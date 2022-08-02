10 Naruto and Boruto villains who could beat Sasuke, ranked

Sasuke Uchiha, the last pureblood survivor of the legendary Uchiha clan, is recognized as one of the strongest shinobi in both Naruto and Boruto. But his strength is not absolute and certain characters in the series can defeat Sasuke if they ensue in a one-on-one fight.

Having access to both the Eternal Mangekyou Sharingan and the Rinne-Sharingan, Sasuke has grown from a vengeful shinobi to being one of the greatest in existence. His journey as a character is particularly spectacular to behold as the character has gone through several phases from Naruto to its successor, Boruto.

However, even the strongest Uchiha of all time can be defeated by some of the antagonists who have displayed immense power in the anime. Today, we will list down 10 Naruto and Boruto villains who could potentially beat Sasuke by ranking them from weakest to strongest.

10 villains from Naruto and Boruto who are stronger than Sasuke

10) Itachi

Let’s start the list with Sasuke’s brother, Itachi Uchiha - the legendary genjutsu user. Despite his sacrifice, Itachi is still considered an antagonist considering he took thousands of lives and carried out quests under the Akatsuki. One might argue that Sasuke won the fight between the two brothers. But later episodes of the anime revealed Itachi never had the intention of killing his younger brother.

Itachi’s usage of the Mangekyou Sharingan is unparalleled and he could also perform jutsus like Tsukuyomi, Amaterasu, Izanagi, and Izanami. On top of that, he also unlocked the Susanoo - the strongest jutsu granted by the Mangekyou. Itachi might not be as strong as Sasuke with his Rinne-Sharingan, but without it, Itachi would most probably come out as the victor.

9) Delta

Delta is one of the Inners of Kara appearing in Boruto and is regarded as an incredibly strong woman. Her modified body, equipped with scientific ninja tools, forced Naruto to use his Sage of Six Paths mode, and she could easily keep up with him. Presently, after losing his Rinnegan, Sasuke stands no chance at defeating this woman.

8) Pain

Jay ☔️ @twoshellz pain is easily one of the coldest villains in anime, bro did this just so everyone in naruto’s village would know how he felt ☠️ pain is easily one of the coldest villains in anime, bro did this just so everyone in naruto’s village would know how he felt ☠️ https://t.co/CAlvJxgTmn

The strength of the leader of the Akatsuki is only second to a few characters in Naruto. Pain’s usage of the Rinnegan was much more efficient than Sasuke's due to the former’s insanely huge chakra reserve. This man could control six clones - all of which had uniquely extreme powers while showing no signs of losing stamina.

Sasuke’s powers only managed to outdo that of Pain’s in Boruto. But if we talk about Sasuke from Naruto: Shippuden, especially if he is not equipped with his Rinne-Sharingan, a fight between these two characters would easily result in Pain coming out as the victor.

7) Madara

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 ! One of the best episodes of shippuden hands down . #naruto (7/25) 9 years ago today Madara Uchiha destroyed the shinobi alliance! One of the best episodes of shippuden hands down (7/25) 9 years ago today Madara Uchiha destroyed the shinobi alliance🔥! One of the best episodes of shippuden hands down🔥. #naruto https://t.co/GXZbmeYUzz

This legendary Uchiha is also regarded as one of the strongest in the clan along with Sasuke. If Madara along with Rinnegan fought against Sasuke, there is no doubt that the former would win. Apart from his tremendous experience fighting in wars, Madara’s abilities combined with the strength of Hashirama cells could outdo the powers of all five kages like it was nothing.

Madara had already almost taken the life of Sasuke once and he could only be stopped by the combined powers of Sasuke and Naruto. He was also the reincarnation of Indra and his mastery over the abilities of Sharingan easily outranks Sasuke.

6) Indra Otsutsuki

Indra was the first-born child of Hagoromo and it was his powers that eventually got passed down to Sasuke. Indra’s chakra reserves were almost equal to the Sage of the Six Paths, meaning if he and the Uchiha were to ensue in a hypothetical fight, Indra would most probably come out as the victor.

5) Kinshiki Otsutsuki

Kinshiki Otsutsuki was one of the main antagonists of Boruto: Naruto the movie. During the encounter with Sasuke, this character could easily match the abilities of the Uchiha, forcing him to retreat.

This definitely hints that if the two characters were to continue, Sasuke might have lost that battle.

4) Momoshiki Otsutsuki

Momoshiki first made his appearance in Boruto: Naruto the Movie and showed the incredible power within him. He was a celestial being who traveled several planets in search of chakra, and it took the combined efforts of an all-out Naruto and Sasuke with his Rinne-Sharingan to defeat this character.

Momoshiki is definitely stronger than Sasuke Uchiha on his own and can defeat him in battle.

3) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kaguya is the final antagonist of Naruto: Shippuden and her strength was so immense that it took the whole Team 7 to fight against her to be able to seal her. She has godly skills in space-time ninjutsu and her immense chakra reserve is probably second to none, especially since she can regenerate chakra in her original dimension. It goes without saying that she can easily beat Sasuke in a fight.

2) Isshiki Otsutsuki (using Jigen as his vessel)

Cryo @Cryo_1212 Rewatched Boruto ep 215 just to appreciate the excellent artstyle(not animation) throughout the episode, for me Isshiki looked the most drippy in this episode, and the character expressions 🫡 Rewatched Boruto ep 215 just to appreciate the excellent artstyle(not animation) throughout the episode, for me Isshiki looked the most drippy in this episode, and the character expressions 🫡 https://t.co/Y0ZWOaQI4M

Jigen is one of the strongest antagonists that has appeared till now in the storyline, including both Naruto and Boruto. This character could not only fight Naruto and Sasuke at their full strength but also defeat them. If he is strong enough to do this, it goes without saying that Jigen is far stronger than Sasuke now and can beat him in a one-on-one fight easily.

1) Code

Code is the strongest antagonist in Boruto as of now who has seemingly even more power than the mighty Jigen. Despite failing to become a vessel for Isshiki Otsutsuki, Code has access to White Karma whose powers surpass even those of Jigen’s. This character is said to be stronger than Delta, Boro, and even Naruto while in his suppressed state, meaning he can easily defeat the Uchiha in a fight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far