The 100 strongest Naruto characters, ranked

Naruto is an iconic shonen series. This thread will gather the 100 most powerful characters featured in Masashi Kishimoto's masterpiece, ranking them from weakest to strongest.

While Naruto characters change their strength depending on different power-ups, this ranking will include only the single most powerful version of each character. Moreover, characters from Boruto will not be considered.

Given the many different techniques included in the series, some 1v1 matchups may have unpredictable outcomes. Regardless, characters ranked higher are generally stronger than those ranked below, especially if the comparison is between characters of different tiers.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

From Jinin Akebino to Kaguya Otsutsuki, the 100 most powerful Naruto characters, ranked weakest to strongest

Strong jonin Level

Zabuza and Haku are iconic antagonists, as well as dangerous ninjas (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Having mastered various fields of ninja art, some shinobi have reached a great degree of reliability. Their peculiar techniques make them well-suited to handle most situations. As such, villages can count on them.

100) Jinin - A member of the strongest generation of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist.

- A member of the strongest generation of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist. 99) Kushimaru - A member of the strongest generation of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist.

- A member of the strongest generation of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist. 98) Fuguki - A member of the strongest generation of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist.

- A member of the strongest generation of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist. 97) Ameyuri Ringo - A member of the strongest generation of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist.

- A member of the strongest generation of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist. 96) Fu Yamanaka - A high-ranking member of Root, a secret ANBU faction.

- A high-ranking member of Root, a secret ANBU faction. 95) Torune - A high-ranking member of Root, a secret ANBU faction.

- A high-ranking member of Root, a secret ANBU faction. 94) Asuma - An experienced jonin from the Hidden Leaf.

- An experienced jonin from the Hidden Leaf. 93) Shino - A talented member of the Hidden Leaf's Aburame clan.

- A talented member of the Hidden Leaf's Aburame clan. 92) Sai - A former member of Root

- A former member of Root 91) Haku - The owner of the Yuki clan's Bloodline Ability, he became Zabuza's partner as a mercenary ninja.

- The owner of the Yuki clan's Bloodline Ability, he became Zabuza's partner as a mercenary ninja. 90) Zabuza - A missing-nin hailed as the "Demon of the Hidden Mist", he was a member of the strongest generation of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist.

Borderline S-rank level

Neji had the potential to become a splendid shinobi (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The strongest representatives of the jonin-class may qualify for the S-rank level. Admittedly, in Naruto, ranks aren't absolute. Some jonins are stronger than kages, and some kages are barely stronger than elite jonins.

89) Chojuro - A member of the new generation of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist, he became the Sixth Mizukage.

- A member of the new generation of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist, he became the Sixth Mizukage. 88) Kurotsuchi - A jonin from the Hidden Stone, she became the Fourth Tsuchikage

- A jonin from the Hidden Stone, she became the Fourth Tsuchikage 87) Temari - A skilled Wind Release user native of the Hidden Sand.

- A skilled Wind Release user native of the Hidden Sand. 86) Kankuro - A master puppeteer from the Hidden Sand.

- A master puppeteer from the Hidden Sand. 85) Konohamaru - A refined jonin from the Hidden Leaf.

- A refined jonin from the Hidden Leaf. 84) Kimimaro - The only survivor of the Kaguya clan, he was the leader of the Sound Five.

- The only survivor of the Kaguya clan, he was the leader of the Sound Five. 83) Choji - A talented member of the Hidden Leaf's Akimichi clan.

- A talented member of the Hidden Leaf's Akimichi clan. 82) Neji - A young shinobi hailed as a prodigy even by the high standards of the Hidden Leaf's Hyuga clan.

- A young shinobi hailed as a prodigy even by the high standards of the Hidden Leaf's Hyuga clan. 81) Suigetsu - A talented member of the Hidden Leaf's Hozuki clan, he joined Sasuke's Team Taka.

- A talented member of the Hidden Leaf's Hozuki clan, he joined Sasuke's Team Taka. 80) Juugo - A dangerous individual who can use natural energy to transform himself. He became a member of Sasuke's Team Taka.

- A dangerous individual who can use natural energy to transform himself. He became a member of Sasuke's Team Taka. 79) Yamato - A prominent jonin and ANBU from the Hidden Leaf, he is able to use the very rare Wood Release.

- A prominent jonin and ANBU from the Hidden Leaf, he is able to use the very rare Wood Release. 78) Hizashi - A skilled jonin of the Hidden Leaf's Hyuga clan.

