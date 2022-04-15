5 Naruto characters who can beat Pain effortlessly (& 5 who never will)

Through the Naruto series, fans fell in love with Nagato as a character. He was the one who formed the Akatsuki intending to achieve world peace. However, after the death of his closest friend, Yahiko, Nagato adopted the alias of Pain.

He was trained by Jiraiya, possessed the Rinnegan, and was a descendant of the Uzumaki clan. He was pretty powerful, and fans have constantly compared him to other characters in the series.

Five characters who can ease past Pain in Naruto

1) Madara

Madara is one of the strongest characters on this list, and even in his base form, he was able to go toe-to-toe against the likes of Hashirama Senju.

Madara is one of the strongest characters on this list, and even in his base form, he was able to go toe-to-toe against the likes of Hashirama Senju. Madara was strong enough to forcibly control the Nine Tail Beast and cloak it in a Susanoo.

While Pain was a strong character, there’s little he can do to Madara in his Ten Tail Jinchuriki form. At that point, the latter was ridiculously powerful and could use the Truth Seeking Orbs, which can negate any ninjutsu.

2) Obito

There's no doubt that Pain is severely underrated since he was able to overwhelm Naruto in his Sage Mode.

There’s no doubt that Pain is severely underrated since he was able to overwhelm Naruto in his Sage Mode. However, Obito, in his Ten Tail Jinchuriki form, is way too powerful and also has one of the most broken Sharingan abilities in the entire series.

Kamui is extremely strong, and fans witnessed just how potent it can be. While Pain’s Pain in Six Paths might be able to deal damage to Obito, he cannot win against someone of that power level.

One Bijuu Dama could put Pain out of commission or, at the very least, deal a ton of damage.

3) Naruto

Naruto beat Pain in the series, and this was canon. However, despite entering Sage Mode, Pain was able to drive him to a corner. Towards the end of the series, Naruto did receive powers from Hagoromo, which put him on a whole new level.

In his Six Paths Sage Mode, Naruto was able to keep up with Kaguya Otsutsuki and managed to stay alive while fighting against someone who was a literal God. Pain will not last long if the protagonist decides to use the Big Ball Rasenshuriken, a technique with one of the highest destructive capabilities.

4) Hashirama

Hashirama Senju from the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

Hashirama Senju was given the title of “God of Shinobi,” and his abilities were unmatched. Madara tried his best, and despite all his efforts, Hashirama prevailed.

Hashirama’s Wood Release is quite strong, and it allows him to fight anyone from any range. His Sage Mode enhances his overall abilities as well.

To put things in perspective, he was strong enough to pin down the Nine Tail Beast using the Gate of Great God, which immobilized it and blocked the target’s will to oppose the technique. With an array of jutsus such as this, there’s not much Pain can do to beat Hashirama.

5) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki from the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

It took the combined efforts of some of the strongest characters in the series and plot armor to beat Kaguya Otsutsuki. She wields one of the strongest doujutsus in the series, the Rinnesharingan, and she has the ability to open portals to other dimensions as well.

Kaguya could create the Expansive Truth Seeking Orb, created by the chakra collected by everyone connected to the God Tree. This consists of Yin and Yang release along with all five nature transformations, which would have obliterated the entire planet.

There’s no way Pain can beat someone like Kaguya.

Characters who don’t stand a chance against Pain in Naruto

1) Neji

Neji Hyuga from the series (Image via Pierrot)

Neji is a character who wields the Byakugan, allowing him to view the enemy’s chakra points. He then strikes them with precision, immobilizing them shortly. However, there’s not much he can do to counter Six Paths of Pain.

Pain was strong enough to defeat one of the three legendary Sannin, Jiraiya, and Neji is far weaker compared to him. Therefore, Neji would get obliterated by Pain.

2) Gaara

Gaara of the Sand (Image via Pierrot)

Gaara from the Fourth Great Shinobi World War arc might be exceptionally strong, but it is tough for him to beat someone like Pain. Gaara’s Sand Release can cause a ton of problems, and he is also well-versed in sealing techniques.

However, Pain’s Chibaku Tensei alone is strong enough to decide the match. Along with two other paths, it could defeat Gaara without Pain having to struggle too much.

3) Tsunade

While one might assume that this fight might be close due to Tsunade’s raw strength and the Hundred Healings technique, which gives her momentary invincibility, Pain would still emerge victoriously. He has techniques with a wide range and high destructive capabilities, like Almighty Push, which was so strong that it destroyed the entire village of Konohagakure.

His Asura Path alone could cause a lot of trouble to Tsunade, which shows the difference in levels of the two characters.

4) Sakura

Sakura becomes quite strong towards the end of Shippuden. However, despite her growth as a character, Pain is leagues above her as a shinobi. She, too, can use the Hundred Healings technique, but the Six Paths of Pain can cause her a ton of trouble.

One Chibaku Tensei could defeat Sakura, and if not, Pain can also use the Animal Path to summon strong beasts. The former will have to give everything she has to keep up with someone like Pain.

5) Shikamaru

Shikamaru would get obliterated by Pain with ease simply because of the difference in their abilities. The former’s clan jutsu is entirely situational, and someone like Pain will have no problem countering it.

Pain’s Asura Path alone would lend him the win, and he could beat Shikamaru using taijutsu that was strong enough to rip Jiraiaya’s arms off. Shikamaru doesn’t stand a chance against Pain.

