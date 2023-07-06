The 5 Naruto characters who would beat Rinnegan Sasuke

Sasuke Uchiha is the greatest rival and best friend of Naruto Uzumaki. During the Fourth Ninja War, Hagoromo Otsutsuki gifted Sasuke with a special Rinnegan. This newfound eye power grants him the usage of Amenotejikara, a space-time technique that enables him to instantly swap objects and people.

Amenotejikara makes Sasuke unpredictable. However, if used several times, it forces him to recharge his eye before he can perform it again. Moreover, the jutsu doesn't work on targets who are too far away.

With the Rinnegan, Sasuke's genjutsu prowess skyrocketed, as he became able to take control of the Tailed Beasts with a single glance. With the ability to use a Six Paths-enhanced Perfect Susanoo, which can be combined with the flames of Amaterasu to create the Blaze Release or with Chidori to perform devastating Lightning Release attacks, the Uchiha heir is truly fearsome.

This article lists the only Naruto characters who can beat this version of Sasuke.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Five fights that Rinnegan Sasuke can't win in Naruto Shippuden

1) Sasuke vs Naruto (Six Paths Sage Mode)

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Since the beginning of the series, Naruto and Sasuke have always competed against each other. Never giving up on his dream to become Hokage, Naruto managed to master the full power of the Nine Tails, which he further enhanced with the Six Paths Sage Mode, a gift from the very Hagoromo Otsutsuki.

During the battle with Kaguya, Naruto proved himself to be better than Sasuke. The future Seventh Hokage was able to dodge Kaguya's space-time technique, landed several techniques on the Chakra Goddess, and even managed to blitz her. In comparison, Sasuke couldn't respond to Kaguya's jutsu, and despite using Amenotejikara, still failed to hit her.

After Kaguya was sealed, Naruto and Sasuke ended up fighting. Sasuke's Indra Arrow matched Naruto's Six Paths Ultra-Big Ball Rasenshuriken even though Lightning Style is disadvantaged against Wind Style. However, this feat was only possible as the Uchiha empowered himself with additional chakra from the Tailed Beasts, including half of the Nine Tails.

Moreover, Naruto had already expanded much more energy than Sasuke did before the fight even started. Even then, the battle concluded in a draw, which implies that, under normal circumstances, Naruto would be a fair amount stronger than Sasuke. With superior speed, destructive power, and durability, the future Seventh Hokage would overwhelm the Uchiha.

2) Sasuke vs Kakashi (Six Paths Dual Mangekyo Sharingan)

Kakashi Hatake (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Upon obtaining Obito's Six Paths chakra and Mangekyo Sharingan, Kakashi Hatake's combat effectiveness surpassed even that of Naruto and Sasuke. The combination of Kamui's space-time abilities and Six Paths chakra rendered Kakashi virtually unbeatable. His Susanoo can launch Kamui Shuriken, giant projectiles that teleport away their target and anything around.

Kamui Shuriken would overwhelm Sasuke, as he had great trouble with Kaguya's chakra arms, which Kakashi easily took down. Any attempted counterattack would be teleported away, leaving Amenotejikara as Sasuke's only option. However, that jutsu doesn't work beyond a certain distance and can't be used too often, while Kakashi can use Kamui from anywhere.

Having enough energy to sustain a gigantic Perfect Susanoo, chakra consumption wouldn't be an issue for Kakashi. Sasuke couldn't react in time to Kaguya's Yomotsu Hirasaka, meaning that Kakashi could teleport behind him, as his Kamui works even faster than Kaguya's space-time jutsu. The "Copy Ninja" outclasses the Uchiha in physical speed too.

Kakashi's feats against Kaguya are just exceptional (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Sasuke's Amenotejikara and Chidori combo failed to hit Kaguya, who easily dodged the thrust. Even after increasing her power and speed by absorbing chakra from the Divine Tree, however, Kaguya was unable to dodge Kakashi's Kamui Raikiri, which left her permanently wounded.

Sasuke's only chance to win would be via Rinnegan genjutsu, but the "Copy Ninja" is more likely to take him down with his Six Paths-enhanced Kamui. Kakashi can avoid any attack, no matter how destructive, by simply phasing through. He could behead Sasuke nearly instantaneously, warping his head away with a single glance.

Kamui worked fine on Madara's Truth-Seeking Ball and Kaguya's Six Paths-enhanced body, which means that it's impossible to stop, even with the Rinnegan. It's also too swift to be avoided, as Kakashi used it faster than Kaguya could perform Yomotsu Hirasaka, which was already too quick for Sasuke to react.

