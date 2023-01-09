8 things that make Boruto extremely boring

After Naruto ended, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was immediately introduced to fill the void, and fans welcomed it with open arms in hopes that it would continue the legacy of their beloved series. However, as the series progressed, the fact that the series is nothing like Naruto, despite having components of it, hit fans hard.

The argument over whether it is even a worthy successor to the series was sparked by its inability to capture the core of the cherished story. Being a follow-up to the popular series came with a lot of pressure and was subject to judgment, but Boruto had some glaring problems that made it difficult for viewers to ignore.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views and might contain some spoilers from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Shallow villains, fillers, and other factors that make Boruto extremely boring

1) Not connecting with the new characters

The new generation characters. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The character designs are a huge issue for Boruto. There is no introduction to any new groundbreaking characters that have the potential to connect the way the old characters did, which makes it difficult for Boruto, as an anime, to establish a bond with the viewers. It seems like the anime is playing it safe with the characters.

It doesn't feel genuine because the characters from the next generation are pale imitations of their parents in terms of personalities and fighting styles, making it seem as though they were simply clones.

It also comes down to the legacy and benchmark that Naruto has already set. Being the sequel to any successful series leads to comparison, and when the comparison is with a successful 15-year running story, it is difficult to surpass the legacy.

Although some of the new characters have their own personalities, their backstories are lacking in some way, making them boring. When there is no connection between the characters and the audience, it is obvious that the show will underperform.

2) Failing to capture the essence

The influence Shinobi and Ninjutsu once had on the world is shrinking at an alarming rate. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The mysterious and fascinating power system used by ninjas was one of Naruto's main plot elements, which made it unique and captivating. The many power sources, utilization of chakra, and fighting techniques all found a home in the hearts of the fans. Even though the technological aspect was present at the start of the series, it was never overly dominant.

The core features of the Naruto universe were anticipated to advance and be further explored in the sequel, but it once again fell short of expectations. Although the traditional ways still exist, they appear to have been stifled by modern technology. The series fails to capture the original essence, making it seem bland to the viewers.

3) Nerfing prominent characters

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations concentrates on the new generation of ninjas, yet it is not a good idea to weaken important characters. A significant flaw in the series is nerfing. The Boruto series has been observed to destroy beloved and critically important characters by nerfing them, which removes the series' core appeal.

The greatest nerfs in the series are Naruto losing Kurama and Sasuke losing his Rinnegan. In the manga, Kurama's death significantly weakens Naruto, and Momoshiki stabbing Sasuke's Rinnegan nerfs him, taking away the powers of not just two strong but two most beloved characters. Fans were visibly upset by the action, which in turn caused them to lose interest.

4) Tons of fillers with not much plot improvement

Screenshot of a tweet on the filler issue. (Image via Twitter/@JmoneyGamer2)

Although there were many filler episodes in the Naruto universe, the core stories that the fans demanded continued. Since Boruto follows the manga concurrently, the primary storyline often moves slower to give the manga time to develop. If the filler arcs were good, this would not be as big of an issue, but most of them are unappealing to fans.

A potential plot is something that the sequel lacks. Naruto had drama, passion, and a compelling plot which is hard to discover in the case of Boruto. The series' initial episodes were simply incapable of creating an impression as Naruto's storyline did so immediately. The fillers frequently run on without character development, making them exceedingly dull.

5) The villains are not iconic

The character design of the villains in the series is extremely shallow. Momoshiki, Urashiki, and Isshiki have very straightforward and incredibly shallow goals, with little to no justification for their powerful abilities, unlike Naruto's villains. Momoshiki, for instance, was thought to be stronger than Kaguya but was beaten by a half-powered Naruto.

Contrastingly, Madara, Obito, and other villains from Naruto had a reason for what they did while showcasing their unique characters and deepest ambitions as well as the challenges they encountered to achieve their goals. Despite being some of the most villainous characters in Naruto, their charismatic personalities made them unique and interesting.

Every character must be positioned and created with precision for a story to become a masterpiece. As a result, villains are crucial to every plot as they contribute to the hero's growth. It is fair to say that Boruto’s villains are nothing like the iconic villains witnessed in the past.

6) Boruto is not a great protagonist

Naruto and Boruto, as seen in the anime. (Image via Sportskeeda)

The series' main protagonist is responsible for molding the series, and a revolutionary main character is essential to attract the audience, but many fans find it difficult to like Boruto Uzumaki. He is annoying and unaware of the challenges Naruto and others have experienced while growing up.

Boruto is not like his father, who put in a lot of effort and had higher aspirations. Most fans find Boruto incredibly ungrateful and meaningless, and his tendency to act like a victim distances him more from the tag of a hero. As the series' protagonist is tough to root for, it impacts the whole series, making it seem dull and unlikable.

7) Pace of the series

Meek @ItsNotMeek sahil @hatakefox boruto community pls don't disappoint boruto community pls don't disappoint💀 https://t.co/LAKHU0ljJK The pacing for the Boruto manga is way too fast and the pacing for the anime is way too slow. Also the boruto manga is still better than the anime but when the anime adapts manga material, the anime far surpasses the manga twitter.com/hatakefox/stat… The pacing for the Boruto manga is way too fast and the pacing for the anime is way too slow. Also the boruto manga is still better than the anime but when the anime adapts manga material, the anime far surpasses the manga twitter.com/hatakefox/stat… https://t.co/6C8h6t3yP7

The fact that everything in Boruto takes an absurdly long time to happen is one of the main factors that make the show uninteresting. The anime's main plot generally advances very slowly to give the manga time to develop because it follows the manga concurrently.

Given how many filler episodes fans have received over the entire series, the slow progression of the Naruto franchise can be considered a constant issue.

With the most recent news of the Code Arc adaptation, Boruto has finally begun to take off and improve. However, it shouldn't have taken this long for the series to become intriguing, given that it has been running for almost six years now. It is extremely tough for viewers to remain interested in a series when it seems like nothing is happening because of the slow development.

8) The fight scenes are not enjoyable

Frankie (iSoaring) @frankie_lake Boruto stans:

THIS IS THE BEST BORUTO FIGHT EVER



*literally Naruto + Sasuke Vs a villain*



Me: it’s a Naruto + Sasuke fight



Boruto stans:



Boruto stans: THIS IS THE BEST BORUTO FIGHT EVER*literally Naruto + Sasuke Vs a villain*Me: it’s a Naruto + Sasuke fightBoruto stans: https://t.co/yL92tWEUG1

As a ninja world-based action anime, it should offer the audience a ton of mind-blowing action scenes. As witnessed in the current generation of the Naruto universe, technology has somehow replaced the traditional ninja skills that the characters worked on and fought to master.

In episode one, Kawaki stated that the Age of Shinobi is over. Boruto goes on to say that he is still a Shinobi but that the influence Shinobi and Ninjutsu once had on the world is shrinking at an alarming rate.

Fighting has become much simpler due to the application of technologies that have removed the rawness of action-packed scenes. There is much less action in fights today than there used to be. The new fighting methods are uninteresting to fans who have already watched some significant fights earlier in the Naruto series.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : 0 votes