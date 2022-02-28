10 clans in Naruto, ranked from weakest to strongest

Owing to the huge array of characters introduced in the Naruto series, they have been categorized into different clans. Each clan specializes in certain aspects of combat and the Ninjutsus they perform.

However, not all clans are equally powerful. Some are far stronger than others, and it depends on their lineage. Direct descendants of strong clans are stronger compared to those that are branched out.

Some of the strongest clans in Naruto

10) Akimichi

The Akimichi clan take a great deal of pride in their physical strength. They can increase the size of their body using special food pills that they create.

Members of this clan have the ability to convert calories into chakra and specialize in the Yang release. Owing to the calorie consumption rate while engaging in battles, they eat quite a lot to improve their chakra reserves.

Cna members have always worn earrings given by a Sarutobi clan member as a sign of teaming up with members of the Yamanaka and Nara clans.

9) Aburame

TURNT LEE @TURNTLEE_ ALL THESE ABURAME CLAN MEMBERS BUT YOU STILL BUGGIN' ALL THESE ABURAME CLAN MEMBERS BUT YOU STILL BUGGIN' https://t.co/RTtMjdGbns

Members of this clan are popular for their use of insects that feed on the chakra of enemies. Also, this clan is strong and versatile.

Shino Aburame showcased his ability to use his insects both in combat and in reconnaissance. They also have specific insects for numerous scenarios and are perfect for providing support during pinch situations.

They even have certain insects capable of destroying the cells of an enemy.

8) Nara

Nara clan members have always been known for their ability to come up with strategies in the Naruto series. Shikamaru wasn’t energetic and enthusiastic about a lot of things, but he was a reliable shinobi who was even summoned by Tsunade when the Konoha village was under attack.

Members of this clan are extremely smart and have always teamed up with people from the Akimichi and Yamanaka clans. They also specialize in Yin release.

7) Hatake

Kakashi Hatake @Copycat_Sensei "My name will echo in the halls of all lands, fear me, Kakashi of the Sharingan!" "My name will echo in the halls of all lands, fear me, Kakashi of the Sharingan!" https://t.co/UXVtoQ8F6s

𝕊𝕒𝕚𝕪𝕒𝕟𝕠𝕓𝕖 @Saiyanobe23G A backstory on Kakashi’s dad Sakumo Hatake, The White Fang of the Hidden Leaf would’ve been perfect. It was stated that he was as strong if not even stronger than the Sannin back then. It would’ve been nice to see how powerful and skilled he was to deserve such a name. A backstory on Kakashi’s dad Sakumo Hatake, The White Fang of the Hidden Leaf would’ve been perfect. It was stated that he was as strong if not even stronger than the Sannin back then. It would’ve been nice to see how powerful and skilled he was to deserve such a name. https://t.co/YnZnZD2Wlz

Not much is known about the Hatake clan other than Kakashi and his father. Sakumo Hatake was feared by all five nations. The White Fang was so powerful in the Naruto series that even the legendary Sannin were afraid of him.

Kakashi’s intellect is unmatched, and his proficiency in performing some of the most advanced jutsus makes him a very strong character as well.

6) Sarutobi

Hiruzen Sarutobi @OldManHokage Always watching over my village. http://t.co/cuXgixaKXt Always watching over my village. http://t.co/cuXgixaKXt

The Sarutobi clan has produced an impressive set of shinobis who are extremely skilled in combat and performing advanced Ninjutsus. One of the most prominent figures from this clan is Hiruzen Sarutobi, given the title “God of Shinobi.”

These clan members are devout believers of the Will of Fire. They were in high positions that demanded extremely good fighting abilities, as their specialty lies in Fire release techniques.

5) Hyuuga

Naruto Uzumaki @TheNextHokage Hiashi wants Neji to lead the Hyuga clan on the front lines in the upcoming war. #Shippuden Hiashi wants Neji to lead the Hyuga clan on the front lines in the upcoming war. #Shippuden https://t.co/NkORXyrBtJ

Hyuuga clan members are quite strong in the Naruto series. They have access to the Byakugan Doujutsu, which allows them to look at the chakra points and the flow of chakra in someone’s body.

They are very skilled in Taijutsu and can damage vital chakra points. They also have a 360-degree vision while engaging in combat with enemies. Their abilities are also extremely suitable for reconnaissance.

4) Uzumaki

Due to poor writing, the Uzumaki clan wasn’t really explored well in the Naruto series. This is also a reason why this clan is overlooked despite members having huge life forces and large chakra reserves.

They were also the Nine Tail Jinchurik,. and being able to harness its chakra gives them monstrous strength. Clan members were also descendants of Asura Otsutsuki and specialized in Fuinjutsu or sealing techniques.

3) Uchiha

Uchiha clan members are descendants of Indra Otsutsuki. They have the ability to manifest a Sharingan when strong positive emotions turn into abject hatred or anger. This phenomenon is known as the Curse of Hatred.

Some of the more advanced techniques of the Sharingan require individuals to go through some of the most painful experiences. Members of this clan are proficient in combat and have produced ridiculously strong characters like Madara, Obito Itachi, and Sasuke Uchiha.

2) Senju

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 (10/23) Happy Birthday to the God of Shinobi, Head of the Senju Clan & the 1st Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, Hashirama Senju. #naruto (10/23) Happy Birthday to the God of Shinobi, Head of the Senju Clan & the 1st Hokage of the Hidden Leaf Village, Hashirama Senju. #naruto https://t.co/CjtV8b0yI4

Senju clan members are descendants of Asura Otsutsuki, one of Hagoromo’s sons. They are one of the two clans responsible for the formation of the Konohagakure. Being Asura’s descendants, they have inherited very large amounts of life force as well huge chakra reserves.

As a clan, the people are well-versed in every aspect of combat and hence the name Senju, which means “a thousand hands.” This clan has produced some of the strongest characters in Naruto, such as Hashirama and Tobirama Senju.

1) Otsutsuki

The Otsutsuki clan is undoubtedly the strongest in Naruto. This clan is the reason why shinobis exist on Earth, and Kaguya is the one who cultivated the God Tree. These are celestial beings whose sole purpose was to attain Godhood by feeding on life forces across the cosmos with the aim of evolving constantly.

Kaguya and Isshiki Otsutsuki are two examples of just how strong the clan is in Naruto.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer