Naruto: How did Obito survive after being crushed by a rock?

Obito Uchiha, a kid who aspired to be Hokage one day, became one of the greatest antagonists in Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto series.

In an accident during the Third Great Ninja War, he got crushed by a rock. His only surviving legacy was the Sharingan that he gifted to his teammate Kakashi, and for a long time, it was believed that he had died out there.

In reality, Obito survived the deadly event after being rescued by Madara Uchiha, also known as the Uchiha ghost. Naruto had many such instances that blew the viewer’s mind and awakened thousands of questions and theories.

What was Obito's fate in Naruto?

Team Minato (Image via Sudio Pierrot)

It all took place during the Third Shinobi World War. Kakashi, Obito, and Rin were sent on a mission to destroy the Kannabi bridge. One of their team members, Rin Nohara, was kidnapped by the Hidden Rock ninjas before they could complete the mission.

Obito was desperate to save her. However, Kakashi stated that the mission is the top priority for them at the moment. Even after the team captain’s decision, Obito refused to obey and rushed to save Rin, whom he had always loved. Kakashi later joined Obito, and they both rescued her.

In the heat of the fight to rescue Rin, Kakashi lost an eye as he couldn’t execute Chidori during the battle. On the other hand, Obito’s Sharingan was awakened after seeing his friend in danger. When they tried to free Rin after the fight, they realized it was a trap, and one of the enemies used a Jutsu to cause the entire cave to collapse.

While attempting to help Kakashi, Obito was trampled by a rock. They couldn’t save him, and his entire right side was crushed. So, his teammates had to say a heartbreaking goodbye to him. The ground completely collapsed before the remaining rocks hit him, although he was still alive even after the enormous rock crushed the right part of his body.

Obito after being saved by Madara Uchiha in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Naruto Shippuden, we later realize that Madara Uchiha had instructed white Zetsu to save Obito after his teammates had left. After rescuing him, Madara implanted Obito with Hashirama cells or Senju DNA which White Zetsu is made up of, to repair his body and replace the limb.

Although Madara saved Obito, he was also the one who used Zetsu to plan the entire incident. He planned everything so that he could use Obito to eventually perform the Rinne Rebirth Jutsu to revive Madara. Obito ultimately ended up surviving that way.

The events of the war in Naruto left Obito shattered. He ultimately ended up inheriting the Uchiha ghost’s desire to establish an ideal world after being saved from death by Madara, a death created solely for him by his savior.

Obito's intentions were good, even though he lost his bearings and went down the wrong path. As we all know, when a man learns to feel love, he also faces the danger of feeling hate. The rock crushed him to death, but watching Rin die at Kakashi’s hands was the beginning of the end.

