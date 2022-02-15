10 Strongest Hyuga clan members in Naruto, ranked

In Naruto, there are many powerful clans, but only four of them are known to be noble. The Hyuga clan is one of them and they possess the Byakugan, a powerful Kekkei Genkai that grants them extraordinary visual perception and also the ability to see through their opponent’s chakra circulatory system.

Hyuga’s are the direct descendants of Hamura Otsutsuki. The members of the Hyuga clan are exceptionally powerful in Taijutsu and with their Byakugan, they have the ability to turn the tides in a fight.

Ranking the 10 strongest Hyuga clan members in Naruto

10) Ko

Ko Hyuga, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ko is a notable member of the Hyuga clan and a Jonin of Konoha in Naruto. He was responsible for the safety of Hinata Hyuga, as she was considered the prophesized heiress of the Hyuga clan.

He showed utmost concern regarding her well-being and didn’t want her to associate with Naruto Uzumaki, who was seen as a monster for his Jinchuriki status by the villagers.

9) Tokuma

Tokuma Hyuga, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tokuma was a mellow individual with a pragmatic approach to life. He is also selfless as he was ready to sacrifice himself so that his teammates could escape from Akatsuki’s Surprise Attack and Diversion Platoon during the Fourth Great Ninja War.

Tokuma had the strongest Byakugan in his possession and trained and honed his skills as a tracker in conjunction with it. He was said to be one of the most proficient Hyuga that Konoha ever had.

8) Iroha

Iroha Hyuga, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Iroha was an earnest Jonin of the Konoha and was a member of the Hyuga clan. He had trouble dealing with abnormal situations. He was assigned to the Kumo Barrier team during the Fourth Great Ninja War.

With his Byakugan, he was able to analyze the progress of Naruto and Killer Bee and was in charge to prevent them from leaving their barrier. Although the barrier wasn’t able to stop both of them, Iroha was the one who spotted this and warned about an incoming attack from the duo.

7) Hoheto

Hoheto Hyuga, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hoheto was said to be a calm and collected person. Like the other clan members, he was also born with the Byakugan. While in combat, he appeared to be very focused and precise.

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, he was put on Sensory duty. He was able to figure out that the injured Muta Aburame was Deidara who was trying to lure and detonate the area to attack the Shinobis. Hoheto using his Byakugan was able to see through the attack and saved his allies.

6) Hizashi

Hizashi Hyuga, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hizashi was the father of Neji Hyuga. He was born seconds after his twin brother Hiashi and rather than being a member of the main family and heir of the Hyuga clan, he ended up being a member of the Branch family.

He was also branded with a curse seal so that he could be controlled by the main family and also after their death, their Byakugan will be sealed away. He was said to be as equally proficient in Taijutsu and Byakugan as his twin brother.

5) Hinata

Hinata Hyuga, as seen in the anime, Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hinata Hyuga is widely acclaimed as the Byakugan princess. During the chunin exam, she showed her Shinobi will by fighting her cousin Neji Hyuga who despised her for her weakness.

Even though Neji sealed her chakra points at the start of the fight, she kept on exchanging her Gentle Fist blows. During the Pain Assault, she was able to use Gentle Step Twin Lion, in order to aid Naruto, which showed her courage.

4) Hanabi

Hanabi Hyuga, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hanabi is the younger daughter of Hiashi and the little sister of Hinata Hyuga. She is a confident Kunoichi who has utmost belief in her Ninjutsu as well as Byakugan prowess.

Hanabi is said to be the closest descendant of Hamura Otsutsuki and had the purest Byakugan out of all the Hyuga members. Due to her exceptional combat abilities and visual perception being more powerful than others, she eventually becomes the head of the Hyuga clan.

3) Hiashi

Hiashi Hyuga, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hiashi Hyuga is the father of Hinata and Hanabi Hyuga and was the head of the Hyuga clan in Naruto. Hiashi had a strict personality and always carried a scowl demeanor. He trained both his daughters and he rarely complimented them on their achievements.

As the head of the clan, he was proficient in all the secret Hyuga techniques. He is also powerful in Taijutsu and is also able to use the Eight Trigram Vacuum Wall Palm with enough force to lash a tailed beast away.

2) Hyuga Elder

Hyuga Elder, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hyuga Elder was the former head of the Hyuga clan. He was a loyal member of the Hyuga clan and at some point, he divided the clan into the Main family and the Branch family in order to protect the secrets of Byakugan.

As the father of Hiashi and Hizashi, he was assumed to be an exceptional Shinobi, who had the knowledge of all the secret techniques of the Hyuga clan.

1) Neji

Neji Hyuga, as seen in the anime Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Neji was considered a prodigy of the Hyuga clan as well as one of the strongest shinobi in Naruto. He was able to learn the Forbidden Technique simply through observation without any supervision.

Even though he held on to a grudge against the Main family for the atrocities, he never let the darkness consume him. Due to his immense proficiency in Ninjutsu, Taijutsu, and Dojutsu he got promoted from Genin to Jonin.

