When the Sage of Six Paths granted Naruto and Sasuke a portion of his own power, Naruto Shippuden took a significant turn. Sasuke unleashed the Rinnegan in his left eye while Naruto received the Six Paths' Sage Mode.

When Sasuke's Rinnegan was first introduced in the Shippuden anime, it shook the fandom as it made him one of the most powerful shinobis at the time, along with Naruto.

Unfortunately, however, a shocking incident caused him to lose his Rinnegan in the Boruto manga series.

How Sasuke got his Rinnegan, and how he lost it

The Rinnegan is a rare kekkei genkai dojutsu that manifests in selective people. The deuteragonist villain was one of the few Ninjas who acquired the Rinnegan, however, as mentioned earlier, he lost it as well.

In episode 424, titled To Rise Up of Naruto Shippuden, Sasuke was seen with the Rinnegan for the first time, in his left eye.

Madara stabbed the villain deep enough to pierce his heart, which in turn opened up a portal for the latter that helped him telepathically communicate with The Sage of Six Paths.

The villain was given half of Sage’s chakra, the Yin Half. As Hagoromo wanted him to permanently end Kaguya’s reign, he obtained the Rinnegan.

Apart from all the other powers he had, the Rinnegan shined the brightest. Rinnegan is known to be the most powerful eye, which Sasuke finally attained in the Fourth Great Ninja War.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the most unfortunate thing happened during the battle with Isshiki Otsuki, in episode 218 titled Partner. The villain lost his Rinnegan after being struck in the left eye by Momoshiki-possessed Boruto.

The main reason why this incident took place was that Momoshiki was trying to stop the other team from teleporting. So, all the powers that the villain had like Chakra absorption, space-time Ninjutsu, planetary devastation, the ability to teleport, and all of the Rinnegan's potential powers vanished in thin air.

This had to be one of the most devastating moments for the fans, as they really considered the anti-heroic deuteragonist villain as best, provided that he had Rinnegan with him, which was the most valuable power acquired.

What happened in the manga?

As mentioned earlier, the villain lost his Rinnegan in the 53rd chapter of the original Boruto manga, titled That's Reality. The chapter starts with Naruto and the villain being surprised by Kawaki's presence. When Isshiki had very little time left, Kawaki acknowledged how glad he it to see Isshiki die.

It wasn't long enough before Isshiki wanted to be reborn in Kawaki's body. Naruto alarmed him to move away but got bumped by Isshiki. Unfortunately, the fight didn't end as Naruto and Sasuke wanted it to.

Boruto suddenly rushed at them and stabbed Sasuke in his eye, making him fall to the ground and lose his Rinnegan. As the climax is concerned, Boruto was possessed by Momoshiki, who made him do this.

However, there is a thing that fans keep saying that Sasuke as a character was powerful even before he acquired his Rinnegan. As one of the key protagonists of the series, he won the hearts of all the fans. Even if he doesn't get his Rinnegan back, he will always be remembered as the Great Sasuke Uchiha, like he always was.

