Bofuri season 2 delays episode 7 and beyond due to COVID-19

BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense announced some disheartening news. They informed fans that the much-awaited episode 7 of the show would be delayed due to the recent spread of COVID-19. Fans all over the world were upset after hearing the news as they were eagerly waiting to know what happens next in the anime.

It was announced that the BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense episode 7 would not be released on March 8. This means fans will have to wait for two more weeks for a new episode.

Bofuri season 2 will rebroadcast episodes 1 and 2

China is going through a difficult time as they are currently dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak. Like 2020, things seem to have come to a halt, including TV shows, movies, and more.

Fans are eager to know what is going to happen to Maple, Sally, Kasumi, and Kanade. However, they will have to wait for episode 7, which has been delayed for two weeks and will release on March 8, 2023.

The reason for the postponement is the delay in the production of the next episode due to the COVID-19 outbreak in China. In place of the episodes that have been delayed, fans can enjoy the rebroadcast of episodes 1 and 2 as they await the release of episode 7.

The official announcement, translated into English, reads:

"Since the end of last year, the video production schedule has been delayed due to the spread of the new coronavirus "COVID-19" infection in China. We have been producing the program to deliver as originally planned, but we have decided to postpone the broadcast and distribution this time."

The announcement stated that the broadcast and distribution schedule will be as follows:

February 22, 2023 (Wednesday) - Episode 1 rebroadcast

March 1, 2023 (Wednesday) - Episode 2 rebroadcast

March 8, 2023 (Wednesday) - Episode 7 will be broadcast and distributed

BOFURI (Image via Silver Link)

It further informed:

"After that, it will be broadcast and distributed sequentially every week until the 10th episode. The broadcast and distribution schedule of episodes 11 and 12 will be announced on the anime official website and official Twitter at a later date. Although it is a measure based on unforeseen circumstances, we are very sorry for the inconvenience and concern to everyone who is looking forward to the work."

Other TV shows that have been delayed due to COVID-19

Apart from BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense, there are a few more anime shows and series that were postponed recently. Here's a list of movies and TV shows that have been delayed due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak:

Ayakashi Triangle NieR: Automata UniteUp! The Misfit of Demon King Academy

Fans now await the release of new episodes of their favorite shows and hope the COVID-19 situation improves across the world.

