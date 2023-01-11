Demon Slayer movie 2023: Release date, where to watch, and more

Demon Slayer, aka Kimetsu no Yaiba, is an action anime based on Koyoharu Gotouge’s award-winning Japanese manga. Studio Ufotable animates the series, which debuted in April 2019 and became an instant worldwide sensation because of its astounding animation and plot, earning fans from all over the globe.

After two successful seasons and a movie in between, Demon Slayer is once again on its way to slay the world with its new season and early screening with a theatrical event. Since the Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District Arc ended, fans have been waiting for a new season or movie. Well, the wait is over, as a new season is on its way, along with special screenings all over the world.

Demon Slayer season 3, episode 1 coming to theaters

Demon Slayer fans are spread all over the world, which is quite obvious, as it is an anime with one of the best animations ever, not to mention amazing soundtracks, an exciting storyline, a slew of distinct characters, and, most importantly, an emotional connection with the fans. Since the last season ended with the Entertainment District Arc, there has been a rumor of a movie coming out in 2023.

But it turns out that fans will be getting a new season. For those who wanted a theatre experience, there is no need to be disappointed as Aniplex, in association with Crunchyroll, has announced that Demon Slayer will embark on a world tour titled Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village - World Tour 2023, along with a world premiere event in Los Angeles on February 18, at the Orpheum Theater.

Release date and time

Muzan in Swordsmith Village arc of Demon Slayer (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge/Ufotable)

Episodes 10 and 11 of the Entertainment District Arc will be screened along with an early screening of the first episode of Demon Slayer season three, which features the Swordsmith Village Arc. This special episode will be broadcast in more than 80 countries across the world.

World tour schedule with special screening:

Japan: Screening in 418 theaters, including 41 IMAX screens (February 3, 2023)

Tokyo: Special screenings with guest appearances (February 4 and 5, 2023)

Los Angeles: Special screening at The Orpheum Theater with Natsuki Hanae, Yūma Takahashi, and a performance by Aimer (February 18, 2023)

United States and Canada: Screening in over 1,700 theaters in both subbed and dubbed versions (March 3, 2023)

Paris: Special screening with Yūma Takahashi (February 25, 2023)

Berlin: Special screening with Yūma Takahashi (February 26, 2023)

Mexico: Special screening with Natsuki Hanae (March 4, 2023)

Seoul: Special screening with Akari Kitō, Yūma Takahashi (March 11, 2023)

Taipei: Special screening with Natsuki Hanae, Kengo Kawanishi, Kana Hanazawa, Yūma Takahashi (March 19, 2023)

What to expect from the one-hour-long theatrical event?

Demon Slayer's return in 2023 could be considered a movie because fans will get to see the mind-blowing animation from episodes 10 and 11 of Entertainment District Arc, along with the first episode of the upcoming season 3 that will introduce the Swordsmith Village Arc. The screening is an extra reward for fans before the new season starts on April 2023.

With the end of the Entertainment District Arc, the Swordsmith Village arc will begin, covering chapters 98 to 127 of the manga. The upcoming season's focus will be Tanjiro's journey to Swordsmith Village in search of a new weapon.

According to the teasers, this season's Hashiras will include Love and Mist Hashira and an Upper-Rank Demon. It is anticipated that this journey will be more challenging and give Tanjiro more power.

Poll : 0 votes