached persona that practically makes him seem emotionless. Mangaka Koyoharu did a brilliant job in creating this character, just like the others.

He has his own backstory and justifications for why he is the way he is. Muichiro Tokito is not always calm, as he also has a second side to him, which is far different from what viewers have previously witnessed and is considerably darker. This aspect will gradually come to light as the third season's plot develops.

Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira

Mitsuri, also known as Love Hashira, is a high-ranked female warrior. She will be the second Hashira to play a significant role in the forthcoming season. Mitsuri was portrayed as a very feminine and shy Hashira in the first season. Her soft appearance is sometimes mistaken for weakness, but she is a highly skilled and deadly warrior.

How rapidly she rose to the position of the elite warrior is a sign of her remarkable proficiency in the profession. After only six months of training, Mitsuri successfully completed her Final Selection challenge. In Swordsmith Village Arc, where she will slay numerous demons, her powers will be precisely showcased to the fans.

Her main demon-slaying weapon is quite different from other Nichiren blades in Demon Slayer, which eventually adds to her distinctive fighting technique. Her Nichirin blade is a thin and flexible blade that she gracefully twirls like a ribbon to slay down demons.

