Naruto: Can Madara solo One Piece Universe?

One Piece and Naruto are two of the most popular long-running shonen series that have given fans some of the best characters in anime history. It is hard to believe that a fan would call themselves an otaku but remain unfamiliar with names such as Luffy, Zoro, Naruto, Sasuke, etc. While these two series are set in completely different universes, fans have still been wondering about the difference in power levels of the characters in them.

Pirates and ninjas are hard to compare, but definitely not incomparable. Among the popular characters, Madara Uchiha was one of the strongest ninjas we saw in Naruto, who was leagues apart from most characters.

Aided by his Eternal Mangekyou Sharingan, this Uchiha has wreaked havoc in the Narutoverse, defeating even entire armies singlehandedly. Today, we will discuss whether a full-fledged Madara can solo the entire One Piece universe.

The Legendary Uchiha from Naruto against the Pirates

Can Madara defeat all the characters of One Piece?

If one has to describe the powers of Madara in Naruto in a word, it would probably be godly. This character has no limitations, whether it be ninjutsu, taijutsu, or genjutsu. And if we start talking about Madara with his Rinnegan, then be assured that he will become an unstoppable force. Now, fans have been wondering if his powers will be able to take down all the characters of One Piece.

The answer is yes! Not even the strongest characters allied up can stand a chance against this mighty Uchiha from Naruto. To settle this debate, we will take a look at some of the strongest characters in One Piece and how well they can fare off against Madara.

Madara vs Dracule Mihawk

Dracule Mihawk, one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, is still considered the world’s greatest swordsman in One Piece. However, his skills will be utterly useless against Madara, who can use his Sharingan to predict and dodge all of Mihawk’s attacks. To think of Madara defeating Mihawk is almost a no-brainer.

Madara vs the Strawhat Pirates

Mugiwara Pirates (Image via Toei Animation)

The Strawhat Pirates, more popularly known as the Mugiwara Pirates, comprises of Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Sanji, Chopper, Franky, Usopp, and more. But these characters are far from being the strongest in their universe. If they were to fight Madara Uchiha at full strength, the latter would easily come out as the victor. Even if they use Haki, none of the Mugiwara Pirates would be able to put a dent in Madara’s full-form Susanoo and Meteor strike.

Madara vs the Four Emperors

The Four Emperors of One Piece included Big Mom, Kaido, Shanks, and Whitebeard, who was later on replaced by Blackbeard. This would definitely be an incredible fight to witness since Whitebeard could potentially break through Susanoo while Kaido’s Azure Dragon transformation could deal some collateral damage. But against a Madara who can make clones of his Susanoo, can summon more than just one meteor, put the entire world into a genjutsu, and use all types of ninjutsu, even the Four Emperors would meet their inevitable defeat. If Madara goes into his Juubi form, the fight will probably end within minutes.

Madara vs Law, Boa Hancock, and Kuma

Law (Image via Toei Animation)

Law has some good potential of making Madara’s Susanoo irrelevant. However, the legendary Uchiha is not just dependent on this power since he has complete mastery over almost every style of ninjutsu and taijutsu. Madara is also capable of wielding weapons, and if the Four Emperors do not stand a chance, Law will no doubt face a humiliating defeat.

Boa Hancock is proficient in all three forms of Haki, and she can use the powers of her Love-Love fruit to turn her foes into stone. But will it work on Madara? The answer is no. Madara has no sense of affection, let alone lust, as he is always focused on completely annihilating his enemies, so that would make Boa's power useless against him.

Kuma currently has pretty good teleportation abilities. But once again, teleporting something as massive as Madara’s Susanoo or the meteors will take its toll on him.

What about Akainu or Katakuri?

Even the Fleet Admiral of the Marines or one of the three Sweet Commanders holds no chance of going up against the mighty powers of Uchiha Madara. While Akainu’s magma is powered by his Devil Fruit, it could allow him to put up a decent fight against Madara’s Fire and Wood Release. But even so, Akainu would stand no chance of doing anything against something like Wood Release: Deep Forest Emergence.

On the other hand, Katakuri’s ability to transform into mochi would also be quite useless since Madara can simply use his super strong Fire Style attacks to melt the mochi away. Even if Katakuri can see Madara’s attacks coming, the latter's attacks are usually spread over such a large area, as evident from his feats during the Fourth Great Ninja War in Naruto, which would make it highly improbable for him to dodge the attack.

Final Verdict

Even if some of the One Piece characters stand together to fight Madara, he can easily defeat them using his sheer intellect, power, and tactful strategies. In that case, it becomes safe to assume that he can easily solo the One Piece universe without breaking a sweat. Madara from Naruto is one of the most powerful characters that has appeared in anime history, and his prowess shows why the Uchiha are meant to be feared by all.