- A skilled jonin of the Hidden Leaf's Hyuga clan. 77) Hiashi - The current leader of the Hidden Leaf's Hyuga clan.

- The current leader of the Hidden Leaf's Hyuga clan. 76) Mangetsu - The most powerful member of the strongest generation of the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist.

Low S-rank Level

Darui, Tsunade, Rasa, and Mei Terumi are among the less powerful Kage-class shinobi (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Although they pale in comparison to the highest representatives of the S-rank class, ninjas such as Darui, Tsunade, Hidan, and Mei Terumi are not to be underestimated.

75) Kitsuchi - A powerful jonin from the Hidden Stone.

- A powerful jonin from the Hidden Stone. 74) Hidan - A S-rank missing-nin who was a member of Akatsuki.

- A S-rank missing-nin who was a member of Akatsuki. 73) Shikamaru - The current leader of the Hidden Leaf's Nara clan.

- The current leader of the Hidden Leaf's Nara clan. 72) Mei Terumi - The Fifth Mizukage.

- The Fifth Mizukage. 71) Chiyo - A greatly skilled and experienced puppeteer from the Hidden Sand.

- A greatly skilled and experienced puppeteer from the Hidden Sand. 70) Mifune - The leader of the samurai army from the Land of Iron.

- The leader of the samurai army from the Land of Iron. 69) Rasa - The Fourth Kazekage.

- The Fourth Kazekage. 68) The Third Kazekage - He was considered to be the strongest Kazekage before Gaara received the office.

- He was considered to be the strongest Kazekage before Gaara received the office. 67) Tsunade - A powerful ninja medic who became the Fifth Hokage. She is one of the Three Legendary Ninjas from the Hidden Leaf.

- A powerful ninja medic who became the Fifth Hokage. She is one of the Three Legendary Ninjas from the Hidden Leaf. 66) Darui - A prominent jonin who served the Fourth Raikage as his right-hand man, he later became the Fifth Raikage himself.

- A prominent jonin who served the Fourth Raikage as his right-hand man, he later became the Fifth Raikage himself. 65) Konan - A S-rank missing-nin who was a member of Akatsuki.

Average S-rank Level

Rock Lee and Sakura have become powerful shinobi (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Naruto)

Characters who have reached an S-rank are opponents who can never be underestimated. They all hide remarkable assets. They can become very dangerous by using those abilities,

64) Guruguru - A Zetsu clone with particularly powerful abilities.

- A Zetsu clone with particularly powerful abilities. 63) Ginkaku - Along with his brother Kinkaku, he was the most notorious criminal in the story of the Hidden Cloud.

- Along with his brother Kinkaku, he was the most notorious criminal in the story of the Hidden Cloud. 62) Kinkaku - Along with his brother Kinkaku, he was the most notorious criminal in the story of the Hidden Cloud.

- Along with his brother Kinkaku, he was the most notorious criminal in the story of the Hidden Cloud. 61) Fu - The latest jinchuriki of the Seven Tails.

- The latest jinchuriki of the Seven Tails. 60) Utakata - The latest jinchuriki of the Six Tails.

- The latest jinchuriki of the Six Tails. 59) Han - The latest jinchuriki of the Five Tails.

- The latest jinchuriki of the Five Tails. 58) Roshi - The latest jinchuriki of the Four Tails. He was able to give Kisame a tough fight before getting defeated.

- The latest jinchuriki of the Four Tails. He was able to give Kisame a tough fight before getting defeated. 57) Yugito Ni - The latest jinchuriki of the Two Tails. He was able to give Kakuzu and Hidan a tough fight before getting defeated.

- The latest jinchuriki of the Two Tails. He was able to give Kakuzu and Hidan a tough fight before getting defeated. 56) Yagura - The latest jinchuriki of the Three Tails. He was the Fourth Mizukage.

- The latest jinchuriki of the Three Tails. He was the Fourth Mizukage. 55) Kushina - A descendant of the renowned Uzumaki clan, she was a skilled kunoichi who formerly served as the jinchuriki of the Nine Tails.

- A descendant of the renowned Uzumaki clan, she was a skilled kunoichi who formerly served as the jinchuriki of the Nine Tails. 54) Sakura - A kunoichi member of the Hidden Leaf's Team Seven. She became a medical ninja who surpasses even Tsunade.

- A kunoichi member of the Hidden Leaf's Team Seven. She became a medical ninja who surpasses even Tsunade. 53) Rock Lee - A devastating taijutsu master who received personal training from Might Guy.

