Naruto: Why is Sasuke's Rinnegan different from others?

Sasuke's Rinnegan made the Uchiha one of the strongest shinobi alongside Naruto in the Narutoverse. Starting right from the age-old classic Naruto to Naruto: Shippuden, fans have witnessed Sasuke mastering a multitude of different abilities- whether that be ninjutsu, genjutsu, or taijutsu.

But it can be rightly said that the legendary survivor of the Uchiha clan reached the zenith of his powers when he awakened Rinnegan towards the final arcs of Naruto: Shippuden.

Not only does Sasuke possess incredibly strong ocular powers, thanks to his Eternal Mangekyou Sharingan, his power level completely skyrocketed after awakening the Rinnegan in his left eye. However, Sasuke's Rinnegan has specific differences from the regular Rinnegan and equips him with many more abilities than you might expect.

Without keeping you waiting, let's take an in-depth look at how Sasuke's Rinnegan is different from the others who have owned the same eye in Naruto and what makes it so special.

The uniqueness of Sasuke's Rinnegan and its abilities

Insane powers that you never knew Sasuke had

Sasuke Uchiha uses his Rinnegan in the Fourth Great Ninja War in Naruto Shippuden(Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke's Rinnegan not only differs from others characters in Naruto in the aspect of its design but also in the strength it grants him. Throughout the anime, viewers know that a Sharingan wielder can only awaken the powers of the godly eyes of Rinnegan if they can obtain Hagoromo Otsutsuki's Chakra. This can be done either by receiving it from Hagoromo himself or by combining the Chakra of his sons - Indra and Ashura.

It was not until the Fourth Great Ninja War, during the infamous fight against Madara Uchiha, that Sasuke's Rinnegan made its first appearance in Naruto. By meeting the conditions set by Hagoromo, the last Uchiha survivor managed to procure half of the former's Chakra, which resulted in him awakening his unique six-tomoe Rinnegan.

Sasuke awakens his Rinnegan during his fight against Madara (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, this was different from the usual course of awakening the eye since Sasuke's Rinnegan is quintessentially a direct evolution from his Eternal Mangekyou Sharingan and a gift from Hagoromo himself, which helped him get back from a near-death state.

The unique design of Sasuke's Rinnegan

Unlike any other Rinnegan that viewers have seen in Naruto, Sasuke's Rinnegan immediately stands out in its design - having three tomoe in its two innermost circles for six. Being a direct evolution from his already awakened Eternal Mangekyou Sharingan, Sasuke's Rinnegan grants him both the powers of a Mangekyou Sharingan and the abilities of a Rinnegan.

The design of Sasuke's six-tomoe Rinnegan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Viewers of Naruto are already familiar with the cost of overusing ocular powers, and unfortunately, even Sasuke is not exempt from it. Relying too much on the abilities of his super-powerful Rinnegan causes the tomoe to vanish until Sasuke regains his Chakra again. During this recovery period, he is also unable to use his all-powerful Susanoo or the abilities of the Eternal Mangekyou Sharingan in his right eye.

The distinctive abilities of Sasuke's Rinnegan

The possession of Rinnegan is like a double-edged sword. It depends on the user's ability to conserve their Chakra and employ its powers without giving in to the powerful abilities it grants. Rinnegan allows its users to see the Chakra and its flow, see through all invisible barriers, and access the Six Paths Jutsu.

If its powers prove inadequate, having the eyes enables a Rinnegan user to master any Jutsu and all five basic Nature transformations. Rinnegan is also the only Dojutsu in Naruto capable of deciphering the messages within the stone tablet of the Sage of Six Paths.

Apart from having these standard abilities, Sasuke's Rinnegan is powerful, granting him several insane skills that have put him on the list of the strongest shinobis.

Space-time Ninjutsu

Sasuke's Rinnegan allows him to use Space-Time Ninjutsu, letting him manipulate space and time in a continuous sequence. With the help of this, he can perceive distortions in the flow of time and even manipulate specific points in space which gives him the power to warp into dimensional voids and teleport to other locations. Furthermore, Sasuke can also negate any Barrier Ninjutsu, making this one of the best abilities of the Rinnegan that he possesses.

Amenotejikara

Amenotejikara is one of the most powerful abilities granted by the Rinnegan harbors by Sasuke. This Space-Time Ninjutsu helps Sasuke instantly swap the position of any two targets - even air and Chakra within a specific range. But that is not all. Amenotejikara also gives Sasuke immunity to Chakra absorption, can completely reverse ninjutsu attacks, and even breach through the most powerful defense barriers. This further ensures that every attack Sasuke uses will always land on his opponent, giving him the power of unblockable offense.

This is similar to the strongest ocular power of his sensei, Kakashi Hatake's Kamui. While Kakashi's Kamui is based on the capabilities of the Mangekyou Sharingan of Obito Uchiha, Sasuke's Rinnegan in his left eye lets him achieve an almost similar effect as displayed in his fight against Madara.

Shinra Tensei & Chibaku Tensei

Sasuke's Rinnegan also grants him access to the Deva Path of the Eye, enabling him to use both Chibaku Tensei and Shinra Tensei. Although there has been no instance of Sasuke using Shinra Tensei in Naruto, his use of Chibaku Tensei shows that he has still not displayed all the skills the Rinnegan has offered him.

Six Paths Powers

The awakening of the Rinnegan also opened the gateway for Sasuke to access the Six Paths powers. The Six Paths Powers are unique to Rinnegan wielders. Using this skill, Sasuke can see invisible enemies and repel the effects of Infinite Tsukuyomi- one of the strongest genjutsu seen in Naruto and even convert his Susanoo into a vessel for the Tailed Beasts.

This ability enabled Sasuke to unlock the Indra Susanoo form and use his strongest jutsu, Indra's Arrow, in his final fight against Naruto. The Six Paths powers are based on the Deva Path, the Asura Path, the Human Path, the Animal Path, the Naraka Path, and lastly, the Outer Path.

Will Sasuke's Rinnegan come back to him in Boruto?

In his latest fight against Isshiki in Boruto, Sasuke, unfortunately, ended up losing his Rinnegan, much to the fans' disappointment. Although this seems to have laid the perfect scope for Boruto and Kawaki to develop their powers, Sasuke's Rinnegan is highly likely to come back to him.

Being Indra's reincarnate, Sasuke Uchiha has not only managed to outdo the expectations of fans with his appearance each time, but his character development from a kid who is driven by vengeance against his brother to a man protecting Konoha and his family from the shadows easily makes him one of the greatest characters in anime history.