3) Sasuke vs Madara (Ten Tails Jinchuriki)

Madara Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The legendary leader of the Uchiha clan, Madara was the only one who, to a certain extent, could compete with Hashirama in their time. Resurrected in his physical prime but with the abilities he obtained in his old age, including the Rinnegan and Hashirama's Wood Release, Madara increased his strength immensely after becoming the Jinchuriki of the Ten Tails.

Naruto and Sasuke stood up against him pretty well, but their advantage in numbers was crucial. In a 1v1 fight, it doesn't seem possible for Sasuke to defeat Madara. The latter has the Divine Tree, the chakra of the Ten Tails, and even the Rinne Sharingan on top of the Rinnegan. Potentially, Madara could use a Perfect Susanoo enhanced by the Ten Tails and Six Paths chakra.

Sasuke would likely surprise Madara due to Amenotejikara, but the latter can regenerate himself even from the most ravaging injuries, as he is substantially immortal. While Sasuke's Rinnegan allows him to see the Linbo clones, he can't fight them while also having to deal with Madara's other techniques, including a country-sized Chibaku Tensei.

Sasuke's Six Paths-enhanced Perfect Susanoo could cut through a portion of that jutsu, but he also needed Naruto's help to completely counter it, something he wouldn't have in a 1v1 battle.

Factoring in his own Rinnegan, Sasuke can counter the Infinite Tsukuyomi from Madara's Rinne Sharingan. Still, he would end up overpowered sooner or later by the sum of Madara's other techniques.

4) Sasuke vs Hagoromo Otsutsuki

Hagoromo Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Hagoromo inherited Kaguya's powerful chakra. At one point, he teamed up with his brother Hamura to defeat their own mother.

Hagoromo eventually became the Jinchuriki of the Ten Tails and started being hailed as the "Sage of the Six Paths." His immense powers transcended time itself, allowing him to observe the world and interact with it even long after his death.

The outstanding abilities that Naruto and Sasuke obtained during the Fourth Ninja War are just a portion of Hagoromo's enormous might. A true god-like figure, Hagoromo was the greatest master of Six Paths Senjutsu and the first wielder of the Rinnegan. Before even reaching his prime, he was already strong enough to overwhelm Kaguya with the help of Hamura.

Sasuke may be exceptionally strong, but that's due to him having only part of Hagoromo's powers. The overall might of the Sage of the Six Paths is on a whole different level. Although a god-tier individual in his own right, Sasuke wouldn't be able to contend.

5) Sasuke vs Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Kaguya had unparalleled might, far surpassing even that of Ten Tails jinchuriki Madara. Sasuke was easily overpowered every time he tried to fight Kaguya individually. She crushed Sasuke's Susanoo with just her chakra fists and easily dodged his attempt to strike her with a combination of Amenotejikara and Chidori.

Using Yomotsu Hirasaka, a space-time technique that allows her to teleport herself through portals, Kaguya was able to outspeed Sasuke, capturing him before he could even react. She then sent him in one of her dimensions, which he could not return from if not at the expense of a massive amount of chakra.

Conversely, moving between dimensions and replacing them with Amenominaka is nothing special for Kaguya, who can literally rewrite reality as she pleases. She can also combine Yomotsu Hirasaka with All-Killing Ash Bones to teleport her projectiles, which disintegrate anything they hit with such quickness that Sasuke would be unable to respond.

Kaguya is immortal, as sealing her by using the Yin and Yang seals to perform Six Paths Chibaku Tensei is the only means to permanently beat her. Further adding that her strongest move, the Expansive Truth-Seeking Ball, has enough power to obliterate the entire world, Sasuke just doesn't stand a chance in a 1v1 battle against Kaguya.

Final Thoughts

Rinnegan Sasuke is insanely powerful (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

With the introduction of the mighty Otsutsuki clan, a group of aliens who are even more powerful than Madara, the franchise's power creep skyrocketed as the main protagonists received remarkable boosts, increasing their strength at the highest level.

As Madara amassed the power of the Ten Tails on top of the Rinnegan and Hashirama's Sage Mode, Might Guy unleashed his Eighth Gate, while Naruto and Sasuke were granted immense upgrades directly from the Sage of the Six Paths. After Kaguya's appearance, Kakashi obtained Obito's Six Paths chakra and the complete power of his Mangekyo Sharingan.

With the Rinnegan and all his other powers, Sasuke became insanely strong. He would obliterate almost any character with relative ease, with the very few individuals listed in this thread being the only characters from Masashi Kishimoto's original series who could beat him.

