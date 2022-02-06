10 strongest Otsutsuki members in Naruto, ranked

The Otsutsuki Clan is an ancient powerful clan in the Naruto franchise. They have been traversing through the cosmos over the course of millennia with the sole purpose of consuming the power of others. Despite having a bad impression among the fans, they are the ones who started the history of Shinobis.

Although there have been only a handful of Otsutsuki clan members that have been seen in the series so far. These parasitic beings have powers at an incomprehensible level that takes more than enough effort to subdue them. Here is the list of ten Otsutsuki clan members ranked based on their strength.

10 Otsutsuki members in Naruto, ranked based on their strength

10) Indra

Indra, the firstborn son of the Sage of the Six Paths, was stated to be a prodigy in Naruto. At a young age, he comprehended the importance of patience and was able to think through things.

Indra had inherited immense chakra and visual prowess from his father. However, his younger brother Asura was chosen to lead the clan, which resulted in war between the brothers.

09) Toneri

Toneri is the descendant of Hamura Otsutsuki and the only remaining person on the moon in Naruto. Being an Otsutsuki with exceptional Ninjutsu prowess passed down by Hamura, he was able to fight Naruto in his Senjutsu enhanced Nine-Tails form. After he took Hanabi Hyuga’s Byakugan, he awakened it to Tenseigan by combining his Otsutsuki chakra.

08) Urashiki

Urashiki Otsutsuki was sent to assist Momoshiki and Kinshiki to find the whereabouts of Kaguya Otsutsuki and the God Tree on Earth. Despite being a low-ranking member of the Otsutsuki clan, he was able to handle two Kage’s at once and overpowered them without revealing his true powers in Naruto. Urashiki was also able to transform both his eyes to Rinnegan at will.

07) Asura

Asura was the younger brother of Indra Otsutsuki and the younger son of Hagoromo in Naruto. He was a late bloomer at the beginning and lived in the shadows of his genius brother.

Hagoromo chose Asura his successor because of his understanding of the world and his capabilities to guide the clan in the right direction. Despite considering himself weaker than his brother, he eventually defeats Indra, which concludes that he was more powerful than his brother.

06) Kinshiki

Kinshiki was the guardian of his foster son, Momoshiki in Naruto. He had tremendous strength and power enough to escape the grasp of two Kages and was able to restrain a perfect Jinchuriki. He was capable of absorbing Ninjutsu and transforming the chakra into manifesting numerous amount of tools at will.

05) Hamura

Hamura was the son of Kaguya Otsutsuki and the brother of Hagoromo. He believed in peace and freedom and for that, he was determined to seal away his own mother. He was able to inherit his mother’s chakra. Later he became more powerful by awakening his Tenseigan.

04) Momoshiki

Momoshiki was considered to be a greater threat than Kaguya by Sasuke Uchiha in Naruto. He demonstrated his basic powers by kicking Naruto through the walls. Upon consuming Kinshiki his powers increased tremendously, giving him an upper hand in the battle against Sasuke and Naruto.

03) Hagoromo

Renowned as the Sage of Six Paths, Hagoromo was the son of Kaguya Otsutsuki. He is widely acclaimed as the God of Shinobis. He was the first person to master all five Nature Transformations. With his brother Hamura, he was able to defeat his mother and seal her away. He created the Tailed Beasts from the Ten-Tails chakra by using the technique, Creation of all things.

02) Kaguya

Kaguya Otsutsuki was known to be the mother of chakra on Earth. Kaguya alongside Isshiki Otsutsuki was sent to plant God Tree and to harvest the chakra fruit. After betraying her companion, and taking the whole Chakra Fruit for herself, she became immensely powerful.

As the progenitor of all the chakra on Earth, she had immense chakra reserve, Kekkei Mora, Rinne Sharingan, Byakugan, and other Ninjutsu prowess. It took several months for Hagoromo and Hamura to defeat her.

1) Isshiki

Isshiki is the most powerful Otsutsuki. After Kaguya left him on the verge of death, he took a monk named Jigen as his vessel and survived. He was able to take on both Naruto and Sasuke simultaneously while sealing the former and nearly killing the latter.

Isshiki also possesses a unique Dojutsu that grants him the ability to shrink himself or anything. By using Daikokuten he can store shrunken objects in a pocket timeless dimension, which he could summon at any time he wishes.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul