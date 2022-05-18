5 most difficult jutsus Kakashi uses in Naruto (& 5 that were too easy)

Kakashi Hatake is one of the most influential and well-known characters in the Naruto series. The Copy Ninja is technically skilled and could copy most jutsus using the Sharingan he had, and hence, the name.

Throughout the series, he has performed several complicated techniques to master. But there are specific techniques that are pretty easy as well. Let’s take a look at some of the jutsus that he’s used throughout the series and categorize them based on the difficulty of execution.

Some of the most challenging techniques Kakashi has used in the Naruto series

1) Rasengan

Jiraiya mentioned that the Rasengan was a jutsu that needed a lot of practice and skill. Rasengan is a difficult jutsu to execute because one needs to master the transformation. The user needs to channel the chakra so that it flows in a circular direction and is concentrated on the palm of their hand. Kakashi is one of the few people in the series who can use this technique, and his skill shows in chakra control.

2) Chidori

Chidori is one of the most popular and effective jutsus in the Naruto series. Kakashi created this technique after failing to apply the Lightning Release on the existing Rasengan. The user concentrates Lightning chakra on their hand and moves towards the target fast enough to create tunnel vision. Once the hand comes in contact with the target, it completely pierces through their body and is capable of instantly killing them. Sasuke added this technique to his arsenal as well.

3) Purple Lightning

In the Naruto series, Kakashi has been able to use the Chidori only because of the powers of the Sharingan. However, he lost his Sharingan towards the end of Shippuden and created his technique called the Purple Lightning. This technique is complex because it’s very similar to Chidori, and Kakashi is also able to use it in a manner that resembles the Chidori Current.

4) Lightning Transmission

Lightning Transmission is one of the most powerful jutsus that Kakashi performed in the Naruto series. This technique is a complex combination of a few methods. First, Kakashi would have to create a Shadow Clone. Both the original body and the clone would perform the Raikiri, which is connected by a cord of lightning. This technique was so powerful that it was able to cut off the chakra arms of a Tailed Beast with ease.

5) Kamui Raikiri

This is a technique that only he could do because he had Obito’s powers inside him. He would perform the Raikiri and combine it with the intangibility effect of the Kamui. He approaches the enemy at a breakneck pace, and the part of the target that comes in contact with the Kamui Raikiri gets warped into the Kamui dimension instantly. This technique was so powerful that it inflicted a good amount of damage on Kaguya Otsutsuki, who was a literal God at that point.

Some of the easiest techniques Kakashi has used in Naruto

1) Hiding Like A Mole

This Earth Release technique allows the user to turn the ground into fine sand, allowing them to dig through like a mole. Upon doing so, the user can hide and set up an attack that will surprise the target. Kakashi used this against Itachi Uchiha in the Naruto series, which didn’t work that well. However, against easier opponents, this technique will be helpful and can be used to set up a counterattack.

2) Summoning jutsu

This is a relatively simpler jutsu that Kakashi uses throughout the Naruto series. The user must have a contract with the animal they want to summon before doing so. The user then needs to smear a bit of blood on the scroll containing the contract, after which the user needs to perform a few hand signs which will summon the animal they wish to. Kakashi has called Pakkun on numerous occasions in the Naruto series.

3) One Thousand Years of Death

This is one of the most popular techniques that Kakashi has used in the Naruto series. Fans witnessed the Copy Ninja use this technique on Naruto during the popular Bell Test. Kakashi clasps his hands, extends the middle and index finger, and proceeds to thrust the four fingers near the buttocks region. The name is contrary to the destructive ability and was used for comical reasons.

4) Substitution jutsu

Substitution jutsu is one of the most elementary techniques in the series and is taught to the kids at the academy. The user replaces their body with a block of wood and is often used to trick the target into thinking their attack was useful. This technique sets up a counterattack and takes the enemy by surprise. Kakashi fooled the protagonist during the bell test and used it against Obito when they were young.

5) Earth Style Wall

This is one of the more straightforward techniques that Kakashi has used during the series. This allows the user to create a wall that rises from the ground. Kakashi channeled his chakra to the ground and manipulated the existing earthen material. This is a versatile jutsu that can be used for defensive maneuvers, and it can also be used to trap a target within those walls. Kakashi

