Boruto Code Arc: Release Date, what to expect, and more

The new year seems to look joyous as the cards are in favor of Naruto and Boruto fans. After practicing a much-awaited patience, the fanbase is finally getting the anime adaptation of Boruto Code Arc, which is set to come out in early 2023.

The news of the adaptation was announced during the Naruto and Boruto JUMP FESTA 2023, which the entire fandom collectively considered as their Christmas gift. Apart from that, Studio Pierrot has finally started working on the adaptation of Code Arc, which was revealed through virtual scrolls by the cast of Naruto during the JUMP FESTA 2023 event. On that note, this article will discuss everything fans need to know before Boruto Code Arc gets animated.

Boruto Code Arc will start airing in early 2023

Release date, time, where to watch, and more

Although no such date has been mentioned yet, Studio Pierrot will reportedly air the brand-new Code Arc in February 2023. Additionally, the show will be made available on Crunchyroll, with new episodes airing every Sunday at 1 am PST/ 4 am EST/ 9 am GMT.

What to expect from the upcoming arc of Boruto

Key Visual for Code Arc (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Among the many news revealed during the JUMP FESTA 2023, one among them was the fact that the new arc will see Boruto's titular protagonist, alongside other characters, taller, suggesting a time skip and that the characters have grown up.

Canon content will be adapted again in the Code Arc. There will be a shift in the story's timeline, along with a lot of new stuff coming up in the series. However, there increase in screen time for the key protagonists would prove that the majority of the focus would be on Team 7 and Code.

The Boruto anime is set to begin with chapter 56, titled Code. The show will see the titular protagonist become uncomfortable while being interviewed for his bravery and saving Konoha from Isshiki. This will be followed by him getting a visit from Kawaki at Hokage Rock to talk about some serious stuff. However, this arc won't be a smooth ride, as several more things are going to happen down the line.

What happened last time?

Team 7 with Kawaki (Image via Studio Bones)

The anime series wrapped up Kawaki Arc with the episode The Eighth Truth, where Boruto reawakened back to where it all began for him. It was followed by his meeting with Yatsume and Rokuro facing some complexities and eventually realizing that Koji was also in the headquarters of Kara. It ended with Yatsume asking Boruto to kill her in order to free her. However, he refuses as she is afraid of death in real life.

Conclusion

The fandom's enthusiasm is readily active as they can't wait to tune into the first episode of the much-awaited Code Arc. As it will bring in a host of new characters, it remains to be seen how the current Team 7 tackles the new arising issues that pose a danger to Hidden Leaf.

