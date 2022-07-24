Naruto: 10 best visual powers in the series

Masashi Kishimoto's masterpiece Naruto follows the story of Naruto Uzumaki, a boy who chases his dream of becoming the Hokage of Hidden Leaf Village.

A recurring aspect of fights in Naruto is the usage of dojutsu, a unique ninja ability that uses special eyes to execute powerful techniques. These visual powers can only be used by those who possess the rare Kekkei Genkai and Kekkei Tota, which are special bloodline abilities that can be passed down through generations of the same clan. At certain points in the series, dojutsu are transplanted from the original heirs to other ninjas.

There are three main dojutsu, namely the Byakugan, the Sharingan, and the Rinnegan. Advanced stages of the same can also be unlocked, such as the Mangekyo Sharingan and the Sharinnegan. Each dojutsu grants different eye techniques. Follow along as we list the 10 best visual powers in Naruto, ranked in no particular order.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Amenotejikara, Amenominaka, and 8 other visual powers in Naruto that are deemed the most powerful

1) Kamui Shuriken

Kakashi's Kamui Shuriken (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha/Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

After unleashing the ultimate stage of Susanoo, Kakashi Hatake can create giant projectiles, shaped the same as Obito's Mangekyo Sharingan. He adds Kamui powers into them and throws them with Susanoo, which makes them spin at an extreme speed towards the target. Anything that gets hit by this attack is severely affected and the surrounding area is immediately warped into the Kamui dimension.

Kamui Shuriken is the perfect combination of Kamui's space-time powers and Susanoo's raw potential. Using this technique, Kakashi was able to counter Kaguya's giant form and chakra arms, which, thanks to their size and speed, were giving significant trouble to Six Paths-enhanced Naruto and Sasuke.

2) Amenotejikara

Sasuke using Amenotejikara (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha/Studio Pierrot)

Thanks to his Rinnegan, Sasuke can perform Amenotejikara, a space-time technique that causes its target, be it an object or an individual, to instantly swap places with himself or another target. This technique can be really helpful thanks to its unpredictability. Sasuke is able to surprise his opponent and make sure that his attacks hit the mark.

Amenotejikara is also useful to dodge traps or incoming attacks that target Sasuke. This visual power has two main downsides. If it's used several times in quick succession, Sasuke's Rinnegan needs recharge time. Moreover, it can't be used if the target of the swap is too far.

3) Yomotsu Hirasaka

Kaguya Otsutsuki about to use her Yomotsu Hirasaka (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha/Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

This visual power is stated to be the progenitor of all space-time techniques. Kaguya Otsutsuki used it to travel between the dimensions she created. Yomotsu Hirasaka connects space and time through portals, allowing the user to instantly teleport himself or a target. With this technique, the user can even warp a part of his body to grab the opponent and capture him in another dimension.

Yomotsu Hirasaka's portals allowed Kaguya to ambush enemies with fast, unpredictable attacks and teleport projectiles. Even gifted fighters such as Sasuke Uchiha was unable to react in time to this technique. Only Kakashi, thanks to his skilful usage of Obito's Mangekyo Sharingan, was able to outspeed and counter this visual power with his own.

4) Linbo

Madara ready to unleash his Linbo (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha/Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Madara Uchiha's Rinnegan grants him the power of Linbo, a technique that projects an invisible shadow copy of the user. The shadow is immune to normal attacks and has the same abilities as the user. It can either defend Madara, giving the appearance of an invisible wall protecting him, or attack his opponents, making them feel as if an inexplicable force struck them.

With a single Rinnegan, Madara can only create a single shadow. But, with a complete set of eyes, he can create four shadows. Linbo clones are usually invisible, as mentioned before. However, they can be seen by a Rinnegan wielder and sensed by a Six Paths Sage Mode user. The shadow has to return to Madara's body after a certain amount of time and recharge itself before it can be used again.

5) Perfect Susanoo

Sasuke's most poweful Susanoo (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha/Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Susanoo is a technique granted to those who have awakened a Mangekyo Sharingan in both their eyes. This visual power allows the user to create a giant chakra avatar around themselves as an extension of their will. Susanoo can be used either for defensive purposes against physical attacks or to strike an opponent with powerful techniques.

At its highest stage, the chakra avatar becomes a colossal humanoid called Perfect Susanoo, which possesses immense raw strength. This evolved technique can become even stronger if the user adds their other visual powers to it, the way Kakashi imbued his Susanoo with space-time powers. Sasuke was able to channel Chidori through his Susanoo.

6) Kamui Raikiri

Kakashi performing Kamui Raikiri (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha/Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

This technique is the result of combining a ninjutsu and a visual power. After being granted a portion of Six Paths chakra and the full set of Obito's Mangekyo Sharingan, Kakashi created a Raikiri and imbued it with Kamui space-time powers. The Six Paths chakra enhances the speed and power of the thrust, while Kamui's phasing effect keeps Kakashi safe from any counterattack.

The pierced part of the enemy is immediately warped into the Kamui dimension, and they get permanently mutilated. This technique allowed Kakashi to perform an exceptional feat against Kaguya Otsutsuki, the strongest character in the Naruto series. Despite the goddess absorbing chakra from the Divine Tree and becoming stronger by the minute, Kakashi was able to blitz and wound her.

7) Six Paths Chibaku Tensei

Sasuke and Naruto use Six Paths Chibaku Tensei to seal Kaguya (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha/Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

This technique is a Six Paths-upgraded version of the normal Chibaku Tensei. It can only be used by combining Power of Shadow and Power of Light. The surrounding earth and rocks are forcefully pulled towards the target until an enormous sealing stone is created around him.

This technique was first used by Hagoromo and Hamura Otsutsuki to seal the body of the Ten Tails into the moon. During the Fourth Ninja War Arc, Hagoromo's spirit appeared to Naruto and Sasuke and gifted them with this power by splitting it between them. Naruto and Sasuke later managed to successfully use the technique to seal Kaguya Otsutsuki.

8) Kamui

Obito and Kakashi using Kamui (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha/Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Also known as Authority of Gods, Kamui is widely recognized as one of the most effective techniques in the entire Naruto series. This visual power comes from Obito's Mangekyo Sharingan and allows its user to transfer everything into and from another dimension.

The right eye lets the user send parts of their body into another dimension, allowing them to avoid every attack by phasing through it as if they are intangible. The left eye allows the user to warp away any kind of target by merely focusing their eyes on it. Both eyes grant the user the ability to travel between the Kamui dimension and the real world.

When both eyes are together, their prowess multiplies as they can summon a Susanoo which can be imbued with Kamui powers. Many fans believe that the author chose to keep the two eyes separated between two different users because this visual power would have otherwise broken the system.

As per the Naruto series, Obito's right Mangekyo Sharingan remained with its original owner while his left Mangekyo was transplanted onto Kakashi. In his fight against Kaguya, Kakashi proved how destructive the Kamui power can be after he obtained both the eyes.

9) Infinite Tsukuyomi

The Rinne Sharingan being reflected off of the moon to create the Infinite Tsukuyomi (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha/Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

The Infinite Tsukuyomi is the most powerful genjutsu of all as it puts the entire world under an illusion. Every living being is enslaved in an eternal dream where their deepest desires are fulfilled. In the meantime, the Divine Tree extracts chakra from the affected people until they are reduced to mere shells and converted into White Zetsu clones.

The true goal of this technique is to allow the Divine Tree to produce a new Chakra Fruit. To perform the Infinite Tsukuyomi, a Rinne Sharingan needs to be reflected off the moon so that a penetrating light shines all over the world, trapping people under the illusion. Rinnegan users can block the light. The dead ones brought back through Impure Resurrection are immune to this technique.

Although unconfirmed, many have speculated that a skilled space-time user could possibly dodge the effects of the Infinite Tsukuyomi if they managed to teleport themselves into another dimension in time. To dispel the eternal illusion, a combination of Rinnegan and the Tailed Beast chakra is needed.

10) Amenominaka

Kaguya Otsutsuki about to use Amenominaka (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha/Studio Pierrot, Naruto)

Goddess Kaguya Otsutsuki, the first being to possess chakra on Earth, was portrayed as the strongest character in the Naruto series. Kaguya's Rinne Sharingan granted her the usage of Amenominaka, an unparalleled technique that allowed her to instantly replace the world around her with one of her personal dimensions, putting everyone around her in the same dimension.

Kaguya owns six different dimensions that she can freely move between. While space-time techniques move the user or their target to a destination, Amenominaka rewrites reality for the ones that are under its effect. While Kaguya can get tired if she uses this technique too many times in quick succession, no one else has enough chakra to perform this move even once.

The Naruto franchise has depicted a large variety of visual powers. So, here are some honorable mentions.

Rinnegan Genjutsu is a mighty visual power that lets the user take control of beings with the same calibre as that of the Tailed Beasts in just a glance. Rinnegan also allows the usage of other incredible abilities such as Chibaku Tensei and the gravitational powers of Shinra Tensei.

Kotoamatsukami is a Mangekyo Sharingan power that grants the user the ability to control and manipulate people without them being aware of it. Izanagi, which allows the user to rewrite reality at the cost of losing the Sharingan forever, is also a fascinating visual power.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Kamui the strongest Mangekyo Sharingan technique? Yes No 0 votes so far