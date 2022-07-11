Boruto: Naruto set to receive a power-up stronger than Bayron Mode

Kurama and Naruto were inseparable friends for many years until they had to make the ultimate sacrifice in order to save Boruto’s universe. After this, the Seventh Hokage was left with only half of the power he exhibited before.

Many fans were left wondering what would come next for him after this massive decrease in power, and have been coming up with different theories as to how this issue could be resolved.

As of right now, there is a certain theory that is gaining traction quickly with the community, which states that Naruto could become more powerful than ever before. So, let’s talk about this intriguing theory and what it could mean for Boruto’s world in the article below.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Naruto could become the most powerful person in Boruto’s world according to this theory

What is Bayron Mode?

In this mode, Naruto had no problems defeating Isshiki (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Isshiki Otsutsuki proved to be the strongest opponent Naruto and Sasuke ever faced, seeing as the alien was able to not only avoid any attack directed at him, but also severely damage the two ninjas.

Naruto was prepared to die against this mighty opponent, and his will to protect Boruto and his family was bigger than his survival instincts.

Kurama was inspired by his friend’s resolve, so he informed Naruto about a one-time-only technique that could defeat Isshiki. They would completely merge their Chakras, which would allow them to create an entirely new type of energy that would be strong enough to win them the fight.

mystic_ rb @Mystic060 Naruto says goodbye to Kurama Naruto says goodbye to Kurama 😟😔 https://t.co/6DMk1yd41d

After using Baryon Mode to defeat Isshiki in a couple of attacks, Naruto was ready to die, happy THAT he was able to protect his loved ones. Sadly, Kurama did not inform Naruto that the one who would die would be the Kyuubi himself, who was at least able to say goodbye to his long-time friend.

What could Naruto do to become more powerful than before?

There is still a looming threat that Boruto’s story still has to deal with, considering there is still an incomplete Ten-Tails alive in this world. We know from the Fourth Shinobi War that this beast does not have a consciousness of its own, as it is only a ball of Chakra that wants to cause destruction.

Right now, the Tailed-Beast is small enough to keep it under control, so Boruto’s world does not need to fear an imminent attack. However, it is going to become bigger and stronger, becoming the biggest menace to the Shinobi World.

Sluccii🥤 @slucciii It’s all fun and games until Boruto uses the Jougan to target the Ten tails weak point It’s all fun and games until Boruto uses the Jougan to target the Ten tails weak point 🔘 https://t.co/pH8xtkphWD

The theory that we are talking about in this article proposes that Naruto will become the next Jinchuriki for this monster. He does not have a tenant inside him anymore, meaning he is the perfect vessel for the creature.

If Naruto is able to contain the Bijuu inside of him, he would basically become the second coming of Hagoromo Otsutsuki, the Sage of Six Paths. Given that HE is already a descendant of this powerful being, his fusion with the Ten-Tails would be the last step for him to transform into the new Sage.

What could this imply for Boruto’s world?

Naruto could surpass everyone else by becoming the new Six Paths Sage (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Since the beginning of the series, we know that Kawaki and Boruto will have a final confrontation over the rubble of what used to be Konoha. Most fans believe Kawaki will turn evil at some point — driven mad by the Karma he possesses.

This theory implies the contrary, stating that the one who will be corrupted by his Karma, and his connection to Momoshiki, will be Boruto. In an uncontrollable rampage, the Hokage’s son will destroy the Shinobi world as we know it.

In a last ditch effort to stop his son, Naruto will try to merge with the beast, something that will take him away from his family. Since the Sage of the Six Paths has a duty to the world, he would need to become the new guardian of the planet, leaving his wife and children behind.

𝘁𝗮𝘆🇱🇷 @plantainpekin @edwinxsilva Naruto still finds time for his kids even when he’s busy leading a Village and also finds time to protect the earth whenever necessary. Levels. @edwinxsilva Naruto still finds time for his kids even when he’s busy leading a Village and also finds time to protect the earth whenever necessary. Levels.

Kawaki will try to prevent this by sending Naruto to a different dimension where he will be unable to become a Jinchuriki again. To stop his brother from completely destroying the Earth, he will try to transport him into the same world as his father.

Despite all of his efforts, Naruto will ultimately end up becoming the new Sage of the Six Paths, stopping his son and bringing a new era to the Shinobi World. He will be able to obtain power far greater than anything he had before, becoming not only the protector of Konoha, but also the entire human race.

Final thoughts

This theory gives the final confrontation between the two brothers a whole new meaning (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

While this theory may sound crazy to most fans, it does have several narrative points in its favor. If Kawaki ends up becoming a villain and tries to destroy the Shinobi world, Boruto’s story would literally become a carbon copy of its predecessor’s.

This would disappoint fans all over the world, since one of the most enjoyable traits this sequel has is its plot. The idea of subverting the expectations and turning the protagonist into a villain would be a brilliant way to end the series.

If this theory ends up being true, it will also finalize Naruto’s journey in a poetic and significant manner. The Seventh Hokage is a natural born guardian for those who are too weak to defend themselves. If he were to ever become the new Sage of the Six Paths, his journey as a caretaker for the world would be complete.

We still have a long way to go before this series comes to an end, so for now, we can only think of this theory as a cool concept of how fans expect the ending to go. But if it ends up being true, it would give Boruto one of the most unique and interesting endings of all time.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Naruto could become the new Ten-tails Jinchuriki? It would be an amazing twist for the story It would not make sense 1 votes so far