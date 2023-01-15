Major Boruto spoilers hint at the imminent death of major character

When Naruto came to an end, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was released right away to fill the void, and fans embraced it. To continue the legacy of Naruto, Boruto has tried its best to astonish its fans with great adventure and awe-inspiring dramatic twists.

Kishimoto's vision for the sequel series has been evident since 2017. His team used both their heads and toes to provide viewers with an unprecedented experience. After much anticipation, fans learned that Kishimoto had recently been working on a new arc, which would soon be available to them.

As Jump Festa 2023 confirmed, the arc he has been working on is the Code Arc, which is said to be the most awaited one in the series. Fans couldn't be happier after they got the news of Code Arc coming out in the early months of this year, expectedly February.

However, this article will talk about some revelations that could seep through the depths of the show.

About episode 282: Sasuke's Retsuden: Infiltration

Broadcasted on TV Tokyo's official website on January 8, 2023, this episode follows Sasuke, who travels to the Tataru Astronomy Research Institute in Redaku City to find a cure for Naruto's illness, which was worrying everyone around him as his health was deteriorating rapidly.

As a detainee, Sasuke enters the observatory facility in order to save Naruto's life by searching for the right treatment for him. According to ancient sources, the Sage of Six Paths, the creator of Ninshuu, was diagnosed with the same illness as Naruto and it is believed that he received treatment from the place.

Thus, Sasuke's major motivation was to find out how and what would improve Naruto's health.

However, this would not be an easy task for Sasuke as the place was completely cut off from other areas because there lived a beast dinosaur named Menou. While it was most likely extinct everywhere else, it still roamed around this place.

In fact, in Boruto, Menou is an immortal predator who happens to have a bad reputation as it acts as a guard to the prisoners who are assigned to perform harsh labored work.

Will this be the end of Naruto?

Naruto was clearly not in a healthy condition in the latest Boruto episode. His Sage of Six Paths abilities, which Hagoromo Otsutsuki personally gifted him during the Fourth Great Ninja War, is what caused Naruto to become ill as he was exposed to such a massive source of chakra for approximately 16 years.

The chakra within Naruto's own body was negatively affected by the prolonged exposure to such a massive chakra source, causing him to suffer from spasms and lose his balance. This condition was something that made everyone concerned for Naruto since they didn't want anything to happen to their beloved Hokage.

Masashi Kishimoto created the Naruto and Boruto series, with Naruto remaining the central emphasis of the storyline. Naruto was believed to be immortal, and it was destined that the only way for him to die is by age. There is no obvious threat to his life that can extinguish his existence. This time, though, it might be hard to believe that.

Sasuke Retsuden manga marks the return of the Naruto franchise serialization focused on the original series’ characters. (image via Studio Pierrot)

As the previous episode of Boruto implied, Sasuke is working hard to discover a cure for Naruto's illness. Every day, he wanders about Redaku in search of whatever knowledge he can gain. He later learned that he needed the polarized particles that Hagoromo also utilized to heal himself in order to cure Naruto.

After Hogoromo's recovery, Sage of Six Paths scribbled the instructions for obtaining such polarized particles in a manuscript concealed deep within the Observatory.

Thus, finding that manuscript is his first major goal, but both Sasuke and his wife, Sakura, face enormous hardships and insurmountable obstacles in their quest to save Naruto's life. This is the most important mission in Boruto right now, and its failure would totally and utterly devastate the fanbase.