Mid S-rank Level

The Tailed Beasts are all at the same level, bar the Nine Tails which is on a class of its own (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Without a perfected jinchuriki fully exploiting their capabilities, Tailed Beasts aren't able to use their potential to the fullest. Regardless, they are immensely powerful beings.

52) Shukaku - The One Tail, one of the titanic tailed beasts.

- The One Tail, one of the titanic tailed beasts. 51) Matatabi - The Two Tails, one of the titanic tailed beasts.

The Two Tails, one of the titanic tailed beasts. 50) Isobu - The Three Tails, one of the titanic tailed beasts.

- The Three Tails, one of the titanic tailed beasts. 49) Son Goku - The Four Tails, one of the titanic tailed beasts.

- The Four Tails, one of the titanic tailed beasts. 48) Kokuo - The Five Tails, one of the titanic tailed beasts.

- The Five Tails, one of the titanic tailed beasts. 47) Saiken - The Six Tails, one of the titanic tailed beasts.

- The Six Tails, one of the titanic tailed beasts. 46) Chomei - The Seven Tails, one of the titanic tailed beasts.

- The Seven Tails, one of the titanic tailed beasts. 45) Gyuki - The Eight Tails, one of the titanic tailed beasts.

High S-Rank Level

Deidara, Sasori, and Kakuzu are three powerful Akatsuki members (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Their peculiar techniques and talents make Akatsuki members worthy of being considered massive threats. Their deeds ensure that their names are renowned throughout the Naruto world, similarly to other first-class individuals.

44) Hanzo - A legendary shinobi who led the Hidden Rain.

- A legendary shinobi who led the Hidden Rain. 43) Sasori - A S-rank missing-nin who joined Akatsuki. He was a genius puppeteer.

- A S-rank missing-nin who joined Akatsuki. He was a genius puppeteer. 42) Kakuzu - A S-rank missing-nin who joined Akatsuki. His body had a unique structure, composed of threads and possessing five hearts.

- A S-rank missing-nin who joined Akatsuki. His body had a unique structure, composed of threads and possessing five hearts. 41) Deidara - A S-rank missing-nin who joined Akatsuki. Using his Explosion Release, he was able to perform devastating techniques.

Elite S-rank Level

Jiraiya, Orochimaru, Onoki, the Fourth Raikage, Danzo and Kisame (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The strongest fighters in the S-rank class possess highly advanced techniques and fearsome abilities. Among them are some powerful Kage and two iconic characters such as Jiraiya and Orochimaru.

40) Kisame - A S-rank missing-nin who joined Akatsuki. His sword Samehada and his powerful Water Release techniques made him a tough foe.

- A S-rank missing-nin who joined Akatsuki. His sword Samehada and his powerful Water Release techniques made him a tough foe. 39) Shisui - One of the most talented members of the Hidden Leaf's Uchiha clan. He had outstanding mastery of genjutsu techniques.

- One of the most talented members of the Hidden Leaf's Uchiha clan. He had outstanding mastery of genjutsu techniques. 38) Danzo - The founder and leader of the ANBU faction Root. He was appointed as the Sixth Hokage candidate.

- The founder and leader of the ANBU faction Root. He was appointed as the Sixth Hokage candidate. 37) A Fourth - A fast and powerful hand-to-hand fighter who ruled the Hidden Cloud as the Fourth Raikage.

- A fast and powerful hand-to-hand fighter who ruled the Hidden Cloud as the Fourth Raikage. 36) Onoki - The Third Tsuchikage. He was able to use the very rare Dust Release.

- The Third Tsuchikage. He was able to use the very rare Dust Release. 35) Gaara - The former jinchuriki of the One Tail. He became the Fifth Kazekage and continued to improve his skills.

- The former jinchuriki of the One Tail. He became the Fifth Kazekage and continued to improve his skills. 34) Orochimaru - One of the Three Legendary Ninjas and a former member of Akatsuki. He is a terrifying individual who aims to be immortal.

- One of the Three Legendary Ninjas and a former member of Akatsuki. He is a terrifying individual who aims to be immortal. 33) Jiraiya - One of the Three Legendary Ninjas. He was Naruto's master.

- One of the Three Legendary Ninjas. He was Naruto's master. 32) Gengetsu - The Second Tsuchikage. An expert user of genjutsu and Water Release.

- The Second Tsuchikage. An expert user of genjutsu and Water Release. 31) Mu - The Second Tsuchikage. He was Onoki's master.

