5 most underrated fights in Naruto (& 5 that are overrated)

Naruto has provided enthralling and riveting capabilities for the character throughout the series. Some of these characters were late bloomers, but they kept endeavoring along their path and overcame several obstacles in their journey.

The series has numerous battles that bring out the best in these characters and their shinobi prowess. Though some of the fights in Naruto often went underappreciated, some took the spotlight without even putting up a good impression.

5 fights that went unrewarded in Naruto

5) Sakura and Lady Chiyo vs Sasori

Saskura and Chiyo fighting Sasori's 100 puppets (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sakura fighting alongside the master of the puppet technique, Lady Chiyo against Sasori, was the most captivating fight in Naruto. Chiyo summoned ten puppets with her White Secret Technique and displayed that she is not a small fry despite being old.

However, to counter her grandmother’s technique, Sasori released a hundred puppets proclaiming he’s not falling behind either. In conjunction with Chiyo’s experience, Sakura's strength helped end Sasori.

4) Sasuke vs Deidara

Sasuke fighting Deidara (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke showed his true potential in this fight without even summoning his Susanoo. With his proficiency in Kekkei Genkai's Explosion Release, Deidara forced Sasuke to go all out. Deidara also demonstrated his plethora of C1, C2, and C4 explosives.

Enraged by the thought that his art is yet again looked down on by another Uchiha, Deidara revealed the mouth in his chest and turned himself into a bomb. However, Sasuke escaped the explosion, albeit at the cost of Manda’s life.

3) Kakashi vs Obito

Kakashi vs Obito (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Obito was always inferior to Kakashi, but during the Fourth Great Ninja War, he was much stronger than him. Kakashi showed the best of his Sharingan’s ability by almost removing the head of the Gedo Statue with Kamui.

Subsequently, both fight in the Kamui dimension and pierce Lightning Cutter and Fuma Shuriken. Even Hashirama openly admitted that Obito was stronger than he was.

2) Rock Lee vs Kimimaro

Rock Lee vs Kimimaro (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Rock Lee against Kimimaro was the most enthralling fight in Naruto that was underappreciated. With his Drunken Fist style, Lee could overpower his opponent to a certain extent. However, Kimimaro started pushing back with everything he got and activated his curse mark.

Gaara saved Lee, but he even lost hope of winning against Kimimaro. Eventually, Kimimaro was killed by his illness. Unfortunately, the fans couldn’t get to see much of Kimimaro’s potential.

1) Neji vs Kidomaru

Kidomaru as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The fight between Neji and Kidomaru displayed Neji’s true Hyuga prowess for the first time in Naruto. Kidomaru was smart because he knew about Neji’s blind spot and began shooting arrows specifically at it.

Neji let himself get hit with one of his arrows on purpose to get back at him with his Gentle Fist. Neji successfully destroyed all the internals of Kidomaru, which resulted in his death.

5 overrated fights in Naruto

5) Taka vs Bee

Sasuke fighting Killer Bee (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The fight between Taka and Killer Bee was redundant, as Bee could destroy them with ease. Moreover, from Taka, only Sasuke was equally proficient enough to take on Bee. Sasuke almost got killed by Bee and was revived each time, once by Karin and the other time by Jugo.

The group was sent by Akatsuki to subdue the Eight-Tails and were also explicitly instructed not to kill Jinchuriki. However, Sasuke was fighting with the intent to kill.

4) Itachi vs Sasuke

Sasuke vs Itachi (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The fated battle between the two brothers was the most awaited fight in Naruto. The fight revealed how strong Sasuke has become and showed his capability to go against Itachi. However, the fight became one-sided as Itachi never went all out against his little brother. Moreover, he was also suffering from a terminal illness which hindered most of his capabilities.

3) Sasuke vs Danzo

Sasuke vs Danzo (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke vs Danzo was one of the most disappointing fights in Naruto. Fans had high expectations from Danzo as he was one of the six under the commandment of the second Hokage, and also because he subsequently became the leader of ANBU.

From this, it was assumed that he might have an arsenal of techniques under his sleeves. However, he lost against Sasuke miserably and didn’t even put up a good fight.

2) Sasuke vs The Five Kages

Sasuke fighting the third Raikage (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke's fight against the Five Kages altogether was uneven. Sasuke was spamming his Susanoo armor and Amaterasu instead of better strategies. He got beaten up by every Kage and all he did was make the Raikage sever his arm.

Sasuke almost gets killed by Onoki’s Particle Style, Atomic Dismantling Technique, but Tobi saves him and flees from the vicinity.

1) Naruto vs Sasuke

Naruto vs Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After the events of the Fourth Great Ninja War, the fascinating clash between the two powerful characters in the show felt reasonable at one point, but on the other hand, the reasons behind the fight were stupid. The fight between Naruto and Sasuke was to determine who would take Hokage's position well enough.

Sasuke had no interest in the delegation from the beginning, as he was just driven by hatred for the nation, and his way of Hokage was different than Naruto. However, they appeared to be fighting to vent their anger, and also, there was no definite purpose for them going against each other.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

