Can Demon Slayers use others' Nichirin blades?

In Demon Slayer, the Nichirin Blades have gained a fanbase of their own. Its attributes are quite impressive, and fans love its color-changing abilities. The blades happen to change color depending on their users, which makes each blade unique.

Quite often, fans wonder whether Demon Slayers can use others' Nichirin blades or not. The Nichirin blades are special weapons owned by demon slayers, but one is not bound to use their own blade.

It will not cause a problem if demon slayers use others' Nichirin blades. However, each warrior can use their swords better than anyone else possibly can. The blades are crafted by the master swordsmen for the slayers to decapitate demons.

Demon Slayers can use others' Nichirin blades to decapitate demons

Johnny 🔥 @JohnnyLockson This is still one of the best fights in anime! I need more Demon Slayer This is still one of the best fights in anime! I need more Demon Slayer 😫 https://t.co/YA78DpAECM

Fans often wonder if slayers will be able to use others' swords well or if they can only use their own swords in the best way possible.

Nichirin Swords are not entitled to any specific slayer, they can be used by other slayers to decapitate demons as well. There might be a little discomfort at first while a slayer adjusts to a new sword, but eventually, they will get familiar with it. The versatility of the blades is what will enable other warriors to use any sword. Thus, the slayers can use others' Nichirin blades.

Hotaru, the swordsmith. (Image via Ufotable)

Fans also wonder what will happen if a demon gets its hands on a sword. Although its strength and flexibility make it a great weapon even for demons, a Nichirin Blade cannot be used by them.

The biggest weakness of a demon is sunlight, which the blades are bathed in. Thus, it might not be a good idea for demons to get close to one.

Everything about the Nichirin Swords

Nichirin blades are swords that are considered to be the main weapon with which Demon Slayers kill demons.

These blades are made with a unique ore that has the capability to absorb sunlight constantly. The biggest weakness of demons is sunlight. Therefore, Nichirin swords are the best weapons to use to behead demons.

When the Nichirin sword is first taken into the hands of its owner, it changes its color, impressively defining the uniqueness of the sword in accordance with its owner. To make the blade change color, the user needs to have a certain amount of skill.

The protagonist of the series using his sword. (Image via Sportskeeda)

The blades are masterfully crafted and forged with Scarlet Crimson Iron Sand and Scarlet Crimson Ore and can be found on Sunlight Mountain. They also have handguards to protect users from getting cut.

In the series, a masked man named Hotaru is shown delivering the swords to the slayers. He is a skilled swordsmith, capable of forging the Nichirin Sword and repairing it for the warriors.

The Nichirin Blades are also known as 'color changing swords.' They change colors according to their users but cannot change more than once.

