5 Strongest Hidden Rock Ninjas in Naruto (and 5 who are weak)

Iwagakure or the Hidden Rock is one of the Five Great Nations that is surrounded by rocks in Naruto. They once fought Konoha during the Third Great Ninja War and were winning the war at that time but something led to another and it turned the entire battle in Konoha's favor.

Ninjas hailing from Hidden Rock are powerful and proficient in using Earth Releases, Explosion Element, Kekkei Genkai, and as well as Kekkei Tota which is considered more powerful than Kekkei Genkai.

Top 5 Strongest Ninjas of the Hidden Rock in Naruto

5) Roshi

Roshi was a Jinchuriki of Four-Tails from Hidden Rock in Naruto. He was praised as one of the most powerful Ninjas that the village has ever had.

He was capable of drawing a large amount of chakra from his tailed beast in conjunction with his Kekkei Genkai of Lava Release. Kisame Hoshigake had a hard time subduing Roshi, as he certainly made it clear that he was not a pushover.

4) Deidara

The S-Rank rogue ninja from Hidden Rock, Deidara, was once a disciple of the Third Tsuchikage in Naruto. He created mass destruction with his Kekkei Genkai of Explosion Release in his village and stole a Forbidden Jutsu.

Later, he joined Akatsuki and fought alongside his partner Sasori. Deidara was able to defeat and kidnap Gaara without the help of Sasori.

3) Kurotsuchi

Kurotsuchi is a descendant of the First Tsuchikage and she also served as a guard for Third Tsuchikage in Naruto. Being a notable Kunoichi of Hidden Stone with immense strength and exceptional Ninjutsu prowess she also has access to all five Nature Releases like Onoki, which makes her quite the powerhouse.

Kurotsuchi has a calm and mellow demeanor and can also become a little arrogant sometimes. During the Fourth Great Ninja War, she didn’t even flinch while facing thousands of Zetsus. In the new era after the retirement of the Onoki, Kurotsuchi takes the position of Fourth Tsuchikage.

2) Onoki

The Third Tsuchikage of Hidden Rock, renowned as “Onoki of both scales,” Onoki was a powerful ninja in Naruto. He was proficient in Earth, Fire, Wind, Lightning, and Yang Nature Release. Despite his old age and short height, he was able to handle reincarnated Madara's Tengai Shinsei.

Similar to the Second Tsuchikage, he also possessed Kekkei Tota “Dust Release,” which was capable of disintegrating almost anything it touched, and had the potential to wipe out an entire island in one blast.

1) Mu

Mu was the strongest Tsuchikage in the history of Hidden Stone in Naruto. In a death battle he was able to kill the Second Mizukage at the cost of his own life. Being an immensely powerful ninja, he was capable of using all five Nature Releases, as well as his signature Kekkei Tota “Dust Release.”

After he got reincarnated by Kabuto Yakushi in the Fourth Great Ninja War, he frightened the leaders of Allied Shinobi Forces to a greater extent, which made the Third Tsuchikage enter the battlefield.

Top 5 Ninjas of Hidden Stone who are considered weak

5) Mahiru

Mahiru was a shinobi with a sagacious personality who hailed from Hidden Stone in Naruto. He was skilled in kenjutsu and was able to overpower young Kakashi Hatake in the Third Great Ninja War.

Mahiru preferred to work alone and hated teaming up with others. With his highly skilled Ninjutsu, he was capable of performing Shadow Clone Jutsu by engaging twenty clones at once.

4) Kakko

Kakko was an aggressive and short-tempered Jonin from Hidden Stone in Naruto, who once captured Rin Nohara from Konoha and trapped her in his Genjutsu. He was an expert in Ninjutsu, Taijutsu as well as Genjutsu which made him one of the skilled shinobi from Hidden Rock.

Kakko wielded two retractable blades that were attached to his arms, which was quite formidable for close counters.

3) Gari

Gari was a prominent shinobi of the Hidden Stone as well as the captain of the Explosion Corps in Naruto. He demonstrated great knowledge about Ninjutsu by being able to recognize a rare and forbidden technique.

Gari was known for his expertise in combining Taijutsu skills in conjunction with his Explosion Release. Even Orochimaru at one point tried to gather his DNA to reincarnate him.

2) Kitsuchi

Kitsuchi is a highly-skilled shinobi of Hidden Stone in Naruto, known for his proficiency in Earth Style. He is skilled enough to maneuver a terrain at a large scale.

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, he was appointed as the commander of the Second Division because of his leadership trait. He saved Darui by punching the notorious Kinkaku with his Armored Fist.

1) Han

Han was Jinchuriki of Five Tails and was regarded as one of the greatest shinobi of his time by the people of Hidden Stone in Naruto. He created an impression among other villages during the Third Great Ninja War by showing his Steam Ninjutsu. He used to wear a steam armor to use the powers of his Tailed Beast's “Steam Release.”

After getting resurrected in the Fourth Great Ninja War, he dominated Killer B by transforming into Version 2, where he demonstrated his ramming power by using both of his horns to injure Killer Bee and Eight Tails.