- The Second Tsuchikage. He was Onoki's master. 30) A Third - The Third Raikage. He possessed an incredibly tough body.

High Tier Level

Killer Bee, Sakumo Hatake, and Hiruzen Sarutobi are extremely powerful ninjas (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Although not at the same level as the top tiers, these characters possess remarkable potential. For instance, Sakumo Hatake's fame overshadowed that of the Three Legendary Ninjas.

29) Zetsu - The physical manifestation of Kaguya's will. Due to his complex abilities, he was nearly unkillable.

- The physical manifestation of Kaguya's will. Due to his complex abilities, he was nearly unkillable. 28) Izuna - One of the most powerful members of the Uchiha clan ever.

- One of the most powerful members of the Uchiha clan ever. 27) Sakumo - An incredibly strong ninja hailed as "Konoha's White Fang".

- An incredibly strong ninja hailed as "Konoha's White Fang". 26) Hiruzen - The Third Hokage. In his prime, his might was remarkable.

- The Third Hokage. In his prime, his might was remarkable. 25) Killer Bee - The jinchuriki of the Eight Tails. He can use his tailed beast's powers to the fullest.

- The jinchuriki of the Eight Tails. He can use his tailed beast's powers to the fullest. 24) The Gedo Mazo - The husk of the Ten Tails after its chakra was separated from the body.

Top Tier Level

The Nine Tails, Nagato, Minato, Tobirama, Kabuto, the Six Paths of Pain and Itachi (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

This category includes ninjas who have honed their abilities to the highest level. Members of this class perfected one or more fields of ninja art and acquired extraordinary techniques.

Very few people can afford to engage these legendary ninjas in battle without running the risk of losing their lives. In fact, the smartest thing for their opponents would be to flee at their sight.

23) Kurama - The Nine Tails. The most powerful of all tailed beasts. It was sealed in Naruto Uzumaki.

- The Nine Tails. The most powerful of all tailed beasts. It was sealed in Naruto Uzumaki. 22) Itachi - A genius member of the Uchiha clan. He became a member of the Akatsuki.

- A genius member of the Uchiha clan. He became a member of the Akatsuki. 21) The Six Paths of Pain - Six corpses remote-controlled by Nagato, who used his Rinnegan techniques through them.

- Six corpses remote-controlled by Nagato, who used his Rinnegan techniques through them. 20) Kabuto - The former right-hand man of Orochimaru, he became able to use the White Snake Sage Mode.

- The former right-hand man of Orochimaru, he became able to use the White Snake Sage Mode. 19) Minato - A genius ninja who became the Fourth Hokage. He was hailed as "Konoha's Yellow Flash."

- A genius ninja who became the Fourth Hokage. He was hailed as "Konoha's Yellow Flash." 18) Tobirama - The Second Hokage. He was an impressive user of Water Release and space-time techniques.

- The Second Hokage. He was an impressive user of Water Release and space-time techniques. 17) Nagato - The creator and leader of Akatsuki. He could use the Rinnegan abilities on a much higher level than even the Six Paths of Pain.

Legend Level

Hashirama is the strongest non-god tier ninja in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Hashirama Senju, the legendary "God of Shinobi," was a ninja in a class of his own. As shown in an amazing flashback, not even Madara and the Nine Tails combined could overcome him.

Hashirama's overall strength with Wood Release and Sage Mode is immense. Despite not being a godly-amped ninja, he may be comparable in power to Kinshiki, a member of the Otsutsuki clan.

16) Kinshiki - A member of the Otsutsuki clan.

- A member of the Otsutsuki clan. 15) Hashirama - The First Hokage. Hailed as the "God of Shinobi," he was the original user of the notorious Wood Release.

God Tier Level

Might Guy, Obito, Hamura, Momoshiki, Toneri, and the Ten Tails are all God Tier characters (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Very few ninjas with legendary and formidable powers, such as Obito, who became the jinchuriki of the Ten Tails, and Might Guy, the strongest taijutsu fighter in the series, can belong to this category.

Ascending to supernatural levels, they reached and surpassed the level of some members of the Otsutsuki clan. For instance, Toneri and Momoshiki were the main enemies of the last Naruto movies.

14) The Ten Tails - A tremendous beast created by the combination of Kaguya's chakra and the God Tree.

- A tremendous beast created by the combination of Kaguya's chakra and the God Tree. 13) Toneri - A member of the Otsutsuki clan. He possessed the Tenseigan, which allowed him to use a devastating Chakra Mode.

