10 powerful Naruto characters who Might Guy can beat with the Seventh Gate

A true legend of the Hidden Leaf, Might Guy is one of the most powerful characters in the Naruto franchise. Inspired by his father's teachings, Guy trained relentlessly, achieving incredible speed, stamina, and physical strength. By releasing the Eight Inner Gates, Guy further enhanced his capabilities to the point where he could perform unreal feats with just his martial arts.

Upon opening the Eighth Gate, Guy's prowess rose to godly levels, enabling him to corner and almost kill a Ten Tails-enhanced Madara Uchiha. However, this immense boost required the user to sacrifice his life. Using the preceding step, the Seventh Gate, Guy is an outstanding fighter. So, this thread will gather ten strong Naruto characters who Guy can beat with the Seventh Gate.

Ten strong Naruto characters, including Itachi Uchiha, that Might Guy can beat without needing to use the Eight Gate

10) Kisame Hoshigaki

Kisame (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

At the beginning of Naruto Shippuden, Guy opened the Sixth Gate and brutally destroyed Kisame's 30% clone. Later in the history, Guy annihilated the real Kisame, despite fighting him in the sea, an environment extremely favorable to a powerful Water Style user like Kisame.

After overwhelming Kisame's Water Style: 1000 Hungry Sharks with the Sixth Gate's Morning Peacock, Guy used the Seventh Gate to perform Afternoon Tiger. The move, which consists of a punch so fast that it creates an air-pressure bomb, totally crushed Kisame's Water Style Giant Shark Projectile.

Capturing a powerful ninja alive is even harder than killing him. Still, Guy beat Kisame even while holding himself back to not kill him so that they could interrogate him later. As such, Guy's superiority over Kisame was absolute to the point where he didn't finish him off even if he could do that easily.

9) A, the Fourth Raikage

The Fourth Raikage (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Even though the Raikage was using his Lightning Style Chakra Mode to boost his speed, Madara could easily react to him. Instead, he could not respond in time against Guy's Afternoon Tiger. Guy's Seventh Gate speed even pushed back Ten Tails jinchuriki Madara.

Gaara, who was unimpressed by the Raikage, called Guy's speed "inhuman." The Raikage couldn't damage Madara's Susanoo without being empowered by Onoki and combining himself with Tsunade. In comparison, Guy alone smashed a higher stage of Madara's Susanoo with a single hit of his Afternoon Tiger.

Madara's Wood Style, which was binding the Eight Tails, immediately desisted. Techniques only weaken when the user is beaten, and Madara was out of the scene for a long time, implying that his Susanoo was destroyed and with his body forced to regenerate. Given their feats, Guy far surpasses the Raikage in speed, attacking power, and range, which establishes his superiority.

8) Onoki

Onoki (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Acknowledged by Madara as the mightiest of the Five Kage, Third Tsuchikage Onoki was a very expert ninja. Especially proficient with Earth Style techniques, Onoki could pulverize his targets into dust with a beam of Dust Style. However, Seventh Gate Guy has all the tools needed to crush Onoki with relative ease.

The Tsuchikage can use his special jutsu to take flight and attack from the air while remaining away, but Guy has the physical prowess to dodge all of Onoki's techniques and closing the distance. Using his helper Ningame as a platform to step again, Guy could travel the entire Hidden Cloud's turtle island, which is miles and miles long, in just two jumps.

He would dodge Onoki's Dust Release and leap in the air, appearing in front of him. A heartbeat later, The Tsuchikage would be blown away with Afternoon Tiger, which he is not surviving. Wherever needed, Guy can unleash this techniques from long range as well.

7) Gaara

Gaara (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

At the beginning of Naruto, Might Guy easily outsped Gaara's sand and wiped it away with a mere flick of his wrist while in his base form. Granted, Gaara significantly improved his capabilities since then, to the point where his sand-manipulating ability was directly compared to that of the One Tail.

Likewise, a serious Seventh Gate-enhanced Guy from Naruto Shippuden is immensely mightier than the same character in his base form and with a casual attitude. Kazekage Gaara's sand is fast enough to intercept Amaterasu, but slower than Ten Tails Madara's Truth-Seeking Balls, which Guy could outspeed even with the Sixth Gate.

Moreover, his power and speed are just too much for Gaara. Even if the Kazekage flies away on his sand to fight from afar, Guy can get around the sand and close the distance to take him down or use Afternoon Tiger to overpower him. Unsurprisingly, after seeing him use the Seventh Gate, Gaara himself implied that he would be no match for Guy.

6) Jiraiya

Jiraiya (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

One the Leaf's Three Legendary Ninjas, Jiraiya was an experienced fighter. He could use a plethora of different techniques, including Rasengan, Summoning: Toad Mouth Bind, Wild Lion's Mane, Fire Style: Flame Bullet, and Earth Style: Swamp of the Underworld.

Well aware that Guy completely surpasses him in speed and physical might, Jiraiya would use evasive tactics to avoid a direct confrontation with the "Green Beast" and possibly trap him. However, when Guy releases the Seventh Gate, Jiraiya would be unable to keep up.

With the Sixth Gate, Guy could fend off Tailed Beasts, even temporarily knocking down the Six Tails. Using the Seventh Gate, he would destroy Jiraiya's toads and totally outclass the former. Jiraiya wouldn't have the time to enter Sage Mode, which wouldn't help him since Guy is just too fast and strong for him.

5) Killer B

Killer B (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Even without employing the Eight Tails' chakra, which he can use to the fullest, B can wield seven Lightning Style-enhanced blades at once. However, Guy's taijutsu is even more extraordinary. Just using his nunchaku, Guy could counter Obito, a fighter who was besting a Nine Tails-enhanced Naruto, preventing him from touching even once.

Killer B would be forced to transform himself into Gyuki. Guy's Sixth and Seventh Gate cause strain on him, but it also gives him far superior speed. In his full Eight Tails form, B's durability and destructive power are fearsome. Still, the Third Raikage could stalemate Gyuki, and Guy, going all-out with the Seventh Gate's Afternoon Tiger, is stronger.

With the same move, while holding back, Guy overwhelmed Kisame's attack, which was empowered with B's Tailed Beast chakra. Thus, he should knock out Guy enough to call it a victory. However, there's a residual chance that B could outlast Guy, surviving his onslaught by hiding in one of Gyuki's tails.

4) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Despite being weakened by a terminal disease and the progressive loss of vision, Itachi was one of the strongest Akatsuki members. Guy, who mastered how to fight Sharingan users without looking at their eyes, can avoid Itachi's genjutsu techniques, including the deadly Tsukuyomi. Moreover, Amaterasu would be useless since Guy is fast enough to easily dodge the flames.

Being sick and nearly blind, Itachi's energies run out quickly when he uses the Mangekyo Sharingan. So, Guy's insane speed and physical might will force the Uchiha into defending himself with Susanoo, which will burn his stamina. Moreover, Guy's Afternoon Tiger can break Itachi's Susanoo, as it smashed Madara's much stronger version of Susanoo.

Itachi could use his Yata Mirror, but Guy can flank the shield with his speed and blow up Susanoo regardless. Itachi's best and only chance would be to misdirect Guy into hitting a clone to set up a deadly move, but, most likely, the "Green Beast" will capitalize on his superior might to overwhelm the Uchiha.

3) The Six Paths of Pain

Pain (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

During the Fourth Ninja War, Guy explicitly mentioned the various powers of the Rinnegan, meaning that he has detailed knowledge of how Pain fights. Under these conditions, he would beat Pain pretty handily after releasing the Seventh Gate. His insane speed would make the Paths' shared vision useless.

Guy would straight up blitz them, even taking out more at once with big moves like Morning Peacock and Afternoon Tiger. As these techniques are taijutsu attacks, the Rinnegan's Preta Path can't absorb them. Only Deva Path can potentially put up a defense, but his Shinra Tensei has a five seconds cooldown, which Guy can certainly exploit with his Seventh Gate.

Too fast and strong for the Paths, Guy would beat them without leaving the Naraka Path enough time to resurrect the bodies or the Deva Path the focus needed to perform Chibaku Tensei or the full-power Shinra Tensei. Even if they hide in the invisible chameleon, Guy's moves cover such a big area that they would be hit regardless.

2) Minato Namikaze

Minato (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

To land a fatal strike, Minato should mark Guy or put a seal near him with the Flying Thunder God, while the "Green Beast" would rely on his sheer speed and overwhelming martial arts. Still, rather than surprising his opponent, the Fourth Hokage should be worried about defending himself since Guy's combat speed with the Seventh Gate exceeds his.

In that form, Guy pressured even a Ten Tails-enhanced Madara, anticipating his counterattacks. The latter eventually overpowered Seventh Gate Guy, but he couldn't stop him from completing an entire sequence of strikes. Instead, the same Uchiha could easily counter Minato. The Fourth Hokage had his arm chopped off before he could even finish the attack he had started.

Despite using Kamui, Obito couldn't touch Guy even once when he was wielding his nunchaku, which would be effective to deflect Minato's marked knives. The Fourth Hokage is a genius, but his Flying Thunder God depends on his marks, which becomes a problem as Guy exceeds him in striking speed and reflexes. He could quickly close the distance and overwhelm him.

1) Nagato

Nagato (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The creator and outward leader of Akatsuki, as well as its strongest member after Obito, Nagato was an extraordinary individual. He could use Rinnegan on a much higher level than the Six Paths of Pain. Of all the characters reincarnated by Kabuto, Nagato was second only to Madara Uchiha.

His techniques are just astonishing, enough to overwhelm nearly any Naruto character. The thing is that Nagato's reflexes pale in comparison to the standard version of Madara, much less the one as the Ten Tails jinchuriki. With the Seventh Gate, Guy can dash at such pace that even a Ten Tails-enhanced Madara is almost caught off-guard by his sheer speed.

Shinra Tensei would help Nagato only for a brief moment, while Preta Path would be useless as Afternoon Tiger can't be absorbed. Unless Nagato goes for Chibaku Tensei or a full-power Shinra Tensei right off the bat, Guy will blitz him.

Final thoughts

Guy's Afternoon Tiger smashing Madara's Susanoo (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Kakashi Hatake's eternal rival and friend, as well as Rock Lee's beloved mentor, Guy became one of the strongest fighters in the Naruto franchise via his hardwork only. Owing to his supreme physical prowess, Guy defeated a major Akatsuki member, fought impressively against the mightiest antagonists in the series, and even cornered a Ten Tails-enhanced Madara Uchiha.

Guy's maximum power puts him on a level where he is several times stronger than even the legendary Hashirama Senju, but at the cost of his own life. That's why the "Green Beast" would resort to it only to protect something precious, as his father Duy taught him. With the Seventh Gate, Guy doesn't have to sacrifice his life, yet he is powerful enough to beat many of the strongest Naruto characters.

