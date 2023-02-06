Naruto: Why did Sasuke want to destroy the Hidden Leaf? Motives explained

In the iconic series Naruto, one of the major protagonists, Sasuke, was designed as a prodigy who had the brains and the strength, also accompanied by a static motivation.

Naruto features a large cast of characters, each having their own personality and motivation throughout the series; out of them all, there are a handful who have made a great impact in such a way that they have left a legacy, and one of them is Sasuke Uchiha.

The character is a protagonist who has also acted as the antagonist in the series, proving that a prodigy can also be flawed like every other human being. Out of all the villainous things Sasuke did, trying to destroy Konoha is one of the major ones.

In Naruto, Sasuke's grudge against Konoha made him wish to destroy it

How hatred played a major role in Sasuke's character

The reason behind Sasuke wanting to destroy Konoha in Naruto. (image via Studio Pierrot)

In Naruto, Sasuke Uchiha served as the second protagonist as well as the iconic anti-hero whom fans could not come to hate. The character, a boy who had lost everything at a young age, vowed to seek vengeance.

Sasuke's character is particularly complex, with many layers. His grief and underlying feelings of betrayal and anger fueled his vengeful actions in the series, which gave more dimension to his character in the storyline.

drogano @callmedrogano Sasuke and Itachi Uchiha short edit, had the most tragic story between these two :(( Sasuke and Itachi Uchiha short edit, had the most tragic story between these two :(( https://t.co/T0tmWW94Tv

Sasuke's source of motivation was revenge from the beginning; he initially sought it against his own elder brother Itachi for killing his family, but after learning the roots behind the latter's actions from Tobi, he shifted his motivation to extract revenge towards the Hidden Leaf village for making Itachi choose between his family and his village.

The Uchiha clan is a community of people that are strongly bonded with emotions. More than any other ninja, they place a high priority on the values of relationships and have a deep devotion to their families.

In actuality, their emotions are closely tied to the concept of their innate ability, Sharingan. It develops as they battle for or lose the people they love, and it may also turn evil when witnessing those people being hurt or killed.

Members of this clan are driven by a persistent desire for vengeance. Not only Sasuke, but other Uchiha members have been observed advancing with retaliation as their driving force; this can also be termed as a curse for their clan.

What motivated Sauke to destroy Hidden Leaf Village?

Sayu @BangtanUchihas Itachi and Sasuke had such a messy sibling story and there are so many things to argue about how things could have been different but :



Aint nobody love Itachi like Sasuke does n aint nobody love sasuke like Itachi did. They had way too much love for that cruel world 🤧 Itachi and Sasuke had such a messy sibling story and there are so many things to argue about how things could have been different but :Aint nobody love Itachi like Sasuke does n aint nobody love sasuke like Itachi did. They had way too much love for that cruel world 🤧 https://t.co/Od4YQZzwNR

After witnessing his brother kill their own family and surviving the deadly Uchiha massacre, Sasuke vowed revenge on his brother. Thus, throughout growing up, his only motivation was to get stronger and stronger to one day kill his brother, Itachi.

Sasuke's crazy ambition and greed for power eventually made him join Akatsuki. He realized that he had to get stronger in order to beat Itachi after failing to kill the latter once and losing to Naruto. He, therefore, made the decision to walk off from Hidden Leaf with Orochimaru in order to gain strength.

Itachi's farewell to Sasuke in Naruto. (image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke eventually approached his brother Itachi and confronted him after years of chasing his shadow and pushing away everything he had. The duo engaged in a fight that Naruto fans will never forget. Itachi, like the fine ninja he was, gave Sasuke a great fight despite suffering from his illness.

The former ended the fight by taking down Sasuke, which made the latter assume that his brother was about to murder him just like he did to their entire clan, but Itachi did something unexpected that blew up the fans and even Sasuke; Itachi told his brother that he still loves him, touched him on the forehead, and then passed away.

While the turn of events stunned Sasuke, another Akatsuki member, Tobi approached him and then told him how Itachi committed his life to saving the village and its future generations, along with little Sasuke, who was just eight years old back then.

The revelation made him realize that the Hidden Leaf Village used his brother, Itachi, for his shinobi skills, morality, and powers. Most significantly, they blackmailed him with a deal of duty against love.

Thus, Itachi’s selfless sacrifice instilled in Sasuke a hatred for Hidden Leaf Village and sowed the desire to destroy it at any cost.

What will One Piece Chapter 1074 feature? Read here.

Poll : 0 votes