- A member of the Otsutsuki clan. He possessed the Tenseigan, which allowed him to use a devastating Chakra Mode. 12) Indra - The elder son of Hagoromo Otsutsuki.

- The elder son of Hagoromo Otsutsuki. 11) Ashura - The younger son of Hagoromo Otsutsuki.

- The younger son of Hagoromo Otsutsuki. 10) Momoshiki - A powerful member of the Otsutsuki clan with frightening attacking power.

- A powerful member of the Otsutsuki clan with frightening attacking power. 9) Hamura - As Hagoromo's brother, he helped him in sealing Kaguya.

- As Hagoromo's brother, he helped him in sealing Kaguya. 8) Obito - A former friend of Kakashi, he took control of the Akatsuki. During the Fourth Ninja War, he became the jinchuriki of the Ten Tails.

- A former friend of Kakashi, he took control of the Akatsuki. During the Fourth Ninja War, he became the jinchuriki of the Ten Tails. 7) Might Guy - The strongest taijutsu fighter in the entire series. His physical capabilities were astonishing, allowing him to corner even Madara.

Supreme God Tier Level

Kaguya, Hagoromo, Madara, Kakashi, Naruto, and Sasuke are the strongest characters in the series (Image via Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The absolute pinnacle of strength in the Naruto world is represented by a few individuals. They are transcendent beings whose heights no character in the series can reach.

Among them are ninjas with godly powers, such as Madara, Kakashi, Naruto, and Sasuke. They relate to the mesmerizing aliens from the Otsutsuki clan.

6) Sasuke - The co-protagonist of the series. He received a special Rinnegan directly from Hagoromo.

- The co-protagonist of the series. He received a special Rinnegan directly from Hagoromo. 5) Kakashi - A genius ninja who led Team Seven. Using the incredible abilities of his Mangekyo Sharingan, he performed god-tier feats against Kaguya.

- A genius ninja who led Team Seven. Using the incredible abilities of his Mangekyo Sharingan, he performed god-tier feats against Kaguya. 4) Naruto - The protagonist of the series. He obtained the full powers of the Nine Tails, as well as the all-powerful Six Paths Sage Mode.

- The protagonist of the series. He obtained the full powers of the Nine Tails, as well as the all-powerful Six Paths Sage Mode. 3) Madara - The strongest member of the Uchiha clan. He became the jinchuriki of the Ten Tails and unleashed his Rinnegan.

- The strongest member of the Uchiha clan. He became the jinchuriki of the Ten Tails and unleashed his Rinnegan. 2) Hagoromo - The man who was hailed as the "Sage of the Six Paths."

- The man who was hailed as the "Sage of the Six Paths." 1) Kaguya - The immortal Goddess of Chakra. She was the final villain and strongest character of the series, with unparalleled powers.

Final Thoughts

Aiz🇸🇴 @ziAoknoy If kakashi kept dual MS he would be one of the most broken characters, he would have the intangible that Obito had, and he could use kamui to snipe people’s heads off and instantaneously end their life + he would be able to warp/TP with his MS Plus his Susanoo🥶🥶 If kakashi kept dual MS he would be one of the most broken characters, he would have the intangible that Obito had, and he could use kamui to snipe people’s heads off and instantaneously end their life + he would be able to warp/TP with his MS Plus his Susanoo🥶🥶 https://t.co/uWseovkX2e

The Naruto franchise has shown many powerful characters. In the final part of the series, some new characters were introduced, while a few among the recurring ones received remarkable boosts, increasing their strength at the highest levels.

Kaguya, Hagoromo, and Momoshiki are members of the Otsutsuki clan, a group of aliens who are even more dangerous than Madara. Others are the very few ninjas who can compete with the dangerous Otsutsuki. This is the case with Naruto, Sasuke, Kakashi, Guy, and Obito.

Among the strongest Naruto characters are several users of visual powers, such as Rinnegan and Mangekyo Sharingan. However, there are also outstanding martial arts masters, as well as flashy fighters who rely on the chakra of Tailed Beasts.

Naruto also features other powerful fighters, such as Tobirama, Minato, Nagato, The Six Paths of Pain, Kabuto, and Itachi. Despite being very strong characters in their own right, they don't reach the level of the aforementioned ones. The same holds true for the remaining Kage and members of Akatsuki.

Even at lower levels, there are ninjas with interesting powers. These characters have frightening bloodline abilities or can use peculiar techniques inherited from the clan they belong to.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : Do you prefere Naruto characters or Boruto characters? Naruto Boruto 0 votes