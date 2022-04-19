5 Naruto characters everyone wants to be like (& 5 that everyone loathes)

Over the course of the years, many characters of Naruto touched the lives of fans who grew up watching this series. Despite the complaints about fillers, this show certainly taught fans some life lessons through the characters that were introduced at various points in the show.

While some characters managed to positively impact fans, there are certain characters that fans absolutely hated. Let’s take a clook characters from both ends of the spectrum and understand why fans feel either way about these characters.

Naruto: Characters that fans love and look up to

1) Jiraiya

Jiraiya (image via Pierrot)

Jiraiya is one of the most beloved characters in the Naruto series and for numerous reasons. He is someone who is not only strong, but is also cares immensely for his comrades and students. Empathy is an uncommon trait and people really wish to emulate Jiraiya. Everyone enjoyed his ability to make others laugh during stressful times. His death was one of the saddest deaths in the series, and left fans upset for a very long time.

2) Might Guy

Might Guy (image via Pierrot)

Might Guy is yet another character that no one can hate. He is someone who cannot use ninjutsu in a world filled with shinobis. Despite all odds, he became one of the strongest characters in the Naruto series and he showed that one can make anything happen with just enough hard work. He motivates his students and pushes his comrades to be better versions of themselves. His ability to get back up despite a mountain of problems thrown at him makes him a great character that everyone wants to grow up and be.

3) Minato

Minato Namikaze (image via Pierrot)

Minato is one of the kindest characters in the series and sacrificed his own life for the sake of the village. He was a great husband and was one of the best Hokages the village ever had. Fans wish to have the strength that he has, while remaining kind to everyone else, and this takes a lot of character. It is easy to get drunk with power, but Minato always cared about those around him and helped those in need.

4) Naruto

Naruto is one of the most popular and beloved characters in the series. He is someone that never gives up and gives his best. Even in the face of adversity, he faces his problems head on and doesn’t take the easy way out. He is the type of person who would do anything for his friends and help them in times of need. He also seems like a fun person to hang out with as well, which is why people who grew up watching this series wanted to be like him.

5) Kakashi

Kakashi has gone through very immense traumas. He witnessed his father commit suicide, and then his friend jumped in front of him and killed herself. Despite this, he was kind to his students and showed them love, which takes a lot of character. It’s easy to lash out on others when one is suffering due to their past. Kakashi never fell into the depths of darkness and he even tried to help Sasuke from making that mistake.

Characters that fans hate in the series

1) Orochimaru

Orochimaru, in the Naruto series, was someone who was constantly hatching schemes in search of power that no one else can have. He constantly killed people to achieve his own goals. He constantly manipulated people and got them to do things that would only benefit him, even at the cost of that person’s life. Orochimaru was a character that everyone hated and he didn’t have a single quality that others wished that they had.

2) Danzo

Danzo Shimura (image via Pierrot)

It’s safe to assume that Danzo Shimura is one of the most hated characters in the Naruto series. He is someone that constantly manipulates people and was also responsible for the death of a lot of people. He was the reason the Akatsuki knew about Naruto being the jinchuriki for the Nine Tail Beast. Danzo was also responsible for the Uchiha clan massacre.

3) Kabuto

Kabuto Yakushi @SnakeYakushi "𝒜 𝑔𝑒𝓃𝒾𝓊𝓈 𝓉𝒽𝒶𝓉 𝒽𝒶𝒹 𝑒𝓋𝑒𝓇𝓎𝓉𝒽𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝓌𝒾𝓁𝓁 𝓃𝑒𝓋𝑒𝓇 𝓊𝓃𝒹𝑒𝓇𝓈𝓉𝒶𝓃𝒹... 𝐼 𝒿𝓊𝓈𝓉 𝓌𝒶𝓃𝓉 𝓉𝑜 𝒷𝑒𝒸𝑜𝓂𝑒 𝓂𝓎𝓈𝑒𝓁𝒻." "𝒜 𝑔𝑒𝓃𝒾𝓊𝓈 𝓉𝒽𝒶𝓉 𝒽𝒶𝒹 𝑒𝓋𝑒𝓇𝓎𝓉𝒽𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝓌𝒾𝓁𝓁 𝓃𝑒𝓋𝑒𝓇 𝓊𝓃𝒹𝑒𝓇𝓈𝓉𝒶𝓃𝒹... 𝐼 𝒿𝓊𝓈𝓉 𝓌𝒶𝓃𝓉 𝓉𝑜 𝒷𝑒𝒸𝑜𝓂𝑒 𝓂𝓎𝓈𝑒𝓁𝒻." 🐉 "𝒜 𝑔𝑒𝓃𝒾𝓊𝓈 𝓉𝒽𝒶𝓉 𝒽𝒶𝒹 𝑒𝓋𝑒𝓇𝓎𝓉𝒽𝒾𝓃𝑔 𝓌𝒾𝓁𝓁 𝓃𝑒𝓋𝑒𝓇 𝓊𝓃𝒹𝑒𝓇𝓈𝓉𝒶𝓃𝒹... 𝐼 𝒿𝓊𝓈𝓉 𝓌𝒶𝓃𝓉 𝓉𝑜 𝒷𝑒𝒸𝑜𝓂𝑒 𝓂𝓎𝓈𝑒𝓁𝒻." https://t.co/TwRcObNsMx

Kabuto, much like Orochimaru, was constantly performing experiments on human beings and wanted to attain knowledge at the cost of other people’s lives. He is certainly strong and is one of the most underrated characters in the series, since he was able to master the Sage Mode as well. However, Kabuto doesn’t possess traits that people look up to and is one of those characters that people generally tend to dislike, owing to his sinister activities.

4) Hiruzen

Hiruzen Sarutobi (image via Pierrot)

There was no doubt that Hiruzen was a strong Hokage who apparently was worthy of the title,”God of Shinobi.” However, the way he treated Naruto was quite poor considering that Minato’s dying wish was that his son would be taken care of by the Hokage. But Naruto was isolated, alone, and barely received the right kind of food or adult supervision. Fans were disappointed in the way Hiruzen treated the protagonist.

5) Sakura

Sakura Haruno (image via Pierrot)

Sakura was quite selfish and shallow. Her infatuation with Sasuke was due to the fact that he was the popular kid, and he was a talented shinobi. She constantly derided Naruto during the earlier stages of the series and despised having him as a teammate. While she has grown up and became much more mature, fans are still trying to understand why she liked Sasuke despite his attempts to kill her.

