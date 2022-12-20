Although Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto is one of the most prominent anime and manga series, fans still have a lot of burning questions to ask about it.

The sequel to the series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, is now in everyone's conversation. A lot of things were added and removed in this sequel, but the one thing that remains the same is the questions fans have about the entire series, especially Naruto Uzumaki's fate.

Naruto's death and 8 other mysteries that confuse fans

Will Naruto ultimately die at the end of Boruto?

The Boruto series showcases Naruto Uzumaki's son Boruto following in his father's footsteps and his struggle to make a name for himself to escape the shadow of his father's legacy.

As per the latest release of both the manga and anime, Naruto is still the seventh Hokage of Konoha. In a fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki, Kurama and Naruto unleashed the Baryon Mode, which boosted their power at the cost of reduced life expectancy.

The battle took away every bit of their chakra, and the Nine-Tailed Fox passed away. Although the seventh Hokage is completely alive, he has to learn how to fight and survive by himself. Hence, many fans speculate that he might die in Boruto.

Despite not being the primary character, Naruto still possesses the plot armor. Most people watch Boruto for the seventh Hokage and consider him to be the primary character. So, murdering him will mean the end of the series.

What happened to Naruto's parents?

In Shippuden, it was revealed that there was an attack by the nine-tailed fox on Konoha. Minato, the Fourth Hokage, and Kushina Uzumaki sacrificed their lives to save Konoha and their child, Naruto. Minato sealed half of the tailed beast's soul inside the baby, after which both the parents died.

What uncommon skills does the Uzumaki possess?

No one ever saw the seventh Hokage using the Yin Release. Though it was clearly shown that he gained access to the Nature Type chakra, it wasn't in the databook as the Uzumaki was able to use the Truth Seeking balls and the powers of Hagoromo at the time, both of which required him to use the Yin Release.

Where did Kakuzu get his techniques from?

Masashi Kishimoto used the names from one of his favorite anime series, Mobile Suit Gundam, to name the technique of Kakuzu, Jiongu. Although he is not entirely related to a giant robot, he can transform himself into hundreds of writhing, gray tendrils, which makes him more destructive.

What was mangaka Kishimoto's inspiration for the outfits in his series?

For the characters in his series, Masashi Kishimoto took inspiration from The Matrix, one of his favorite movies. He wanted the outfits to be sleek and futuristic. Although he went a little loose on the colors, it did suit them properly.

If the seventh Hokage isn’t dead, where is he?

While every fan assumed he was dead after his fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki, he existed in limbo - a place where he could not escape and was cut off from his loved ones until Isshiki decided otherwise. Isshiki preferred this to death, as death would have been too easy. He wanted the seventh Hokage to be coherent enough to witness the downfall of the ninja world.

How did Obito survive after being crushed by the rock?

Obito Uchiha (image via Studio Pierrot)

Obito survived the deadly event after being rescued by Madara Uchiha, also known as the Uchiha ghost. He was still alive even after the enormous rock crushed the right part of his body.

Madara Uchiha had instructed white Zetsu to save Obito after his teammates had left. After rescuing him, Madara implanted Obito with Hashirama cells or Senju DNA which White Zetsu is made up of, to repair his body and replace the limb.

What would Madara have done after controlling the world with Infinite Tsukuyomi?

Those trapped in the Infinite Tsukuyomi were practically left unable to move or interact with the world outside of their minds.

The God Tree actively exploited them until they became mindless White Zetsu. No one can answer if it was in Madaras' plan to let the entirety of chakra control-capable shinobi die out to attain true peace or if there was something else in his mind.

