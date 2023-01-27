Naruto: How the Uchiha and Uzumaki family trees are linked, explained

Naruto is one of the most influential animes of all time that has been running on screen for decades, and fans of the series often come across rumors that have a good share of chances of being true, just like the one that says Naruto and Sasuke have a blood-relation.

Although Naruto is a story that particularly focuses on the titular character's journey, the plot has certainly evolved by including other major characters and giving them their fair share of screen time by diving deep into their origin along with the main characters.

Naruto is a series with an extensive number of characters who have their own special traits which distinguish them from others, which is the reason fans have their own favorites. Besides Naruto himself, there is another prominent character that fans are majorly interested in, Sasuke Uchiha, who bears the pride of the Uchiha family.

The relationship between Naruto and Sasuke has always been in the limelight, either for controversial reasons, or because of the history both of their family share, which is a little complex. So this article will particularly talk about the connection between the Uchiha and Uzumaki families.

Naruto and Sasuke are related by blood

The Uzumaki family tree

Naruto and his family (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of the series, belongs to the Uzumaki Clan which has a great history. The Uzumaki family belongs to a clan from Hidden Eddy Village. It has close ties to the Hidden Leaf Village, and its members are related to the Senju clan.

Members of this clan are distinguished by their bright red hair and a tremendously powerful life force, along with Chakra. According to legend, the Uzumakis lived a very long life before passing away.

Members of the Uzumaki Clan are descended from Hagoromo Otsutsuki's younger son Asura Otsutsuki. Over time, they have been claimed to be distant relatives of the Senju clan.

Naruto and his family (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Uzumaki Clan is best known for its incredible Sealing Jutsu. As a result, they have sent members of their clan to be Jinchuriki of the Nine-tail over the years. This was also due to their high life force and chakra reserves, which allowed them to be Jinchuriki for an extended period of time.

The Uchiha famiily tree

The Uchiha Clan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Some of the exceptionally talented characters like Sasuke and Itachi belong to the Uchiha Clan, one of Hidden Leaf Village's four noble clans. They have incredibly strong prodigies in every generation and they inherit a powerful Kekkei Genkai called the Sharingan.

They are the descendants of Indra Otsutsuki. Indra got the Sharingan from his father, Hagoromo Otsutsuki, and passed it down to his family. Years after helping to build Konoha, the Uchihas became increasingly isolated from the village's affairs, which resulted in the majority of their deaths during the Uchiha Clan Downfall.

Uchiha Clan has been in conflict with the Senju clan for centuries, dating back to the days of Indra and his younger brother, Asura. The conflict started because Asura was chosen to be the heir to their father's powers.

How are the Uzumaki and Uchiha families related?

Everything began with Hagoromo Ōtsutsuki, also known as the Sage of Six Paths. He was a legendary godlike figure who is worshiped as the ancestor of the Shinobi, for founding ninshū, which resulted in the creation of the ninja world. He was Kaguya's son. He eventually had two sons, Indra and Asura.

Later, Indra declared war against his brother, Asura Otsutsuki, as vengeance and hatred took over him. The war continued for centuries, and Indra and Asura were eventually known as Uchiha and Senju, respectively.

After years of hatred and fighting, two strong members of both clans, Madara Uchiha and Hashirama Senju, formed the Hidden Leaf Village as part of their peace agreement.

Thus, it is evident that Naruto and Sasuke are related by blood, or more specifically, that the Uchiha and Uzumaki families are related through a long line of ancestors.

The Uchiha Clan are members who are descendants of Indra Otsutsuki, the older son of Hagoromo Otsutsuki who declared war on his brother, Asura Otsutsuki, for being their father’s successor.

The Uzumaki clan, on the other hand, are the descendants of Asura tsutsuki, who had a distant close connection with the Senju clan. The Uzumaki and Senju clans have maintained close ties over the years, with members occasionally marrying between clans.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : 0 votes